Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there everyone, it’s the first Smackdown of 2023. Can we just admit that the year isn’t off to a great start? Especially with news of Vince McMahon looking to reclaim power and whatnot. Anyway tonight the first hour will be dedicated to a Poochie, I mean Charlotte Flair, face promo (just kill me) with Ricochet vs. Top Dollah in a Rumble qualifier and a tag team title match between the Usos and the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. That tag team title match was originally set for last month before a minor injury to Drew forced the postponement, now they’re making good on it. In addition to that there are other things gaining steam, Sami Zayn took a fall last week and I’m sure that wont sit well with the rest of the Bloodline especially since Sami was teaming with Roman Reigns. LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have been doing some pretty good work, we’ve also got the introduction of Uncle Howdy and they might do something with that feud tonight. Karrion Kross has his sights set on Rey Mysterio, though we might get a detour of him and Scarlett handling Madcap Moss and Emma. Shinsuke Nakamura also just recently slew the Great Muta and should maybe get something to do in WWE going forward. Anyway that’s the preamble from where I sit, let’s get to the action.

We’re in Memphis, Tennessee and we’ve got a hot open as Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy and Jey Uso come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of our Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Roman as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Roman heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena and Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Sami. Everyone gets into the ring, as we’re reminded that last week was the first time in about 3 years Roman had been involved in a loss excepting his DQ loss against Seth Rollins last year at the Rumble. Roman gets a mic from Heyman, and provides the audience with the opportunity to acknowledge him. Now Roman says they’re going to start things off a little differently, he’s going to give the crowd what they want and let them hear from Sami. Sami has a mic, he says this is how the Bloodline gets things done this year, this year will belong to the Bloodline. On Monday they sent a message, they all won on that show and are prepared to further send the message tonight. Roman doesn’t care to talk about this year, he wants to talk about last year, specifically last week. He and Sami had the biggest Smackdown match of the year then, but what happened? Some say they lost, Roman laughs just a little maniacally at that, because the Tribal Chief doesn’t lose. He’s been thinking about that, and he didn’t lose, Sami lost. Sami looks a little nervous, but Roman says they’re moving forward from that. What’s truly stumping Roman is why Sami guaranteed a win. Roman is the one who calls his shots, and he always delivers. Now they’re all embarrassed because Sami called his shot, and failed to deliver. Roman asks if Sami wants to the Tribal Chief. Sami knows he’s on thin ice here. Roman says when you’re at the very top you have to be aware of everything, and he wants to know why Sami thinks he can do what the Tribal Chief does, he wants to know if Sami wants to be the man. Roman snaps briefly, scaring the pants off of poor Heyman, but Kevin Owens interrupts this with a mic. Owens stays on the entrance ramp, and says before things go any further he’d like Roman to calm down. He can’t remember the last time he saw Roman snap like that, it might have been the last time he and Owens squared up. He thinks Roman doesn’t have a problem with Sami, he’s got a problem with Owens and it’s time for Roman to take care of his KO problem. Owens wants a title shot at the Rumble, Roman says “sure, whatever”, he just wants Owens to go away forever. Owens brings up being in a good mood after beating Roman last week, but he’ll leave tonight and see Roman at the Rumble and he’ll see Sami whenever Sami gets his balls back from Roman. Roman calls over Heyman and consults as we head to break. Pretty good opening promo, Roman overcompensating for the cracks starting to show in his rule by going after Sami, Owens taking his chance to get the title shot, it all worked well here. Roman’s acting and mannerisms are on point as always, and they way the entire group moved away from Sami when Roman snapped at him was some nice foreshadowing.

Post break Poochie arrives at the arena. I legitimately have no idea what they’re doing with a presumptive face Charlotte.

New Day arrive as Kofi will be in action.

Match #1: Kofi Kingston w/ Xavier Woods vs. Santos Escobar w/ Cruz del Toro, Joaquie Wilde, and Zelina Vega

They tie up and Santos puts Kofi in the corner then starts kicking him. Kofi hits the ropes and lands a hurricanrana before Santos sends him to the apron and lands a right hand. Drop kick from Santos, Kofi lands on his hands and then keeps his feet on the ring steps in our little Rumble preview. Kofi lands a kick then a top rope cross body and he tosses Santos over the top rope and out of the ring to send us to break.

Santos is in control as we come back, he’s working strikes on Kofi. Kofi fights back with a drop kick. More strikes from Santos but Kofi sends him to the apron. Santos poses on the ring steps, then Woods scares him with the trombone to send him to the floor. Back in the ring Santos lands a running enziguri to retain control. Kofi with a Victory Roll for 2, then avoids some offense and starts firing up with strikes. Santos lands a body shot to stifle Kofi, then Kofi avoids a Phantom Driver and hits an SOS for a near fall. Kofi lands a kick from the apron, then heads up top but Santos jumps up there with him. Punches from Santos then he tries a superplex but Kofi headbutts him down and follows up with a flying nothing which lands on a knee strike from Santos that gets a near fall. Kofi hits a modified standing double stomp but just gets another near fall. Boom Drop from Kofi, then he sets for Trouble in Paradise but distractions from Wilde and Cruz complicate things leading to Santos landing a super kick. Phantom Driver follows and Santos wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santos Escobar won

Rating: 2.5 stars

It got going down the stretch but the opening and middle of this was a little rough in terms of pacing and general interest. That said this wasn’t bad.

We get confirmation that Roman vs. Owens for the uWu title is set for the Rumble in 3 weeks.

In the back Sami walks to the locker room and knocks. Paul Heyman answers and Sami tries to plead his case, Heyman tells him now is not the time. Jimmy and Jey walk up and head in while Sami is left outside. Heyman reminds Sami that last week he warned him to stay three steps ahead of the Tribal Chief’s needs, and right now even three steps ahead is too soon for Sami to talk to Roman. On the plus side, Heyman still loves Sami. That sends us to break.

Post break Liv Morgan talks in the back, she loves the chaos of the Rumble and wants to enter first so she can beat everyone. Liv, still not a great promo.

Kayla interviews LA Knight in the back, she asks him about the match at the Rumble. Knight wants to talk to us, and says he really feels the way he feels yeah! Not because he’s in Memphis, no one feels good about that, but because Bray Wyatt can’t keep his goons in line. Now all Knight has to do is pick up the pieces at the Rumble, that’s not an insult it’s just a fact of life. . . yeah! Knight, still a very good promo.

Back to the ring, and here comes Karrion Kross and Scarlett. They’ll be in action against Madcap Moss and Emma after this break.

Match #2 – Mixed Tag Team Match: Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss and Emma

We come back to the match being underway, Kross is working Moss. Moss lands a DDT and they both tag out. Emma with a Thesz press and starts slamming Scarlett into the corners. Clothesline from Emma, to very little reaction. Low cross body from Emma leads to a 2 count. Scarlett lands an elbow, then avoids a kick and hits a bridging exploder suplex for a 2 count. Emma hits a butterfly suplex then a Spotlight kick means Kross has to break up the pin. Kross menaces Emma, who slaps him leading to Kross grinning at her and Moss tagging in to save Emma. Moss with his rope running but Scarlett trips him up and that allows Kross to land a clothesline. Scarlett slams Emma into the ring post then sends her over the announce table. Back in the ring Moss posts himself then turns into a Kross Hammer, leading to the Kross Jacket and Kross puts Moss to sleep.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Karrion Kross and Scarlett won

Rating: 2 stars

Too short to really matter, frankly this was a glorified squash which isn’t a bad thing.

Post match Kross and Scarlett put a Rey Mysterio mask on Moss then Kross tells the camera that he knows Rey is watching this is going to be Rey soon. Tick tock.

Commentary tells us that last week Smackdown had its biggest audience in about 2 years, and then claim that Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez was part of the draw. That’s just silly, but it does set up a recap of that match, and of course a ton of time dedicated to the return of Poochie. After this break Charlotte will talk. . . probably too much.

Post break Sheamus and Drew are in Jerry Lawler’s bar. Sheamus says teaming with Drew has made him want to kick his head in less. They trade hard back slaps, and Drew appreciates Sheamus. Now they reminisce and trade chops then say they’ll end the Usos title reign tonight.

To the ring, here comes Poochie. The cheers sound almost entirely artificial this week, last week they were more organic. Charlotte gets a mic when she gets in the ring, to some fake noise. She asks if we missed her, tepid response. Charlotte jokes about Ronda knowing what payback is, there’s a very weak “thank you Charlotte” chant that’s drowned out by another chant that doesn’t seem to catch on. She claims to be overwhelmed by the reaction last week. She’s always been about passion, consistency, and dedication. OK then. She claims to not be complacent, all evidence to the contrary. More rambling, the crowd is tuning out but not turning on her yet. She rises to the occasion, and has done so 14 times. This is interrupted by Sonya Deville of all people. We’re really trying face Charlotte? Who thinks that’s a good idea? Sonya says the crowd isn’t smart enough to see through Charlotte’s lies but Sonya does. She thinks there should be an asterisk around that last title win given how it happened. There’s a “Whoop that trick” chant as Sonya wants to see how Charlotte fairs against a fresh fighter. Charlotte condescends Sonya as Sonya wants a title shot right now. The crowd want the match, and Charlotte accepts the challenge.

Match #3 – Smackdown Women’s Title Match: (c) Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

Sonya attacks at the bell and lays in strikes, then runs into a big boot which sends us to break.

Sonya lands a chop block as we come back. Some strikes from Sonya then a chin lock. Charlotte fights to her feet, then sends Sonya into the corner and lands a kick. Some clotheslines from Charlotte, then a chop. More chops from Charlotte, then a back suplex. Sonya lands a super kick, then misses a flying nothing and Charlotte mistimes a front flip clothesline which ultimately gets a 2 count. Spear from Charlotte, then the Figure 8 and Sonya taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair retained the title

Rating: DUD

Slow, uninteresting, boring, pretty much heatless in terms of investment, and mostly a waste of time. Plus Charlotte just doesn’t work as a face in general, and less so given the Smackdown roster.

Next a video highlighting the return of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, talking about Cody’s journey back, time back, and hyping his return but doesn’t provide a date. We all know he’s coming back at the Rumble.

Up next, here comes Ricochet who will be in action against Top Dollah in a Rumble qualifying match after this break.

Match #4 – Royal Rumble Qualifier: Ricochet vs. Top Dollah w/ Ashante the Adonis and B-Fab

