Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there people, Friday is here again and so is another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight WWE will be taping next weeks show as well as the live broadcast so this is the last chance Smackdown has to build towards WrestleMania Backlash. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back this week, so hopefully we get some direction for his titles with the PPV/PLE coming up in just a couple of weeks. Ronda Rouse will be back, and I’m sure she and Charlotte will trade totally realistic dialogue. As for action we’ve got Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match, hopefully ending this detour for both of them, Madcap Moss will wrestle Angel, and we’ll probably get some kind of interaction between the Usos and RKBro. These double shot episodes tend to be filler heavy, but hopefully we get some narrative direction for Roman if nothing else. With that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to Albany, New York, for this event.

Up first is a contract signing, because of course. Adam Pearce will officiate the signing of the I Quit match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Charlotte comes out first, as she’s coming out we get a recap of what’s led up to this point. Ronda comes out after that, thankfully no recap during her walkout. Pearce doesn’t have the contract for them to sign, here comes Drew Gulak with the contract, apparently he’s interning to be Pearce’s assistant. Gulak is excited about the opportunity then asks the crowd to watch a brief power point presentation about an I Quit match. Charlotte tells him to shut up, Ronda tells her to shut up, Charlotte then decides to explain the rules to an I Quit match. Who in the world thinks this is good writing? Charlotte has been fantasizing about how she’ll make Ronda quit, provides a few examples of ways she might do so, but ultimately the method doesn’t matter because Charlotte always finds a way to win. Charlotte signs the contract. Ronda and Charlotte trade “I beat you at WrestleMania” with “You tapped out” and the fake boos can’t even make this interesting. There wont be a ref in this match, Charlotte is going to have to abandon her baby and say “I quit”. Ronda goes to sign, mostly does then Charlotte flips the table and gets a kendo stick. Pretty quick reversal from Ronda and she unloads on Charlotte with the stick as Charlotte runs away. Drew Gulak gets involved, telling Ronda she didn’t sign yet. Ronda hits Gulak with Piper’s Pit then locks in the armbar on Gulak as she signs the contract. That was painful to watch all the way around.

We get a recap of how Butch is a loose cannon, a mad dog, and how he plays by his own rules.

New Day head to the ring, after this break we’ll get a match between Xavier Woods and Butch.

We’re back and here comes Scrappy Doo Butch along with the rest of the Eastie Boys.

Match #1: Xavier Woods w/ Kofi Kingston vs. Butch w/ Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Woods goes for roll ups off the bat but can’t keep Butch down. Chops from Woods then he starts laying in punches, and hits a discus clothesline for a 2 count. Butch drops Woods with a right then lays in mounted punches and starts going after the left arm. Some finger manipulation from Butch then Woods flips out of a back suplex. They trade reversals attempting an Irish whip, then Butch fishhooks Woods and slams him into the corner. Now Butch goes after the nose of Woods, but he winds up sent out of the ring. Woods hits a diving drop kick then we get a bit standoff leading to Butch flying off of the ring steps and taking out Woods to send us to break.

Butch is working a modified hammerlock as we come back. More arm work from Butch as he looks to keep Woods grounded. Woods fights upright and starts laying in elbows and chops. They hit the ropes and Woods eventually hits Butch with a rolling elbow then a leg sweep and a senton. Butch grabs at the ear of Woods then chops him into the corner and hits a flipping release suplex. Woods rolls to the apron but Butch keeps kicking him down but Woods comes jumping in from the apron then transitions a tornado DDT into the Back Woods small package and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Xavier Woods won

Rating: 2.5 stars

These two have some solid chemistry, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. I object to the booking, this makes Butch look incredibly weak as Ridge Holland was handling Woods easily a few weeks ago. Post match Butch is mad, he grabs a security guard out of the crowd and tosses him around before walking off through the crowd. Despite the large spotlight on Butch Sheamus and Ridge claim they’ve lost Butch again.

In the back Aliyah puts over Ricochet and his Intercontinental title reign. Ricochet is grateful, then says he wants to be an all time great. Jinder Mahal objects to Ricochet’s desire to be an all time great and wants a rematch. Ricochet has no problem taking on Jinder or anyone else, which leads to Shanky saying he’d like a shot and Ricochet agreeing. Jinder isn’t happy about Shanky usurping his spot.

Ludwig Kaiser hypes up GUNTHER on the entrance ramp, then here comes GUNTHER who will be in action after this break.

Match #2: GUNTHER w/ Ludwig Kaiser vs. Jobber McGee

