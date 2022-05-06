Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s time. Time for the go home show for WrestleMania Backlash, the last chance for WWE to convince you that PPV sorry, PLE is worth your time and money. There will be some kind of confrontation between Drew McIntyre, RKBro, Roman Reigns, and the Usos ahead of their six man tag team match. We’re getting a match between Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler (Loser loses one of their names, there can be only one SB) to preview the women’s tag team match when Banks and Naomi defend against Baszler and Natalya. WWE might remember that Ricochet is the Intercontinental champion and have him do something, and there will be a metric ton of stuff related to Poochie Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. I imagine there will be another “humorous” segment devoted to “Where’s Butch”, and anyone trip around the wheel for New Day and the Eastie Boys as well. Hopefully we get some good stuff tonight. Anyway that’s my preamble for this week, let’s get to the action.

We’re opening with a match, that’s a nice change of pace. Charlotte has a mic and will talk in the ring before the match gets started, I guess starting a wrestling show with wrestling was too much to ask for. She plays with the crowd to diminishing results with cheap heat attempts. She brings up losing the Beat the Clock challenge last week, but was screwed by the ref and the time keeper before trying to run down Drew Gulak. Also she was confused by the clock going up instead of down. But this Sunday she’ll make Ronda Rousey quit and Ronda will leave WWE. Next she runs down Aliyah and promises to give everyone a preview of the upcoming I Quit match at Aliyah’s expense. She cheap shots Aliyah, but here comes Ronda Rousey to make the save. Ronda and Charlotte brawl around the ringside area, these two are painfully awkward together. Eventually Charlotte heads into the ring, Ronda chases her in there and we get more brawling. After a bit more we get people coming down to break this up, the pull apart takes entirely too long but eventually they’re separated. Ronda charges Charlotte again we get more stalling as Charlotte finally runs away. That was painful, per usual when you give Charlotte a mic.

We get a video recap for the budding feud over the women’s tag team titles. After that here comes Sasha Banks, she’ll take on Shayna Baszler after this break.

Post break here comes Shayna Baszler.

Match #1: Sasha Banks w/ Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler w/ Natalya

Banks goes right after Baszler and this a quick Meteora. Some arm work from Banks but Baszler avoids a stomp only to get caught in a Codebreaker to the arm. Banks goes for the fingers, but Pete Dunne she ain’t and Baszler kicks her in the head then attempts an armbar. Baszler and Banks trade armbar attempts and roll ups but Baszler still can’t get the arm extended. Banks catches Baszler with a roll up then tries for the Bank Statement but Baszler shoves her off then hits a gurwrench facebuster. Baszler lays in some stomps but Banks fights back and unloads in the corner. Spinning side slam from Baszler connects and sends us to break.

We come back as Baszler avoids a roll up and grabs a slightly modified z-bar. Banks is able to sling Baszler out of the ring a couple of times before hitting a baseball slide. Now Banks slams the arm of Baszler on the announce table then they head back into the ring. Running double knees from Banks gets a 2 count. Baszler fights back with strikes, Banks counters from the apron with a knee strike that misses so badly it’s comical. Banks drops Baszler then hits a head scissors onto Natalya on the outside. Back in the ring they trade pinning positions, ultimately Baszler gets a small package and Natalya grabs her feet for extra leverage and Baszler gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shayna Baszler won

Rating: 2.5 stars

This was solid but a little slow and I’m still laughing at that knee strike from Banks.

Post match Nataly and Baszler jump Banks and Naomi in the ring. Naomi is able to save Banks from a Future Endeavor stomp, then they hit Natalya with a double Sole Food to stand tall.

We get a recap of Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns getting physical last week to set up the six man match at Backlash, and a recap of RAW this week and how that continued the feud.

In the back Kayla talks with the Usos. They say the time for talking is done, then talk more. Ultimately they plan on beating RKBro.

Back to the ring, here comes Happy Corbin. After this break Corbin will do some talking.

