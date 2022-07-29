Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, this is it. The big go home show for WWE SummerSlam, which is scheduled to air tomorrow. The last chance for WWE to convince you to spend money on their product. Tonight we’re theoretically getting the last match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus when they meet in an Irish Donnybrook Match, it’s basically a hardcore match but Drew isn’t allowed to use his sword, and the winner gets a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Clash at the Castle in September. There’s a decent chance we get another non-finish and they wrestle tomorrow at SummerSlam, but they could also finally end this here. We’re getting a match between the New Day and the Viking Raiders, and allegedly a match between Lacey Evans and Aliyah that’s been teased for a few weeks. We’re also going to get another Maximum Male Models segment, now that Max Dupri has apparently been written out of the story his kayfabe sister Maxxine Dupri (the former Sofia Cromwell) will be taking over hosting duties. Now all of this is somewhat subject to change seeing as Vince McMahon has retired and Paul “Triple H” Levesque is now in charge of creative. There’s also a pretty good chance someone will talk up the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Theory’s been getting a ton of screen time lately and could show up here, Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee will probably interact in some capacity, and WWE might remember that Gunther is the Intercontinental champion and further his budding issue with Shinsuke Nakamura. Oh, and the Usos and Street Profits continue their feud so we might get a Jeff Jarrett appearance here as he’s the special guest ref for their tag team title match at SummerSlam. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

