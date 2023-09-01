Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, it’s another Friday night so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This will be the go home show for Payback so let’s see what they’ve got on tap for us. Jimmy Uso will be present to talk and remind us about The Samoan Soap Opera after Jey kayfabe quit a couple of weeks ago so let’s see what’s going on with that. Rumor has it Solo Sikoa will wrestle AJ Styles, given that AJ is one of the few main event caliber talents who hasn’t put over this version of Roman Reigns it makes sense, and AJ comes with a group behind him to nullify Roman’s numbers advantage. Tonight also kicks off 8 weeks of John Cena back on Smackdown, I guess with the strike in full effect he’s freed up to be here, and who knows what wacky shenanigans Cena will get up to. LA Knight will go face to face with The Miz one more time before their match at Payback, we’ve got Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar taking on Grayson Waller and inferior Grayson Waller(Austin Theory), and that’s kind of all that’s on the table right now. So let’s see what the show has in store for us and get to the action.

So first, a recap of The Bloodline from a couple of weeks ago when Jey kicked everyone and claimed to quit the company and everything else.

First in action, here comes John Cena. For those betting on the color of his attire, we’ve got powder blue. Cena has a mic and plays with the crowd. He thanks the fans for 20 years worth of moments coming down to this ring, and it just gets better over time and he wants to make sure and thank the fans for everything. He brings up that he’s going to be here for a couple of months, and he’s having the first in India of his entire career, and he just found out he’s got the chance to host Payback tomorrow. For everything he’s been given he’s promising to give back as much as he can. That starts here and now, and promises an epic Smackdown, there will be answers to the questions on everyone’s mind. Cena gets interrupted by a harpsicord, and this is apparently Jimmy Uso’s new theme as here he is all decked out in black. Jimmy gets a mic, but the crowd with a “we want Jey” chant. Cena puts over the crowd again, then Jimmy asks what Cena is doing here. Jimmy appeals for a reaction and says people came to see him, and hear his story. The answer to “why” is he saved his brother and will do it every time, he did it(for The Rock) because he loves Jey. He didn’t want Jey to be corrupted like Roman Reigns or John Cena. Jimmy mocks Cena’s attire, Cena admits his fashion sense is pretty identifiable. Jimmy claims this is his ring, and then says Cena and Roman are exactly alike. They both take until there’s nothing left, but Cena does it with a smile. Cena has to halt this for a second, and knows Jimmy’s had a lot on his mind and all the rash decisions he’s made lately. But for three years Cena has wanted to say this, “the wrong Uso quit.” I mean, no lies but he got the timeline wrong as this whole thing is only about 3 weeks old. Jimmy tries to superkick Cena, Cena catches it and crushes him with an Attitude Adjustment. Decent opening segment but it felt padded, and I’m not sure Jimmy is the right choice for Cena.

In the back Kayla talks with Grayson Waller and his inferior doppleganger. They both laugh about Cena hosting Payback, then Waller claims Theory winning back his title and Cody Rhodes on the Grayson Waller Effect are bigger deals. Theory with his canned delivery says they’ll be beating Rey Mysterio and Santos Uno Leg.

Back to the ring, here come the LWO and Rey Mysterio. That tag team match will be up after this break.

In the back Jimmy storms around demanding people say his name. That’s pretty shady.

Back to the ring here come Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to pretty tepid reactions. I thought Waller was actually starting to get heat but Theory will ruin most things I guess.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar w/ Zelina Vega vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Rey still wearing the black armband with “TF” and “BW” on it. Boy, the fake noise for Theory was very obvious tonight. Escobar and Waller start, Escobar lands a dropkick then goes for the arm of Waller. Rey tags in and lands a kick. Waller runs into a kick, then Rey elbows Theory and sends Waller out of the ring. Theory from behind but Rey flips away and shoves him out of the ring then hits an elevated drive with help from Escobar. There’s a minor audio issue going on, not sure what it is exactly but something’s off as we head to break.

