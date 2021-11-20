Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well, this is the go home show for Survivor Series and the last chance for WWE to try and sell you on that event. So expect Roman Reigns related shenanigans, last week the Tribal Chief put a beating on King Xavier Woods and stole his crown so I imagine there will be fall out from that to try and set up Roman Reigns vs. Big E at Survivor Series. We’re also going to have a Fatal 4-Way match when the returning Sheamus, Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet will battle it out for the final spot on the Smackdown Survivor Series team. We’re also getting a match between Shotzi and Sasha Banks, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will talk, and there’s a decent chance Sonya Deville will continue her heel persona. Alright, let’s get to the action.

The Usos are in the ring with a throne and the other vestiges of the King of the Ring. They tell Big E that they sent him a message, and come Sunday they’ll send one to RKBro too. Tonight we’re going to see the One True King, the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief, the Tribal King, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That brings out Roman with Paul Heyman in tow. Roman takes enough time to allow commentary to run down the Survivor Series card, then enters the ring and poses with the title. Heyman gets a mic as Roman looks over the throne, scepter, cloak, and crown. Heyman is overwhelmed with emotion, and says this has been in the works all week and there’s no one in the history of WWE that deserves to be crowned King as much as Roman. He knows the distinction of King doesn’t belong to Xavier Woods, and it sure as hell will never belong to Brock Lesnar. It will never belong to someone like Big E, who will be smashed on Sunday by the Tribal King. Roman interrupts Heyman with a gesture, and Heyman hands him the mic. Roman asks whos idea this was, and some finger pointing results. This must be a joke, Roman doesn’t care about this stuff, he doesn’t need this crap to be acknowledged. Roman put in the work, all he has to do is demand it and then demands the crowd acknowledge him. The reason he took the crown last week was because he could.

That brings out Xavier Woods with a mic. Woods says those things Roman has with him belong to him, but those things don’t make a king. A king is being here to do good for the WWE Universe. Tell that to King Corbin. If Roman were a king then he’d have looked Woods in the eyes like a man this week and they could settle this. But since Roman doesn’t do that, he challenges Roman to come out here without the Wet Bandits and go face to face with Woods. Roman chuckles, and asks if Woods really doesn’t care about this stuff, then has Jey begin desecrating the royal vestments. Woods reiterates that clothes don’t make the man. The scepter is next and breaks in half. Roman asks again, this time Woods has no answer. Jimmy and Jey smash the throne next. Roman can see Woods is getting hot, and they set their sights on the crown next. Jey goes to smash it, but Roman demands it instead. Roman asks Woods again if he’s sure the crown doesn’t mean anything. Roman slowly sets the crown down, then fakes a stomp and draws Woods to the ring. The Usos jump Woods and beat him down in the corner. Roman wants Woods to understand, he’s the only King and doesn’t need props, then stomps on the crown and tears it up in Woods’ face. That was so gloriously douchey, I love that Roman’s ego is so fragile even a comical King Woods is perceived as a threat.

Commentary sets up the Fatal 4-Way, which is next after this break.

Match #1 – Fatal 4-Way: Sheamus vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet, vs. Jinder Mahal

