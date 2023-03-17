Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, WrestleMania is just about 2 weeks away and there doesn’t seem to be a ton of steam at the moment. Tonight represents one of the last chances they have to build some, so let’s see what’s on tap for WWE Smackdown tonight. Our big match is Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner getting a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title at Mania, so I’m sure we’ll have no shenanigans or awkward finish to set up a triple threat between them. There’s also a tag team match when Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega team up to take on Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. The number of things I’d rather watch/listen to than anything involving Dom is extensive. The big overall story at the moment is trying to get Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to reunite, Owens was on the wrong end of a Bloodline beat down on Monday and tonight we’ll see if they take further steps to finally teaming up to battle the Usos at Mania. To that end Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will be involved in some kind of confrontation tonight, and for the record I appreciate that Jey came back only to save Jimmy from Roman’s wrath and I imagine that will be reinforced tonight. If Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt is still on they’re running out of time to make that matter, there’s no real direction for Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, though I imagine LA Knight’s quest for a Mania match will continue and is rumored to be involving Stone Cold Steve Austin. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Up first, “Wrestling has more than one royal family” and here comes Cody Rhodes in a suit. Cody gets a mic, and wants to know what we want to talk about. We could talk about Mania, in the last few weeks tempers have flared and the stakes have been raised, but Cody has the utmost respect for Roman Reigns. He calls Roman the greatest champion in sports entertainment, and he’s looking forward to beating him at Mania. But Cody doesn’t want to talk about someone, he’d rather talk to someone, so please can Kevin Owens come on down. No immediate response from Owens, but eventually his music hits and here comes the prize fighter. Cody hands Owens a mic, and Owens thanks Cody for inviting him out here but he’s pretty sure they’ve been over this. Cody says just hear him out, because this is a conversation that needs another person and then brings out Sami Zayn. Owens looks less than pleased, but here comes Sami. Cody gets another mic and hands it to Sami as Owens continues to look unhappy. Cody then makes sure there’s no imminent violence, and says he’s peeling back the curtain just a bit here. He has incredible respect and love for Owens, you see 7 or so years ago when Cody wished WWE good luck and left he had a ton of false confidence and Owens is the one introduced him to his friends that helped him and calls this a favor he can never repay. But he’d like to try right now, and wants to have the conversation. This gets a “hug it out” chant. Owens has heard everything Sami has to say, but Sami cuts him off saying he hasn’t heard what Owens has to say. Sami knows that throughout their history of doing unspeakable things to each other they’ve always come back to the same page eventually, and he doesn’t know why this time is so different. If there’s anything Owens needs to say, please tell Sami that, if that’s yelling or violence then fine but Sami wants to get back to working together. Owens considers, and asks if Cody got what he wants and if he can leave. Cody says they’re in the service industry, what Cody wants doesn’t matter and says this might be what everyone wants because everyone wants to see Sami and Owens back together. Sami says everyone wants this, and it’s in their best interest, and he says they can be the ones that bring the Bloodline. He knows it’ll take years to actually repair things, they don’t need to be friends, and Owens cuts him off again by saying he’s heard this. Owens reiterates the stated position about them not needing to be friends, but Owens doesn’t know why he’d fight for someone who doesn’t want to be his friend. He appreciates Cody trying to do this, but he’s all set, and Owens leaves the ring. Interesting opening segment, Owens basically drawing the line that Sami being pragmatic actually hurts his feelings makes a ton of sense. That sends us to break.

