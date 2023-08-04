Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello people, it’s another Friday night and with all the possible options before us we’re here for WWE Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Summerslam, representing their last chance to get you to spend money on the event. To that end Jey Uso will be here, as will Solo Sikoa, but it seems Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for the show. Paul Heyman will be presenting a History of Tribal Combat to add some more gravitas and setting for that stipulation. LA Knight will battle Sheamus with both men also being in the hastily put together battle royal at Summerslam. Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair will be on hand to do stuff and remind you they’re going to be in a triple threat match at the PPV. That’s really all that’s been announced, but Austin Theory might be around to waste time as he’s got a title defense in two weeks against Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross and AJ Styles are still continuing their feud, and that’s kind of it for Smackdown. Outside of the Bloodline stuff the blue brand has been really lacking in direction, losing Gunther for Theory in the Draft really removed all the interest in the mid card. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Commentary brings up that we’ve got Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa tonight in the main event, nice to know.

Next, here comes LA Knight to his usual big pop. Knight gets a mic in the ring and wants to talk to us. He reminds us that Summerslam is coming up and he’ll bein a 25 man battle royal, he’s competing against a group of stooges. He runs down the Miz, because if you think Miz is must see TV someone told you the wrong story, yeah. Sheamus is next, a cross eyed halfwit who’s won just about every title in this ring but tonight he’s going to get beat by LA Knight, yeah. That does bring out Sheamus with both of his goons.

Match #1: LA Knight vs. Sheamus w/ Butch and Ridge “Snitsky” Holland

They stare off with the crowd vocally behind Knight then they tie up. Sheamus with a takedown but Knight counters, then sends Sheamus into the ropes but Sheamus lands a shoulder block. Another tie up, then Sheamus lands another shoulder block but he runs into a back elbow. Some corner work from Knight but Sheamus cuts him off with a kick, then both men spill over the top rope onto the floor. For some reason Santos Escobar wanders down to ringside, followed by the Miz, Grayson Waller, and more fodder for the battle royal. Knight and Sheamus head to the ring, Sheamus wants to go Bodhran beating as Karrion Kross and Scarlett are followed by AJ Styles and Michin. Sheamus catches Knight on the apron with a White Noise to send us to break.

