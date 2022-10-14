Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s another Friday night and I ain’t got nobody so I’m here. We’re still dealing with the fallout from Extreme Rules, which in this case is mostly Bray Waytt’s return to Smackdown for the first time since 2020. Wyatt had a video clip show on RAW, and I’m curious to see if we’ll get more than that here. As for matches LA Knight returns and will battle Mansoor, Kofi Kingston takes on Sami Zayn as tension continues to grow within the Bloodline, Karrion Kross was victorious over Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules but there’s a decent chance that feud will continue tonight. Ronda Rousey captured the women’s title and will begin her reign tonight, Charlotte was threatening to return (please don’t), and there’s a decent chance we’ve not seen the last of Imperium and the Brawling Brutes in some capacity. That’s all the preamble I’m giving tonight, let’s get to the action.

We open with the aftermath of a car crash outside the venue. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s car was hit by Drew McIntyre, who comes out and starts brawling with Kross. WWE officials try to separate the men but Drew slams Kross into the car and tries to crush him with the car door but he’s dragged off screaming “This is just the beginning!” at the fallen Kross. So yeah, that feud must continue. Full video intro this week, usually means we’ve got a little time to fill on the broadcast. As far as cold opens go that wasn’t bad.

Commentary recaps the finish to the Kross and Drew match at Extreme Rules so we’ve got context for what just happened. Kross is supposed to be in a Fatal 4-Way later tonight, we’ll see if that holds but it’s supposed to be Kross vs. Ricochet vs. Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa for a shot at Gunther’s IC title. Ricochet is there to eat the pin, and money is on Sheamus winning.

Here comes Kofi Kingston for our first match. Both Kofi and Xavier Woods have mics. They play with the crowd then remind us that New Day is still the longest reigning tag team champions and claim that record is important to them. It’s their legacy, which will stand strong forever. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are at gorilla, Sami is happy for Solo to be here because he’s reliable, and here’s Jey Uso. Sami and Jey bicker, then Sami tells Solo to get ready for his main event and wants Jey with him. Jey and Sami argue about what happened on RAW, then Roman calls Sami. Sami feels Jey chose to do nothing on Monday, then hands the phone to Jey. Jey isn’t happy with what Roman says, but says Roman is the Tribal Chief and that he’s got him. Sami on the phone again, he laughs and then his music hits and he and Jey head to the ring.

Match #1: Kofi Kingston w/ Xavier Woods vs. Sami Zayn w/ Jey Uso

Kofi quickly hits a drop kick and sends Sami out of the ring, then fakes a dive and he and Woods celebrate to send us to break.

Sami lands an elbow as we come back. Some bad dancing from Sami then he hits a suplex. Sami kicks down Kofi, then hits a hip attack for a 2 count. More of the usual control stuff from Sami and he grabs a facelock. Kofi starts fighting back with some strikes but he runs into a clothesline. Scoop slam from Sami then he heads up top, and Kofi intercepts his flying nothing with a drop kick. Kofi starts firing up for his comeback, they botch a top rope hurricanrana and have to ad lib into Kofi hitting a knee strike for a 2 count. Now Kofi heads up top, Jey debates getting involved but Sami is up to fight with Kofi on the ropes. Sami gets dropped with a headbutt, but he’s back and shoves Kofi all the way to the floor. That sends us to break, and I hope these two can get on the same page because this has been a bit rough.

We come back to Sami in control with punches. Kofi hits an SOS for a near fall, and Woods complains about the count. Kofi charges in the corner, Sami tries for the exploder but Kofi elbows his way out of that. Next Kofi heads up top again, Sami rolls out of the ring to stifle that momentum. Kofi decides he’ll just dive onto Sami, then tosses Sami back into the ring. Jey and Woods start trading words, and Jey super kicks Woods. Kofi is distracted by that so Sami hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami sets for the Helluva Kick but Kofi avoids it, lands a kick and hits a flying palm strike. The crowd is pretty mild as Kofi sets for the Trouble in Paradise, but Jey distracts him allowing Sami to get a school boy for a 2 count. Sami avoids a Trouble in Paradise, Kofi tries a Victory Roll but Jey kicks Kofi and Sami over the other way behind the refs back and Sami gets the roll up win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won

Rating: 2 stars

This was kind of rough, they had an ugly middle segment in terms of communication and timing. The pacing was pretty slow considering the wrestlers as well.

Triple H is here in the back thanking police officers, and here’s Rey. Rey says he’s hit his breaking point with everything and doesn’t see a way forward, he wont fight his son no matter what happens. Rey still sees the little boy he used to hold in his lap or rock to sleep, he can’t do this anymore, he might love WWE but he’s here to tell Trips face to face that he quits. Trips can’t imagine what Rey’s going through but wants to talk this over with him before anything that drastic. Rey agrees to a meeting with him and they head into a room and we head to break.

Match #2:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: