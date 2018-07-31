Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Becky Talks : Becky doubted that she could get back to the title picture at times, but she didn’t give up. She hasn’t been champion since December 2016 and hasn’t had a title shot in 18-months. She’s honored and excited to get back to here and get a tile shot. She wasn’t born to be a champion, she fought to be come a champion. Becky wants to win the title and go to Evolution as the champion. Carmella arrives and says normally she’d make excuses, but not tonight. Becky beat her fair and square and earned her title shot. Carmella then brings up Evolution and says they have the chance to represent every woman that ever competed in WWE. She felt like a failure and says they should support each other. She was jealous, and a step behind Becky. But Becky always had time for her, gave her advice, and then was the first draft pick and champion for Smackdown, while she was last. The WWE fans love Becky, and she admits they don’t like her or think she should be champion. She tries to fight off the haters, and legend have even told her to go away. She constantly has to tell her she earned this spot, just like Becky does. She always looked up to Becky, and she wants to tear the house down with Becky at Summerslam and wishes her good luck. Ellsworth’s music hits and Carmella attacks and lays out Becky. She gets a chair and Charlotte arrives to make the save.

– The Usos cut a promo on tonight’s match with the Bar.

– Carmella meets with Paige. They argue and Paige books her in a match with Charlotte tonight, if Charlotte wins, the Summerslam match becomes a triple threat.

Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Match: The Usos vs. The Bar (Sheamus vs. Cesaro) : The winners move on to face the New Day next week, and the winner of that faces the Bludgeons at Summerslam. New Day arrives and joins commentary. They even have their own commentary table. Jey and Sheamus to begin, Jey takes him to the floor. We go screen in screen as the Bar talks shit to the New Day. Cesaro tags in and Jimmy tags in as the Usos work double teams. Quick tags follow as they isolate Cesaro. Cesaro cuts Jimmy off and Sheamus tags in. He lays in clubbing strikes on him and dumps him to the floor. Back to full screen, as Cesaro takes control and covers for 2. Sheamus tags in and cuts off the tag and follows with knee drops. He grounds the action, maintaining control. Jey battles back, avoids a charge and Sheamus posts himself. Wholesale changes to Jimmy & Cesaro. Jimmy runs wild, hits a Samoan drop and that gets 2. The enziguri follows and Cesaro bails and Jimmy wipes out Sheamus with the dive as he saved Cesaro. Back in and the high cross gets 2. Jimmy up top but Cesaro tosses him off and to the barricade. Post break and the Bar takes Jimmy up top, Jey makes the save and Jimmy hits whisper in the wind on Cesaro. Cesaro follows with rights, Jimmy fires back and Sheamus in as it breaks down. Jimmy gets a roll up for 2. The superkick connects and Jey hits the splash for 2 s Cesaro makes the save. He gets dumped and the Usos look for e double Uce but Cesaro cuts them off and Sheamus gets the knees up on the splash and cradles an Uso for the win. The Bar defeated The Usos @ 15:05 via pin

– Renee talks with Charlotte. She’s happy to be back, and is excited for her opportunity tonight. She knows Carmella has beaten her twice, but the queen is back to take her throne.