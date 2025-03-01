Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone it’s time WWE Smackdown, the go home show for Elimination Chamber. Last week was kind of a mess but did feature an intriguing development with The Rock now playing a devil type character and wanting WWE champion Cody Rhodes to sell his soul in exchange for even greater success. Cody will have to answer that offer tomorrow at the Chamber event. Though one imagines that at least one of the Chamber participants will talk with Cody tonight and offer their two cents, much like Seth Rollins did on RAW. Tonight Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the US title against LA Knight, I’ve enjoyed their work together before so I’m cautiously optimistic about this one. Chelsea Green will be in action against a mystery opponent, Trish Stratus will be on hand to promote her tag team match with women’s champion Tiffany Stratton so you also know Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair will be around to make things awkward. Solo Sikoa is trying to cling to relevance with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga but that’s falling apart more and more every week, this week could be the time when things finally snap between them. The women’s chamber match will also likely feature a revolving door promo segment, because that’s just how we do these things, Kevin Owens might have one last video for us, the tag team scene is the good kind of chaotic right now with the Street Profits looking to make their official return soon, the Wyatt Sicks are allegedly a thing still, and Randy Orton might be making his return in the near future if reports are accurate. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

