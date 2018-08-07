Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Randy Orton is out to kick off the show.

Randy Orton Talks : Orton says Hardy called him out last week, and it turned out badly for Jeff (we get footage of Orton kicking his ass). He asks the fans if they still believe, and says he did what he did to make the fans uncomfortable, as he takes out all of the stars that they love. He will become so violent that they will want to change the channel. But they won’t because they believe is superheroes and hope. They hope Jeff will come out and save the day, but he won’t. He erased the enigma last week and will erase everyone they love. He doesn’t get the respect he deserves from the fans or the guys in the back. When he started his career, he was the youngest in the locker room, was the youngest champion, won the title 3-times and won it all but still, no respect. The all made their choices, so he will take his respect. He will destroy Jeff piece by piece by piece. And it’s on the fans. Call him what you want… and he walks off.

– Charlotte tells Becky she didn’t want to ruin her moment, and Becky wants to be happy for her, but wanted Carmella to herself. Becky will prove she’s the best by beating the best. They agree that they are good for the tag match, because, “we’re not Bayley & Sasha.”

– Carmella arrives to join commentary.