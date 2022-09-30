Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ll probably be dealing with a somewhat improvised episode seeing as Hurricane Ian has most likely caused some travel problems. We do have a couple of tag team matches, Solo Sikoa will team up with Sami Zayn to take on Madcap Moss and Ricochet, plus Hit Row will square up with Los Lotharios. One of those matches has potential, the other involves Hit Row. Last week we got confirmation that Karrion Kross will meet Drew McIntyre in a strap match, so there’s a decent chance that feud will push forward. Next week we’ve got the rematch between Gunther and Sheamus coming, and we’ll probably get more Imperium and Brawling Brutes interaction tonight. Bayley will be in action against Shotzi. Now again, all of this could be up in the air depending on who’s been impacted by the hurricane. Well let’s see what WWE has in store for us tonight.

You can tell when the show is potentially hurting for time when they give us the full video intro. Up first is Sami Zayn, and I’m reminded again that we’re stuck with Cory Graves alongside Michael Cole, still maybe the worst commentary duo in WWE. They just don’t blend. Solo Sikoa is here as well to set up our first match. Yeah we’re hurting for time, we’ve got two different video recaps before the first match starts.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss and Ricochet

Ricochet and Sami start us off. Sami grabs a side headlock then switches to an arm wringer. Ricochet flips free and hits an arm twist of his own then lays in punches. Evasive moves from Ricochet then a drop kick. Moss tags in and starts in with shoulder strikes then a slow motion back body drop. More strikes from Moss, then Sami hits a drop toe hold and tags out. Sikoa starts in with strikes right away then lands a headbutt. Stomps from Sikoa then Sami tags back in. Moss fights back but launching Sami out of the ring, then Sikoa eats a kick and is sent out to set up an assisted Ricochet dive onto them which sends us to break.

We come back to Sikoa working a nerve hold on Ricochet. Ricochet fights back with some strikes but he eats a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Stomps from Sikoa then a leg drop. Ricochet avoids another Samoan Drop and fights back with an enziguri then a flying drop kick and both men are down. Both men tag out, though it’s debatable which of them is the hot tag. Moss runs wild on Sami to a chorus of boos from the Canadian crowd. Punches from Moss then a couple of corner Spears before he knocks Sikoa out of the ring. Sikoa is pissed and gets a chair, but here’s Ricochet to slow that down, and Sami rolls up Moss for 2 then hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for another 2 count. Sami heads up top, but Moss catches his cross body and the hoists Sami up for a Jackhammer and Sikoa has to break up the pin. Ricochet and Sikoa start brawling in the ring, Ricochet sends Sikoa out of the ring with a knee strike, then sets to dive but Sami trips him up. Moss tosses Sami into the barricade, Ricochet tries to dive onto Sikoa but Sikoa tosses the chair into him mid flight. Sikoa tosses Ricochet into the ring post then into the barricade. Sikoa blind tags in and intercepts a charging Moss with a spin kick. The Spinning Solo (it’s just a traditional uranage) follows and Sikoa pins Moss to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn won

Rating: 3 stars

The confused face/hell alignments hurt this a bit, but it was pretty solid and Ricochet was the right kind of guy to bump like a madman for Sikoa as Sikoa clearly has some mobility issues.

Post match Sikoa unloads on Moss in the corner, then hits a couple of hip attacks.

We head to break with the announcement that Ronda Rousey will wrestle Natalya tonight.

In the back Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa walk and talk, but find Jey in the Bloodline locker room. Jey and Sikoa hug, then Jey says he’s just here to make sure his little brother is good and he and Sami both put over Sami. Sikoa heads into the room, then Jey talks with Sami. Jey sees right though Sami Zayn, this is his warning because if he even thinks about jeopardizing the Bloodline Jey will get him. Sami advises him to take that up with Roman, then heads into the locker room leaving a fuming Jey.

We get a video promo from Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Kross warns Drew that luring him out of the darkness was dangerous. Kross knows you can’t just waltz back in and get a title shot, but Drew’s been on top for a long time. Kross will send Drew to the hospital to make sure he stays down, and at Extreme Rules he’s going to take Drew to a point of no return. Both Kross and Drew want the same thing, and because of that they’re bound together through suffering. Once Drew is out of the way Kross will become the new UwU champion. When Kross and Drew are strapped together Kross will drag him into the deepest parts of hell and leave him there to burn away. Tick tock. Once again, Kross has a good feel for these kinds of promos and this worked well. Our weekly White Rabbit QR code shows up at the close of his video.

In the back Kayla talks with Austin Theory, because we’re hurting for time. Theory has learned his lesson, Brock Lesnar and Tyson Fury have both ruined his cash ins then insults Wales and the European version of Winnipeg. But more than anyone Drew McIntyre got embarrassed at Clash at the Castle. Drew shows up behind Theory as Theory continues talking then puts a hand on Theory’s shoulder to interrupt him. Drew: You. Me. In the ring. Now! That sends us to break.

We come back, and here comes Drew McIntyre with his sword and the leather strap. When Theory comes to the ring he brings with him Alpha Academy.

Match #2: Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory w/ Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable)

Theory avoids Drew at first then tries a cheap shot before chopping Drew to no real effect. Drew returns fire and floors Theory with a chop. Deadlift release suplex from Drew, good grief. Another chop from Drew, and Theory powders. Drew reaches for Theory but Theory snaps him over the top rope then hits a drop kick. Some punches from Theory but Drew cuts him off with a Future Shock DDT. Drew sets for the Claymore, but Gable gets involved and tossed into the ring. Otis pulls Drew out of the ring and the match is thrown out as Otis tosses Drew into the ring steps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won via Disqualification

Rating: 2 stars

More angle than match, but competently worked.

Post match here comes Johnny Gargano to help Drew, he runs wild on everyone for a few moments before the numbers catch up to him. Our final run in comes from Kevin Owens, and Owens proceeds to abuse Theory and Gable. Theory and Gable are ejected, the Otis takes super kicks from Owens and Gargano, then Drew lands a headbutt that sends Otis out of the ring. Everyone yells at each other for a bit.

In the back Max Dupri walks and is found by Maxxine, Mace, and Mansoor. Mace and Mansoor promise to make Max proud by taking home the title. Max asks if they got a title shot, but Maxxine says they’ll be breaking the Canadian record for longest pose. Max walks off, and Hit Row walk by and distract the Models. They reset and hold the pose as we head to break.

Post break Shotzi talks, she doesn’t like Damage Control and doesn’t think those scheming jackals have any control. Tonight she’s going to prove she’ll put her nose and her boots wherever she wants and says she’ll roll to the ring. Tank return hype?

To the ring and Los Lotharios are almost in the ring. Hit Row come out, to no discernable crowd reaction.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Hit Row (Top Dollah and Ashante the Adonis) w/ B-Fab vs. Los Lotharios (Humberto and Angel)

Ashante and Angel start us off, they tie up and hit the corner, then Humberto tags in and they work to isolate Ashante with a double team flapjack and stereo super kicks. Chop from Humberto then he tags in Angel. Stomps to Ashante, then Angel removes his pants to show he’s serious. Ashante counters a suplex with a neckbreaker then both men tag out. Dollah runs wild for a bit, including one of the worst Regal knee lifts, then a nice side slam. Elbow drop from Dollah and Angel breaks up the pin. Dollah then hoists Angel onto his shoulders, picks up Humberto, tags Ashate while holding both of them and hits a Worlds Strongest Slam to drop everyone. Heavy Hitter to Humberto and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hit Row won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Glorified squash, Dollah’s strength is impressive but Ashante doesn’t generate sympathy and neither of them are especially good workers right now.

We get a video recap of Liv Morgan going “extreme” last week after her match with Lacey Evans.

In the back Ronda is asked about Liv going extreme, Ronda dismisses it and says Liv could bring a katana and Ronda would still kick her ass. Ronda’s already the most dangerous woman on the planet, what do you think she becomes when she can use a baseball bat? Short and effective promo from Ronda there. That sends us to break.