Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Money in the Bank. This event is tape delayed as they’re in London for the PPV event tomorrow but the broadcast times are what they are. So if you want spoilers they’re right HERE. Tonight we’ve got a couple of title matches, the tag team belts are on the line as Pretty Deadly gets their first shot at Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and Asuka defends the women’s title against Poochie, er I mean Charlotte Flair. Odds on Bianca Belair getting involved in that one are pretty darn high. Roman Reigns will be on hand so Bloodline stuff will happen, and Grayson Waller will interview Logan Paul as the build to MITB continues. Smackdown has been a tad uneven lately, but usually the times when Roman is present are on the better side so let’s hope that continues. Well that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

First is a graphic in memory of Darren Drozdov, who passed away recently.

Commentary runs down the card for us, then we’re opening with the tag team title match.

Match #1 – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match: (c) Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Price and Kit Wilson)

Wilson and Sami start us off, they tie up and then trade arm wringers before Wilson grabs a side headlock. They hit the ropes and Sami lands an arm drag then goes for the arm of Wilson. Cheap shot from Prince drops Sami and Wilson lands some strikes to take over. Prince tags in and they toss Sami around the ringside area for a bit and we get some truly awful post production boos to send us to break. The crowd was into the moment but weren’t booing to provide the punctuation moment they wanted.

Wilson is still working down Sami as we come back. Sami fights out of a chin lock with a jawbreaker, but Prince tags in and tries to block the tag to Owens, but can’t. Owens gets to run wild and he stomps the crap out of Prince before knocking both Wilson and Prince to the floor. Owens is happy to follow them and hit running clotheslines on both men then a senton for Wilson on the floor. Back in the ring Owens lands a superkick, then a cannonball senton to Prince. Owens looks to head up top, but is selling the leg as though he tweaked it but he still hits the Swanton Bomb and Wilson has to break up the pin. Sami comes back into frame to eject Wilson. Owens with a Stunner attempt but his leg gives out. Wilson pulls Sami out of the ring and tosses him into the ring steps as Prince hits a chop block to Owens. Another chop block then Wilson tags in to hit the Cry Martini, it’s just an assisted Codebreaker, and that gets 2. Prince tags back in, Spilt Milk connects but Sami breaks up the pin. Owens low bridges Wilson, then hits a German suplex on Prince. Sami wants the tag now, and both men tag out. Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb to Wilson but only a 2 count. Wilson and Prince fake the old twin magic and Wilson is able to School Boy Sami for 2. Sami hits Prince then drills Wilson with the Exploder suplex into the corner. Owens with a Stunner to Price, Sami kills Wilson with the Helluva Kick and pins to retain.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained the titles

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough, the title switch wasn’t really in play but Pretty Deadly proved they could hang with the champions. I wonder if that injury to Owens isn’t legitimate, he’s missing one boot as they celebrate the win.

We get a recap of Solo Sikoa and Sheamus from last week, then head to the back where Megan interviews Adam Pearce. Pearce is excited to be in London, but here are the Brawling Brutes. Sheamus and Ridge want Solo Sikoa, but Pearce can’t make that happen. Ridge tries to talk, he’s not good at it, and wants a match. Pearce says he’s wrestling Austin Theory non-title tonight, but a win would put him in contention. That seems to make everyone happy.

Back to the ring, here’s Austin Theory to a slightly better than normal reaction but those boos don’t seem to have any venom behind them. Anyway Theory and Ridge will be up after this break.

Post break we’re reminded about Poochie getting a title shot, because we’re all wondering what Poochie is up to. Then the Brawling Brutes come out, but send Ridge out on his own so he’ll have no support ringside.

Match #2: Austin Theory vs. Ridge Holland

They tie up, fight to a corner and Theory grabs a side headlock. Ridge slams free and lands punches to no reaction. Some uppercuts from Ridge send Theory to the apron, then Theory fights back but he’s caught in a front headlock and Ridge swings him around then follows with a Butterfly suplex for 2. Theory with a kick to the leg then posts Ridge and lands a left elbow for 2. Mounted punches from Theory, again no reaction. Ridge fights free with a clothesline then a couple of suplexes, including a double overhook belly to belly which is still not a move I’d trust him with. Theory heads out of the ring then cross chops Ridge and yanks his neck across the ropes then follows with a rolling dropkick to the neck for 3.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Austin Theory won

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Really flat ending, Ridge is still charitably described as a work in progress, and Theory continues to lack a real voice in the ring.

Post break Theory with an attack to piped in boos, Sheamus is here for the save and Theory avoids a Brogue Kick then gets behind the invisible barrier to prevents Sheamus from pursuing him.

