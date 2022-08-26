Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a lot of women’s wrestling scheduled, given that Zoey Starks got hurt and the Gigi Dolan of Toxic Attraction got hurt both of the NXT 2.0 representative teams are out of the women’s tag team tournament. So we’ll get a Fatal 4-Way tag team match tonight with Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville, the winning team will have to wrestle again later tonight against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Happy Corbin will take on Ricochet, WWE is still building to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre coming up soon, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler is still growing as a feud, and Ronda Rousey might make an appearance. WWE is taping next weeks episode at the same event as this show, the travel for a Friday night into a Saturday PPV like Clash at the Castle just being unrealistic, so one or both episodes will probably be on the slower side. Well that’s the limited preamble given what’s been announced, so let’s get to the action.

Up first here comes Ricochet for the first match.

Match #1: Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

Ricochet hits the ropes right away and sends Corbin out of the ring with a head scissors. Back in the ring drop kick from Ricochet then a drop kick to the knee and a running Shooting Star Press gets a 2 count. Corbin catches Ricochet with a right hand and looks to slow things down. Some more strikes from Corbin as the crowd remains pretty tepid even in a “Bum ass Corbin” chant. Ricochet goes evasive and hits a handspring back elbow that sends Corbin out of the ring then he misses a baseball slide, Corbin sends Ricochet onto the ropes but Ricochet balances and drops with a corkscrew moonsault to drop Corbin and send us to break.

Ricochet is landing strikes as we come back, then Corbin goes for the Bossman slide but Ricochet intercepts him with a baseball slide then tries a kick from the apron but Corbin catches him and then hits a modified military press onto the announce table which stands strong. Corbin launches Ricochet into the barricade. Back in the ring Corbin hits a Snake Eyes for a 2 count. More control from Corbin, then he launches Ricochet into the ring post ribs first and looks for a count out but Ricochet gets back in the ring. Ricochet hits an around the world DDT to start his comeback, he lays in body blows and kicks then an enziguri. Corner shoulder from Ricochet but Corbin avoids a sprinboard, tries a chokeslam but Ricochet counters with a hurricanrana, they hit the ropes with Ricochet landing a knee but Corbin catches him with a Deep Six for a 2 count. Ricochet lands a kick from the top rope and sets for an aerial finish, he misses the 630 though and Corbin lands a boot then a back suplex into a spinning slam for a 2 count. Corbin is pissed and yells at the ref then misses a clothesline and blocks a Recoil but Ricochet lands a knee then a super kick. Wheel kick from Ricochet then he heads up top again, this time he lands a Shooting Star Press to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricochet won

Rating: 3 stars

Corbin being allowed to actually develop his ring craft over the last few months is a nice little surprise, it helps that Ricochet is of course a very good professional wrestler. McAfee uses the telestrator to mock Corbin after the loss, and gets a few laughs along the way.

In the back the Street Profits run into Hit Row, Hit Row says they’ve got the smoke and they play around before walking away. I constantly forget Hit Row came back. We head to break with a promise of a hype video for Drew McIntyre in the near future.

We come back and get that Drew hype package. Drew talks about being a kid in the UK and imagining being in WWE since he was six. He’s the first Scottish man to be signed to WWE and mentions holding onto his dream. We get some clips of young Drew in the indies as he talks about his past and coming to the US, then brings up being the fastest callup from development to main roster and mentions he doesn’t think like he did back then as he was arrogant and thought everything would go his way, which clearly it didn’t. He talks about being angry when things weren’t going his way, and how his mom got sick around that time and her passing pushed him off the deep end personally and professionally which led to him getting fired. Drew does call getting fired the best thing that’s happened to him, he had to quit being a boy and learn to be a man. Cut to his return to WWE and now he feels like he can be the leader WWE needs. Decent little video package, and we’ll get more of it later tonight.

Karrion Kross’s music hits, and both Kross and Scarlett are in monochrome in a VIP box. Kross wonders if now really is Drew’s time, but hopes he enjoys the moment. Because in reality at any moment Kross can put his arm through the back of Drew’s head and render all of his achievements irrelevant. Tick tock. Not bad, Kross has a good handle on these kinds of promos.

Shotzi heads to the ring, the Fatal 4-Way tag team match will be up after this break.

Match #2 – Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya

The match gets going pretty much as we come back to action. Sonya and Tamina start things off, anyone can tag anyone but only 2 legal competitors. Tamina super kicks Natalya, Samoan drop to Sonya but Doudrop breaks up the pin with a senton. Nikki tags in and goes after Li as Li is legal now, Nikki takes a really odd run into the ropes, then Li hot shots her and tags in Shotzi. Shotzi hits a back splash in the ropes but Tamina breaks up the pin. Tamina drags Shotzi over to her corner and tags in Dana. Dana lays out Doudrop but Nikki catches her with a twisting neckbreaker and Sonya breaks up the pin then gets super kicked by Tamina. Doudrop with a cross body to Tamina then she and Li square off with Shotzi getting involved to hit an assisted Shiranui. Natalya lays out Li with a discus clothesline then sends Shotzi out of the ring. Dana takes down Natalya then heads up top but Nikki heads up with her and they fight on the top rope. Sonya blind tags in, no one cares, but Dana superplexes Nikki from the top rope onto a pile of bodies on the floor, leading to Sonya grabbing Nikki, tossing her into the ring and getting the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sonya Deville and Natalya won

Rating: 1.5

Yeah, this wasn’t good apart from the superplex to the floor. It was rushed and sloppy.

We get a recap of Sheamus winning a shot at the Intercontinental title last week. After that here comes Sheamus to the ring with his goons. Sheamus will do some talking after the break.

We come back and get a video hype job for Shayna Baszler. Trips is definitely working on rehabbing her.

Sheamus and company are in the ring, Sheamus has a mic. He brings up that next weekend he and the Brutes will be starting fights and drinking pints after he wins the IC title, which makes him the first ever ultimate grand slam champion. He moves on to insulting Gunther, which does bring out Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. Gunther and Kaiser walk to the ring, as I salivate over just how much Gunther and Sheamus could beat the crap out of each other. By the time they reach the ring Kaiser has a mic, and he introduces Gunther but Sheamus cuts him off saying no one understands Kaiser so just shut it. The truth of it is that Sheamus has an issue with Gunther, he objects to Gunther calling himself the ring general as Sheamus is a ring general. Sheamus then runs down his resume for a bit, he’s beaten Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Triple H. No one in WWE has had the consistent match quality that he has, and he sees a lot of himself in Gunther, the physicality and brutality. Just like Sheamus Gunther loves to go to war in the ring. But Gunther has something Sheamus wants, the IC title, and he promises that he will drag that title off of Gunther’s lifeless body if necessary. Gunther gets the mic from Kaiser, and says Sheamus is a man to be respected, but he’s nothing like Gunther. Gunther is the IC champion, and to protect his title he’ll teach Sheamus what violence really means. In Cardiff not only will Gunther retain the title, he’ll chop Sheamus’s chest into bloody bits and break the man everyone thinks can’t be broken. The Ring General will break Sheamus. Butch jumps Kaiser, neither Gunther nor Sheamus move one inch as they brawl in the background. Kaiser brawls with Ridge Holland, sending him over the barricade then brawling with Butch in the ring again. Gunther and Sheamus seriously do not care as Kaiser and Butch fight up to their feet, then Gunther and Sheamus lightly restrain their charges before the champion and Kaiser head out of the ring. Nothing ground breaking but that was very effective.

In the back Sonya Deville and Natalya talk, you can see Nikki ASH and Doudrop arguing in the background as Sonya and Natalya claim they’ve found their groove and will beat Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez tonight.

Back to the ring, here comes Bayley along with her cohorts. We’ll get the tag team tournament match after this break.

Match #3 – Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: