Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there people, the truncated build to Survivor Series: War Games continues tonight on Samckdown. Last week the Bloodline got into a brawl with the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre, but as War Games are usually 5 on 5 there’s still some wiggle room for participants. Sami Zayn seems like a no brainer to fill out the Bloodline side of things, while rumor has it Kevin Owens will be the fifth man for the other side. The news of the injury to Owens has raised a little bit of doubt around this point, but Owens is supposed to be here tonight and is still the presumptive final member of team babyface. To that end the Smackdown World Cup continues with Sami Zayn vs. Butch and Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and our last announced match is Shotiz vs. Shayna Baszler. The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan returned last week so that might come into play tonight, New Day will be in need of some kind of direction, and let’s see if anything comes of the budding issue between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight that seemed to kick off last week. Oh, Karrion Kross might be in need of a new feud now that his thing with Drew McIntyre seems settled at 1-1 so we’ll keep an eye out for what might be next for him. Alright, that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.

Up first, here come the Brawling Brutes to the music of Sheamus. They’re followed quickly by Drew McIntyre, guess it’s opening promo time. Drew, Sheamus, and Ridge (God help us) have mics. We get confirmation about Wargames, no word yet on the 5th for the Brutes but we do confirm that Sami is number 5 for the Bloodline. Sheamus plays around with the mic, making sure it’s working after his mic issues last week, then brings up his past with Drew and them beating the crap out of each other for years. People will question if they trust each other, but they respect each other after all their wars, so much so that Sheamus asked Drew to be his best man at his wedding. The truth is, cut off by a pretty loud “ucey” chant. Sheamus recovers and switches it to “brutey” which Drew says he can work with. Drew plays with the crowd then brings up being out numbered by the Bloodline more than anyone, but whenever the odds are even it’s a different story for the Bloodline. Drew wants to go to war with his brother, then he and Sheamus shake hands. Ridge tries to play with the crowd, then they give Butch the Regal “wargames” line. Drew brings up that they need a fifth man, Sheamus tries to answer but this is interrupted by Sami Zayn. Sami says the Bloodline doesn’t care who the fifth man is, because they’re feeling great, you might even say they’re feeling pretty ucey about the whole thing. Some cheap filler talk from Sami, then he guarantees the Bloodline will win Wargames, then he promises to run through Butch later tonight in their match. Sheamus is bored by this, and he warns Sami that he’s going to crap his pants when he finds out who their team mate is. He calls it the last thing he’s going to expect, somewhat anticlimactic ending there. Not exactly a strong opening segment.

Commentary runs down the upcoming card, then here comes Ricochet for our first match and to send us to break.

Match #1 – Smackdown World Cup Match: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

