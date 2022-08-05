Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s Friday and time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight could be interesting, if RAW was any indicator there’s going to be a palpable shift in tone and general direction now that Vince McMahon is out and Triple H is the driving creative force. We’re also starting to rev up for our post SummerSlam activities. We know that Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be taking on Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle and we should start heating that up now that Roman has put Brock Lesnar firmly in his rear view mirror. Ronda Rousey is serving a suspension for attacking a ref at SummerSlam, though that probably wont last too long. But we’ve got the Viking Raiders and New Day potentially still being an issue despite the Pillmanizing of Xavier Woods last week, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser square up again with Nakamura potentially earning a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther, The Usos still don’t have their next tag team program set up yet, and we know we’ll be getting a Gauntlet match to figure out the next challenger for Liv Morgan. This will be something of a curiosity episode, we’re all still looking to see if/how the backstage changes manifest on air. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

Up first a quick video recap of SummerSlam. When we come to the live broadcast the Usos arrive at the arena along with Roman Reigns. No sign of Paul Heyman as of yet.

Commentary now tells us what we can expect tonight. Pat McAfee is back on commentary, and puts over being part of SummerSlam, noting the ball kick he gave to Corbin is the most memorable instance of him kicking balls in his life. We then get a telestrator sequence where McAfee walks us through the low blow from SummerSlam. A lot of use of “balls” here, if you needed another example of the change in creative direction. In the back Happy Corbin watches this on a monitor as the job squad laughs at him. Ricochet calls karma a beautiful thing, Corbin wants a match with him and Ricochet accepts. Now Ricochet heads to the ring, he and Corbin will be our first match.

Match #1: Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

They tie up, and Corbin tosses Ricochet into a corner but Ricochet fires back with a kick then avoids an End of Days and land an enziguri. Corbin heads out of the ring, Ricochet then hits a dive onto him. Back in the ring now, Ricochet heads up top and misses a flying nothing only to then eat a clothesline from Corbin. They start trading strikes, then Corbin cuts off Ricochet with a back elbow. Ricochet takes a chest first run into the corner, then Corbin lands a right hand as Ricochet tried a springboard move. Pretty loud “McAfee” chant for a moment, Ricochet avoids a corner attack and lands a double stomp then a punt kick from the apron. Another kick from Ricochet then Corbin avoids a moonsault and launches Ricochet into the ring post as we head to break.

Corbin is working a rest hold as we come back. Ricochet tries to fight back, and runs into a very high back body drop for a 2 count. Corbin tells Ricochet he’s about to fly again, but Ricochet starts fighting back with strikes then a handspring back elbow connects. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline then a running Shooting Star Press for 2. Corbin blocks a Recoil attempt, then hits a neckbreaker for another 2 count. Ricochet counters a chokeslam with a Frankenesteiner for 2, then a Sunset Flip for 2 before he’s caught in a Deep Six that gets Corbin a near fall. Now Corbin climbs to the top rope with Ricochet, Ricochet fights him off and tries a Sunset Powerbomb but Corbin just hauls him back up and they’re fighting on the top rope again, Corbin is able to toss Ricochet onto the apron but then starts jawing with McAfee. The distraction allows Ricochet to recover and crotch Corbin on the top rope. Recoil from Ricochet then he heads up top to hit a gorgeous Shooting Star Press and get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricochet won

Rating: 3 stars

Corbin makes for a darn good base it turns out, these two worked very well together. I’m not entirely sure what we’re doing with Corbin at the moment, we’ve done the losing streak thing with him very recently so this feels a little redundant.

Post match McAfee and Ricochet play catch with a football, which McAfee then signs and punts into the crowd.

After this break we’ll get the gauntlet match for a shot at Liv Morgan.

Sami Zayn walks in the back, he finds the locker room for Roman and knocks on it as we cut to break.

Post break Sami is still knocking on the door and the Usos finally answer. Jimmy smiles at him, Jey seems annoyed. Sami asks after Paul Heyman, Jimmy says Heyman is recovering after the F5 through the table. Sami wants to congratulate Roman, Jey blocks his entry and Jimmy promises to text him later.

Next is a recap of the disputed finish to Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan from SummerSlam, plus Ronda snapping and going heel. Liv will be addressing things with a promo later. As for now, apparently we’re getting Shinsuke Nakamura next. If Nakamura can beat Ludwig Kaiser here he’ll get a shot at Gunther’s IC title, after this break. OK, that was a very oddly laid out segment.

Post break here comes Kaiser alongside Gunther.

Match #2 – Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser w/ Gunther

They tie up and fight for position, then Kaiser uses a top wrist lock to ground Nakamura. Nakamura fights back with strikes but Kaiser cuts him off with elbows. Corner strikes from Kaiser and he starts stomping on Nakamura. Nakamura fights back by attacking the leg of Kaiser then he unloads with kicks and mocks Kaiser with a “Come on”. Kaiser then runs into a knee strike and Nakamura continues unloading with strikes and a knee drop. Nakamura drapes Kaiser over the top rope and knees him to the floor, back in the ring they run the ropes before Kaiser catches a running Nakamura with a flipping facebuster which sends us to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: