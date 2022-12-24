Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, we’re almost at the last Smackdown of 2022. We made it, one more revolution of the earth around the sun. Tonight’s action was taped last week so expect the usual amount of filler material. But the action we know we’re getting, there will be a gauntlet match for a shot at Ronda Rousey’s title at some point in the future. The Bloodline will be talking, the Usos will defend their tag team titles against Hit Row (lol) and our main event will be a Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Imperium and the duo of Ricochet and Braun Strowman. I’d be that we get some advancement for Bray Wyatt and LA Knight’s growing issue as well. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Up first, here comes The Bloodline. The entire group is here led by our UwU champion and tribal chief Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman introduces himself and everyone else once they’re in the ring. Heyman is here to hype us for back to back weeks regarding the greatest faction in WWE history, The Bloodline. First the Usos will defend their titles against Hit Row, and that’s not a prediction that’s a spoiler (0 reaction for that by the way). Next week in the lovely warm city of Tampa, the enforcer Solo Sikoa will take out Sheamus once and for all. Then the biggest televised match of 2022 when Kevin Owens teams with John Cena to get smashed by Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. Roman gets the mic from Heyman, he’s going to smash someone on the 30th. He made millions of dollars beating Cena and Owens, because he’s the man. But he’s curious about what Sami Zayn is going to do, see right now Sami doesn’t look like himself, so Sami get it off your chest. Sami has a mic, he should be on top of the world right now since it’s the holidays and he’s getting the respect he deserves after all these years in the business. He should be on top of the world, but there’s a black cloud hanging over his head in the form of Kevin Owens. The name of Kevin Owens has been tied to Sami for his entire career, and he’s sick of it. Owens can claim they’re done but we all know that’s not true. Now of all things he’s doing he’s bringing back John Cena to try and upstage Sami and the Bloodline. But the Bloodline is the show. He warns that they’re going to destroy Owens and Cena, leave them mangled because that’s what happens when you step to the Bloodline. Next week Owens and Cena can do what everyone else does, acknowledge the Tribal Chief. Decent little promo from all parties.

After this break we’ll get our first match.

Post break here come Hit Row to no reaction.

Match #1 – WWE Tag Team Title Match: (c) The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) w/ Sami Zayn vs. Hit Row (Top Dollah and Ashante the Adonis) w/ B-Fab

Jey and Ashante start us off, Jey grabs a side headlock then they hit the ropes and Ashante hits a really ugly arm drag. Dollah tags in and Jey takes some corner offense then a boot from Dollah. Jey slips behind Dollah and hits a chop block then tags out, we’ve had some weird camera cuts already. Jimmy with some stomps and Jey lands a cheap shot. Jey tags back in and super kicks Dollah in the gut. Dollah tries to fight out of the corner but we basically miss another chop block from Jey to send us to break. Seriously, who in the world is responsible for the God awful editing going on?

