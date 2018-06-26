Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my Mae Young Classic II wish list at this link.

– My latest appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event…

It's Time, It's Time, It's wrestling radio time… JASON AGNEW & DAN LOVRANSKI remember BIG VAN VADER. Plus, @NugNahrgang & @LarryCsonka411 chat this week's WWE TV.https://t.co/C9BQoRMmDB — Sunday Night's Main Event (@SNMEradio) June 25, 2018

– Nakamura is off tonight’s show due to a dog bite injury and Becky Lynch vs. Peyton Royce is now Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville.

Miz TV With The Bludgeon Brothers : Miz brings out the Bludgeon Brothers, I hope they talk about them jumping Bryan last week during the gauntlet. Miz talks about them all dismantling Bryan, but Miz asks why they attacked Bryan. They stand silently and refuse to answer. Miz now shows them footage of Bryan talking about wanting to face the biggest and baddest on Smackdown. Miz is constantly begging off, fearing that he has angered the Bludgeons, and then shows footage of their win and stand off with Bryan prior to last week’s gauntlet. Bryan then blames Bryan for disrespecting the champions. Miz tries to stir the pot, and then calls Bryan the real villain and shows his beat down at the hands of the champions. Miz applauds this, but the Bludgeons are not impressed. Harper slaps the mic out of his hand and Bryan arrives. Miz continues to stir the pot and Bryan tells him to shut up, and says the Bludgeons are big and bad, but he has heart and isn’t afraid of them or The Miz. Bryan wants to know which one will fight him first. Harper accepts.

– The New Day is backstage and Woods drinks a pancake shake to prep for his match against Rusev.

Rusev vs. Xavier Woods : Big E, Kofi, & English are at ringside. Rusev overpowers Woods to begin, but Woods picks up the pace and hits a head scissors and dropkick. Rusev quickly cuts him off with a spinebuster for 2. We go screen in screen as Rusev dumps him to the floor and slams him to the announce table. Back in and Rusev covers for 2. He grounds the action. Woods fights back with a dropkick but is quickly cut off. Rusev works him over with kicks, and then starts working the back to start the set up for the accolade. The bear hug follows. Back to full screen as Woods ties to fight out and does. Woods lays in rights and kicks, and then follows with chops. A big forearm drops Rusev. The enziguri follows and then a slingshot DDT gets 2. Woods gets cut off, but fires back with a superkick but Rusev hits a Samoan drop. Rusev takes Woods up top, they battle for position and back to he mat and Woods posts Rusev. Woods heads back up top and the ropewalk elbow drop misses, and Rusev hits the machka kick and the accolade follows. Woods taps. Rusev defeated Xavier Woods @ 8:55 via submission

– We get a wacky Jeff Hardy promo. He’s ready to take fight and flight tonight.

– Commentary explains that Nakamura is not cleared to compete and Hardy is doing an open challenge next.

– Lana & Naomi argue backstage and the cast of GLOW arrives. Lana is not impressed, as Allison Brie does her Russian gimmick to her. The GLOW girls say Lana & Naomi should work together. Lana & Naomi tease working together.

– Jeff Hardy issues his open challenge and Sanity answers. Ruh Roh Raggy.

US Title Match: Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Eric Young : Young attacks at the bell and beats down Jeff. Jeff cuts him off and they blow a twist of fate spot.

US Title Match: Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Eric Young : It’s a GWN flashback to 2016. Young attacks at the bell and beats down Jeff. Jeff cuts him off and they blow a twist of fate spot. Post break, and Young has Jeff grounded. Jeff fights out, but Young cuts him off and covers for 2. Young now works a hanging dragon sleeper in the corner, and then covers for 2. Young again grounds things with a neck crank, Jeff fights out, but Young slams him back down and covers for 2. Young again grounds things, Jeff escapes and fires up but gets whipped to the corner. He again covers for 2. Young hits a slam, but Jeff gets a roll up for 2. Young hits a clothesline and he covers for 2. Young keeps things grounded, working another neck crank. Jeff fights out and hits a jawbreaker, follows with rights and then an atomic drop, leg drop to the balls and a basement dropkick gets 2. Young counters the twist of fate and they work into a double down. The Usos arrive and brawl with Dain & Wolfe. Young joins in and we end in a DQ. Eric Young defeated Champion Jeff Hardy @ 9:50 via DQ

– Jeff and the Usos clear the ring and stand tall.