Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

– A limo arrives, and it’s Miz, Maryse, and their baby girl.
Randy Orton Talks: Before Orton talks, we get highlights of last week’s ass kicking and ear ripping of Jeff Hardy. He’s heard all of the theories as to why he attacked Jeff, and even drops the one off Smackdown top 10. He did what he did because of the fans. He busted his ass for 16-years, he’s the one constant in WWE, everyone eats at the table he set and gets no respect. Why is that> Is it because he doesn’t act kike an idiot like Jeff or change his merch like Cena, or because he’s not an indie darling or stole a hand gesture? He learned from the best and paid his dues in front of millions. He started as a legend killer, but the true legend killers are the fans. He won’t let them win because he’s a real legend and will destroy all who they love, and started with Jeff. And when he’s done, Jeff will not return, he will end his career. He can’t wait to write Jeff’s final chapter. Call him what you want, but just make sure you remember RKO. He leaves.