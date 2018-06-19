Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Paige welcomes us to the show and runs down what we’ll see tonight, including the Big E vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rusev vs. Daniel Bryan gantlet match.

The Last Woman Standing, Carmella Arrives : If you had money on Carmella outlasting both Enzo and Cass, congrats. Carmella explains that she had self confidence issues when she was a kid, but she worked hard and became the author of her life, seeing something in her before anyone else did. She wants anyone that doesn’t feel good enough to look in the mirror, and say MELLA IS MONEY. She then laughs because she’s evil, and has been moonwalking and trash talking since she’s been in diapers. You can work twice as hard as her and still only be half as good. She also reminds us that she beat Asuka… all by herself. Asuka’s music hits and here comes Ellsworth doing some cosplay. Carmella finds this hilarious and hugs him. Jimmy Dream says no one was ready for Ellsworth, especially Asuka. He’s back and back to serve Carmella. Ellsworth explains how much better Carmella is than everyone, better than Charlotte, Beyonce, Lita, Mother Teressa, and even Ronda Rousey. But especially Asuka, Asuka arrives and she’s pissed. Asuka attacks, but Carmella lays her out and bails with Ellsworth.

Billie Kay vs. Becky Lynch : Royce is out with Kay. The IIconics bury the town and fans. Thy also run down Lynch. Lynch laughs at Kay, and then takes her down and beats on her. The XPLODER follows and Lynch takes her to the floor. Back in and Kay tries to run, but Lynch continues to control until Royce distracts her allowing Kay to post her. We go screen in screen as Kay has control. She dumps Lynch and Royce mocking does an Irish jig. Kay keeps control back in and hits a suplex for 2. Kay grounds things. Lynch escapes and Kay cuts her off with eat defeat for 2. Back to full screen as Kay grounds things again. Lynch fights to her feet, and is cut off again. Royce gets in a cheap shot and Kay covers for 2. Lynch fights of a sleeper, and hits a flying forearm off the ropes. She follows with clotheslines and hits an XPLODER for 2. Lynch heads up top, runs off Royce and dumps Kay. Lynch wipes out Royce with a high cross off of the apron. Back in and Lynch gets disarmher and Kay taps. Becky Lynch defeated Billie Kay @ 7:46 via submission

– We get highlights from last week’s Nakamura vs. Hardy match. Jeff cuts a promo on Nakamura, and he wants revenge on Nakamura, and now his eyes are open.

– We see Sanity laughing backstage, saying that the chaos has arrived.

– Renee interviews Bryan, who will be #1 in the gauntlet. He plans to win tonight. He makes sure to take a shot at Miz, and says he has the legs, lungs, and heart to win. he asks Renee if he’s ready to take on the biggest stars, and prompts her to say yes.

– The Usos cut a promo on Sanity, and know they are trying to make a name tonight. They say you have to be crazy to roll with the Usos. Welcome to the Uso penitentiary.