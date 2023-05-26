Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s another Friday and another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re pre-taped tonight as the WWE is already in Saudi soaking in that sweet sweet blood money. Since last week was pretty smooth, my hunch is this week is the one filled with more recaps, hype packages, and general time filling but we’ll have to wait and see. On the agenda this week, AJ Styles takes on Karrion Kross, Sheamus battles the floundering Austin Theory for Theory’s US title, Raquel Rodriguez will team up with Shotzi again, Cameron Grimes will wrestle, LA Knight and Rick Boogs will have a match after their failed team last week, and we’ll get a KO Show which I’m sure wont end with any kind of violence or posing. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Up first, Sheamus. Man, the reactions for Austin Theory just keep getting more and more tepid. If you want another clue about how manufactured the presentation is, count the close up cuts especially when you know it’s a taped show.

Match #1 – US Title Match: (c) Austin Theory vs. Sheamus w/ Ridge Holland and Butch

They tie up, Sheamus forces Theory into a corner then Theory grabs a side headlock but runs into a shoulder block from Sheamus. Test of strength spot, Theory doesn’t like it so lands a kick but then gets clotheslined by Sheamus. Theory fights back with a dropkick then he tries the Bodhran Beats, that goes poorly as Sheamus catches his arm and lands elbows then hoists Theory on his shoulders. They wind up on the apron, Theory shoves Sheamus into the ring post then hits a back suplex on the apron to some truly poor sound editing. That sends us to break.

Theory is still landing strikes as we come back. Sheamus lands a back elbow, then a really awkward kick, not sure who messed that one up. Back elbow from Theory gets a 1 count then he grabs a chin lock. Sheamus catches a kick but eats a rolling Blockbuster from Theory for a 2 count. Now Sheamus starts to fire up, he lands a headbutt then some punches. More offense from Sheamus as he lands corner clotheslines, Theory avoids a Finlay Roll but eats an Irish Curse for a 2 count. The obviously fake crowd noise is becoming a deterrent to the match at this point. Sheamus wants an Alabama Slam but Theory slips free. Uppercut and a tilt a whirl slam from Sheamus. Sheamus tries an avalanche White Noise, Theory squirms free and climbs up there with him, landing a few strikes then pulls Sheamus into an Argentine backbreaker for a spinning slam and a 2 count. Theory to the apron, and a rolling attack is intercepted with a knee strike for a 2 count. Holland and Butch stop Theory from using a chair, which sets up Sheamus for some Bodhran Beats, he gets up to 25 this time. Sheamus wants a Brogue Kick, but Pretty Deadly jump Butch and Holland at ringside, that distracts Sheamus. Sheamus with Bodhran shots to Wilson but Theory rolls him up with a handful of tights to get the win and a ton of piped in boos.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Austin Theory retained the title

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Decent match, the obviously fake crowd noise hurt this a ton though. The commercial break didn’t do too many favors, and if someone as good as Sheamus can only get you to this level in the ring that’s a problem.

Next, a video recap of the Usos jumping Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens then Roman Reigns reading them the riot act. Also the Usos losing to the LWO.

In the back the Bloodline brood. Roman tells Heyman to inform Jimmy and Jey about them not being in Saudi Arabia, but Roman wants to make it up to them. He wants everyone in the ring next week for the 1000 day celebration for Roman. Roman wants the whole family there, especially Jey. Jimmy gets up to leave, Roman stops him but Jimmy wont sit when Roman tells him. Roman stands and tells Jimmy to do something. Jimmy thinks about it, and Roman reminds him that he’s always been able to beat Jimmy, and Jimmy better respect, obey, and acknowledge Roman. Jey plays peacemaker and helps Jimmy out of the room. Jimmy and Roman do not have the same chemistry that Roman and Jey do.

Back to the ring, here comes Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Michael Cole promises we’ll see how Raquel and Shotzi became a tag team after this break. Does everyone have the memory of a goldfish here? Those two were a team for a couple of months before Shotzi’s injury led to Raquel teaming up with Liv Morgan. Anyway that sends us to break.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Damage Control (Bayley and Iyo Sky) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

