Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone, it’s Valentine’s Day and here we all are watching WWE Smackdown. That’s a pretty damning indictment on us all, isn’t it? Anyway tonight we should get clarity about Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania opponent, she’s waiting to see what happens between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax tonight as Tiffany defends her title against Jax. And we all know we should be deeply interested in what Poochie is doing, especially when she’s not on screen. We know that Jey Uso has challenged Gunther so tonight should provide clarity on Charlotte, unless they want to draw this out until Monday for some reason. Speaking of Mania clarity, it’s largely been reported that The Rock wont be able to make Mania this year, and you have to imagine that threw several plans into chaos. Hey, remember when he showed up at the end of a PPV, stood around, cut the feed, then cut a promo on Instagram, all of which now seems to be leading to nothing? Good times, good times. Unfortunately for WWE champion Cody Rhodes that means he’s stuck with Solo Sikoa again. Solo returned and dropped the champion last week and we all collectively rolled our eyes. While I get that this is likely just filler until after Elimination Chamber I’m beyond sick of Solo in this kind of spot, but you have to imagine Cody will have some kind of response tonight. We’re also getting Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu for a spot in the Chamber, and boy am I pulling for Fatu because he’ll do some crazy stuff given the chance. On the women’s Chamber side of things Naomi takes on Chelsea Green for a Chamber spot. We’re also getting Los Garza vs. the Motor City Machine Guns and the entire tag team scene is a tangled web but in this case I mean it as a compliment. Still no word on who took out Jade Cargill, Miz is still trying to find a friend but the Wyatt Sicks still aren’t showing up so does he really need one? There was a brief Wyatt flicker during Alexa Bliss’s match last week so maybe they will show up at some point. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are on Smackdown now, for whatever that’s worth. Also still no sign of Randy Orton, and at this point he might wind up waiting until after Mania to return for Owens. Aleister Black/Malakai Black and Miro/Rusev are both gone from AEW so it’s not impossible for either of them to show up tonight, though I am a little skeptical of that actually happening. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

We see several wrestlers arriving as commentary also run down aspects of the card for tonight. Vic Joseph is here in place of Joe Tessitore tonight.

Next a recap of the stuff with Cody and Jey from last week including the return of Solo to a collective groan.

Cody Rhodes heads to the ring first, suited and booted. Cody gets a mic, and for the record this crowd is rocking early so let’s hope that energy maintains for the full 3 hours. Per usual Cody wants to know what we want to discuss. We could talk about Mania and how his opponent will be determined in the Elimination Chamber. He plays with some of the names in the Chamber to get reactions, Logan Paul got big heat, CM Punk got a pop, Drew McIntyre gets a mixed reaction, and John Cena seems to get the biggest reaction. Well Cody knows it wont be Solo Sikoa, weak boos for Solo which is appropriate. Solo is out in the cold for the Chamber match, and Cody thinks the Spike he got last week wasn’t really for him. Drew McIntyre comes out now, also not in wrestling gear, and he takes his sweet time getting into the ring and gets a mic. Drew objects to being addressed almost as an afterthought by Cody, Cody says that’s fair and apologizes then does it again with a little enthusiasm which gets some heat for Drew. Now Drew brings up his list of accolades including two Chamber wins, and then brings up some of his recent history with Cody. Drew doesn’t know Cody’s deal but feels this has been made personal and he’ll have to remind Cody who he is. Cody can count on one hand the men who have beaten him since he came back, and Drew is one of them which Cody has not forgotten. Now Jacob Fatu’s music hits and out comes the Samoan Werewolf with his gremlin behind him. Fatu has a mic as he gets in the ring, loud “Fatu” chants as he stares down Drew then he says Drew has a spot in the Chamber while Fatu is all gas no brakes tonight and he’ll dog walk Braun and Priest then he’ll head to Mania after the Chamber. And when he’s done with Mania he’s bringing the WWE title back to his family, where it should have always been. Drew thinks people want to see the psychopath and the Werewolf throw down tonight, the people agree, but it’s not going to happen because Drew has his spot, and Drew heads out. Now Fatu and Cody stare down, Fatu circles Cody and looks at the title. Cody says when Fatu qualifies for the Chamber and wins that match then the two of them can fight over the title. We see someone arriving in the back, it’s Solo driving himself. Cody goes to the back, Fatu stops and says if anyone is talking to Solo it’s him on family business, Cody says Fatu can have the first word but Cody will have the last. That does send Fatu and Tama to the back to confront Solo.

In the back we also see Naomi and Bianca Belair walking, Naomi is in action after this break.

Post break we see Tama Tonga walking in the back looking for Solo, a PA doesn’t know so Fatu assaults him and storms off still in pursuit.

Naomi is in the ring as we cut back to action. Wade Barrett talks to Trish Stratus who’s sitting ringside, Trish says it was great to be in the Rumble and says she’ll be at the Elimination Chamber but wont be in action. Chelsea Green’s music hits to somewhat interrupt that.

Match #1: Naomi w/ Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green w/ Piper Niven

Quick roll ups from Naomi early but she can’t find a 3 count. Green begs off and slaps Naomi. Naomi with a mule kick then they have to repeat an ax kick spot. Spank from Naomi then a Meteora for a 2 count. Green takes a powder so Naomi sets a baseball slide but Piper pushes Green out of harms way then Green lands a pump kick to take over as we go picture in picture.

They head back into the ring and Green retains control, including hitting the knee of Naomi the stomping her face into the bottom buckle for a 2 count. Some more corner work from Green then she puts Naomi up top and slaps her before climbing up top as we come back to broadcast. Naomi fights Green off and shoves her down then hits a crossbody. Some clotheslines from Naomi then a side kick and spinning bulldog. Scissor’s kick from Naomi gets a 2 count. Naomi can’t find a Heatseeker but lands a head kick then hits the Heatseeker but misses a split legged moonsault. Rough Rider from Green gets a 2 count. Naomi avoids Unpretty Her, they trade roll ups but neither finds a pin. Green hits a Backstabber out of the corner but still can’t pin Naomi. Green goes up top and tries the flipping Unpretty Her but they screw that up and Naomi hits an X-Factor then the split legged moonsault to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Naomi won in 8:30

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Perfectly acceptable match, Green’s character work is still good and she and Naomi actually work pretty well together.

Belair and Naomi celebrate together.

We get a recap of Kevin Owens spiking Sami Zayn with a Package Piledriver a couple of weeks ago. Sami has a video response to Owens, he’s not doing great in the aftermath of that attack, his neck is messed up with nerve damage. He’s still trying to come to terms with what happened with Owens, admitting it’s a joke how many times they’ve turned on each other but they both know this one feels different. This attack wasn’t about sending a message or getting ahead, this was Owens trying to end his career. And over what? A wrestling match? Like Owens didn’t see Sami out there checking on him during that match, worried about him, but apparently the only thing Owens cared about was Sami helping him win. The long and short of it is Sami isn’t sure when he’ll be cleared, but when he is he and Owens will fight and it wont be fun.

The Machine Guns head to the ring next and we’ll have a tag team match after the break.

Post break we get a recap of Michelle McCool going into the Hall of Fame. That’s, well it’s a choice. Not a bad choice, but just a choice.

Los Garza head to the ring, Santos Escobar is with them briefly but doesn’t join ringside.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) vs. Los Garza (Angel and Berto)

Sabin and Angel start, Angel with early offense but Sabin tags out and Shelley with a kick to the arm of Angel then a cheap shot to Berto. Angel lands a knee then tags out, Shelley sends Berto all the way to the floor then Angel takes the Facial combination. Sabin sets to dive but Angel intercepts with a super kick and both Angel and Berto land kicks then Angel removes his pants as we head to break.

Sabin gets a hot tag as we come back, he gets to run through some offense on Berto including an enziguri. Shelley tags back in and Berto takes a dropkick assisted Flatliner and Angel breaks up the pin. Sabin tags back in, but gets clotheslined down as they stack Shelley and Sabin on Angel then Berto hits a springboard kick to set up a powerbomb and falling slam but only a 2 count. Kick to Shelley then Angel moonsaults onto him on the floor. In the ring Berto goes up top for a moonsault but Sabin gets his feet up then superkicks Angel. Shelley opens the ropes and Sabin hits a suicide dive onto both men then sends Berto back into the ring. Shelley tags in, they set for Skull and Bones which connects and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Motor City Machine Guns won in 7:27

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: The commercial break hurt this one but these two teams could clearly do something pretty awesome if given real time to do so. The tag team scene on Smackdown is in a pretty good spot overall.

Damian Priest hype video which sends us to break.

As we come back Fatu is still walking and yelling in the back while looking for Solo. Eventually he finds him. Fatu asks what the hell is going on after Solo ghosted him. Solo needed time off, losing the ula fala meant he hasn’t been himself, and he admits he let everyone down. But he’s OK now and is ready to go, and take over just like before. They can only do that together, and he hypes up Fatu winning the title at Mania. Fatu seems uncertain, Solo says he love’s Fatu and Fatu just walks off. Tama is still there and glares at Solo before walking off.

Shinsuke Nakamura heads to the ring next, it’s about time we got his next program off the ground. Nakamura gets a mic and speaks Japanese before says he’s been waiting for anyone to grow a spine and challenge him but no warriors have emerged. LA Knight does come out now with a mic and wants to talk to us. Knight says Nakamura has indeed been hiding, but calls BS on Nakamura wanting a test because the last time they wrestled Knight nearly had him before half the isles of Samoa and Tonga interfered. Well since then Knight has been beating everyone and wants another shot at the title. Miz interrupts now because who doesn’t love revolving door stuff. Miz tries to run down Knight, then admits he was wrong a year ago when he said Knight was a fad because here we are with the fans still eating out of Knight’s hand. Which really just proves the fans aren’t educated. He calls everyone basic, in fact he sees what Nakamura sees, no one being worthy. Knight interrupts and mockingly runs down Miz’s resume including doing his Miz impression which is still pretty good. He says Miz hasn’t been relevant for 10 years, which is about the same time he’s been doing the same old thing, but Knight is glad to see Miz because he forgot he was here. Knight says Miz should pull a Cena and announce a farewell tour. Miz fake cries at the animosity of the crowd then says last week Knight said men could cry so he’s going to. Knight says that’s good, but it’s just like Miz to miss the point and calls Miz the biggest crybaby in WWE. Miz says at least he’s been to the top so he can tout his resume and guys like Knight can’t measure up. When the dust settles on Miz his resume will stand for itself. Well if Cena can call a shot then so can Miz, Miz wants a US title match. His goal is to elevate the title and forge his way to Mania. Knight chuckles at that and thanks Miz for watching everything he does and brings up that Logan and Nakamura together have fewer title defenses than Knight did and the title needs Knight more than he needs it. Then there’s Miz, who sucks. The most impotent dork in the locker room. Miz tries an attack but that backfires and Miz powders. Nick Aldis comes out to talk, and says if those two want a fight while Nakamura wants a challenger then Miz and Knight can wrestle for a shot at Nakamura’s US title as we head to break.

Match #3: Miz vs. LA Knight

Joined in progress as Knight is stomping down Miz in the corner. Running knee attack from Knight gets a 1 count. Miz fights back with a kick and some chops but Knight with an up and over then a power slam for a 2 count. Knight tries Blunt Force Trauma but Miz shoves him off then hits a Stun Gun. Some usual work from Miz as he starts to lose the crowd. Chin lock from Miz, Knight fights back but gets caught with a neckbreaker. Knight fights back with punches then sends Miz out of the ring and hits a diving dropkick then starts bouncing Miz off the announce table. Nakamura and Knight stare off which allows Miz to ram Knight into the ring steps as we go picture in picture.

A lot of stalling from Miz now as they slowly head back into the ring. Knight counters a suplex with a neckbreaker after all of Miz’s stalling but Miz hits a Kitchen Sink knee lift to retain control. We come back as they both counter back suplex spots then Knight lands a clothesline and a jumping neckbreaker. Bit of a pop up slam from Knight then a jumping elbow drop for a 2 count. Miz avoids a suplex then hits his corner combination Flatliner for a 2 count. Knight ducks a kick then grabs a Victory Roll for 2, then trade roll ups before Miz hits a kneeling DDT for a 2 count. Miz wants his finish but Knight fights free of that with elbows then hits a Blunt Force Trauma and punctuates things with the jumping elbow drop to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won in 10:17

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Miz and Knight are a little too similar to wind up making something great but this was acceptable and I’m OK with Knight and Nakamura again.

Post match Nakamura gets in the ring and holds the belt up as he and Knight go face to face but no blows are traded.

In the back Alexa Bliss finds Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, Bliss wishes that Jax can have fun tonight. Wyatt video glitch. Anyway Bliss says she and Jax might have a Mania rematch then heads out.

R-Truth heads to the ring rapping his song. Truth is still pretty over as he walks around the ring playing with the crowd, he’ll take on Carmelo Hayes after this break.