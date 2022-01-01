Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy New Year’s Eve everyone. While tonight is technically the last show before Day 1 tomorrow, tonight we’re just getting a Top 10 moments of the year in place of the usual Smackdown content. So I hope you’re all having a nice evening and enjoying the festivities, and if you’re here along with that I thank you and let’s enjoy the best WWE had to offer in 2021.

We open with a brief montage of highlights from the year. After that we head to a studio setup where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are hanging out. McAfee jokes that he was sold on a shorter show than the 2 hour version, and to help pass the time he brings out Becky Lynch to keep them company.

Our number 10 moment is RK-Bro winning the tag team titles at SummerSlam.

Match #1 – RAW Tag Team Championship: (c) AJ Styles and Omos vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle)

We join as Omos tags in and starts tossing Riddle around. AJ tags back in and they hit an assisted tornado DDT to Riddle. Riddle fights out of a chinlock, then hits a knee strike to Omos and back drops AJ out of the ring. AJ then stops him for a second but Riddle hits another knee strike then tags out. Orton is a house on fire and hits a snap powerslam on AJ then kicks Omos off the apron then he hits AJ with the hanging DDT. Orton sets for the RKO, but Omos pulls AJ out of the ring to reset things. Riddle tries to attack Omos but Omos catches him and then chokeslams him onto the apron, and AJ snaps Orton over the top rope. Riddle slips off the shoulders of Omos and he posts himself, then AJ with a moonsault off the apron into a reverse DDT on the floor to take Riddle out of the equation. AJ tries a Phenomenal Forearm but Orton avoids him, they trade counters before Orton hits the RKO and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: RK-Bro won the tag team titles

Rating: 2.5 stars

Only rating the clip, but Omos still needs some work though he absolutely gets how to play himself as a monster.