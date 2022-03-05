Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well folks, there’s just no stopping the winding road towards WrestleMania is there. Tonight we’ve got some matches lined up as we continue moving towards that hallowed event, Ronda Rousey will be in action against Sonya Deville (can’t wait for the shenanigans), the Smackdown tag team champions Jimmy and Jey Uso will allegedly defend their belts against the Viking Raiders, and Sami Zayn will defend his “prestigious” Intercontinental title against Ricochet. We’re still gearing up for Zayn to defend that belt at Mania against Johnny Knoxville, so a title change seems highly unlikely. The build for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is still ongoing, and last week Roman lost his cool a little bit at the contract signing but ultimately Brock stood tall after killing a bunch of security goons. That pretty much covers the major story lines for the moment, so let’s get into the action.

We’re in Miami, Florida tonight with Cole and McAfee on commentary.

We open with Paul Heyman in the back, he says tonight is the opportunity for the crowd to acknowledge Roman Reigns. Ronda Rousey is in the back, and promises to make her first Smackdown match one to remember. Sonya Deville says the only thing memorable about this match will be Ronda’s loss and nothing competes with the power of authority. The Viking Raiders don’t play games, they raid and tonight they’ll claw the carcasses of the Usos and take the titles from whatever’s left of them. The Usos feign fear of the Raiders then mock them. Ricochet brings up a punch of names for Sami Zayn, but after tonight they wont be calling him champion. Sami Zayn reiterates some silly names for himself, but tonight he’ll beat Ricochet and everyone will start calling him the greatest IC champion in history. Good luck with that buddy.

Match #1 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet

Ricochet goes to roll ups then quickens the pace and hits a drop kick. Sami sends Ricochet to the apron, then avoids a springboard move and hits a clothesline. Sami lays in some punches but Ricochet counters with a kick then a roll up for 2. Ricochet with a super kick as he’s on the apron, then follows him to the apron for another kick but Sami catches it then hits a half and half suplex on the apron to send us to break.

