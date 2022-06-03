Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, it’s Friday and time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Hell in a Cell, which has turned into essentially a brand exclusive PPV for RAW with nary a Smackdown or dual champion to be found on the card. So with no major PPV story to advance we’re getting an Undisputed Tag Team Title match when the Usos defend against the pairing of Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle. Madcap Moss is returning tonight, potentially with a gimmick change, because who hasn’t been just captivated by Moss vs. Happy Corbin? Ronda Rousey is in need of stuff to do, but the Smackdown women’s roster is currently in full on “bitches be crazy” mode because that’s easier(?) to write. Over the last couple of weeks we’ve seen a budding feud between Intercontinental champion Ricochet and Gunther, and there’s a decent chance the Ring General has his sights firmly set on the IC title. Sami Zayn’s chicanery will probably continue in some capacity, and Drew McIntyre returned from a promotional tour last week so we’ll see what’s on the horizon for him as well. Oh, I almost forgot, but hopefully the New Day and Brawling Brutes (by the time they actually find a name for that trio at least 2 of them will have been future endeavored due to budget cuts) is over so they’ll both have to find something else to do. Last week was a pretty poor episode, so let’s hope this week is better. Well that’s the preamble, time for the action.

Up first, here comes New Day. Kofi gets a mic once they hit the ring, and we get a recap of them teaming up with Drew McIntyre to beat Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch last week. Both Kofi and Woods have mics now, and Woods plays with the crowd a bit. Kofi gets the Foley cheap pop, then Woods starts the victory lap. They mock the Brawling Brutes as a name, which seems fair, then Kofi moves on to them getting back into the winners column, and thanks Drew McIntyre for helping them out. That brings out Drew McIntyre to join the festivities. Drew gets a mic as well and again plays with the crowd, then gives a shout out to Big E and knows what it’s like to sit at home thinking everyone’s forgotten about you, then he gets a “Big E” chant from the crowd. Now Drew brings up his promotional tour in the UK and he says he wants a shot at Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal title at Clash at the Castle. But until then he’s happy to help out the New Day. Some poor sex jokes follow, with New Day trying to keep this PG. Kofi and Woods have a gift for Drew, he opens the box and it’s a pair of wrestling shorts with “Big D” on them. Sheamus and the other Brutes are here to break this up. Man I was hoping this was done. Sheamus discredits their win from last week and gets a bit more cheap heat. They didn’t know that Drew was going to be involved and they had no time to prepare, but if they get another shot at that team they’ll beat them all over the arena. Butch has had enough and charges the ring, this goes poorly and he’s tossed out of the ring. We cut to commercial, presumably coming back to a six man tag match (playa). Not a terribly strong opening.

Match #1 – Trios Match: New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and Drew McIntyre vs. Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch)

We come back to Sheamus clubbing on Woods then Butch tags in and it’s time for “Butchy power”. Woods hits a jawbreaker then tags in Kofi. Some tandem offense from Woods and Kofi. Woods tags back in, more double team moves to Butch. They hit the ropes, Ridge makes a blind tag and hits his awful low tackle to the legs of Woods. Sheamus comes in and abuses Woods, then Butch is back in. Butch goes for the arm of Woods before Sheamus comes back in. Woods flips out of a back suplex and tags Kofi. Kofi lands a kick then starts firing up with kicks to Sheamus but Sheamus cuts him off with an ax handle before posting himself. Cross body from Kofi gets 2 then he lands a kick and hits the Boom Drop. Kofi wants Trouble in paradise but Butch grabs his legs, which prompts Drew to come over and punch Butch into the ring post. Kofi sends Sheamus out of the ring, Woods does the same to Ridge then Woods and Kofi hit stereo dives onto Sheamus and Ridge to send us to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: