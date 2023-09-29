Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well it’s Smackdown time again everyone. John Cena still needs a partner for Fastlane to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, it was supposed to be LA Knight saving Cena last week before a positive Covid test sent Knight home. If he’s good to return he should be here tonight to take up with Cena, assuming plans haven’t changed. So I’m sure lesser Uso will be here to waste time, Solo will do Solo things, Paul Heyman will call Roman and beg him to actually show up for TV one of these days, and basically it’ll be the same thing it’s been for months now. Elsewhere on the card Rey Mysterio puts his US title on the line against Santos Escobar, it’ll be interesting to see if Escobar goes back heel here but either way I expect the match to be good. Bayley will wrestle Charlotte Flair, because God forbid any women’s program adjacent to the title not include Poochie, Bobby Lashley will be on the Grayson Waller Effect which will be telling about the future of the Street Profits because Lashley might take up with Waller and Austin Theory instead and leave the Profits high and dry. Sheamus seems to be out of action with a shoulder injury, meaning Ridge Holland and Butch will continue to be fodder, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn teased that they cursed the women’s tag team titles after failing to unify against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler a while back so let’s see if anything comes of that little tease. And hey, do you remember that someone from RAW is coming to Smackdown in exchange for Jey Uso? Pepperidge Farms remembers, but I’m not sure the writers do. Well anyway there’s a lot of possible directions for things to go, but Fastlane is coming up in just two weeks so anything they’re going to do for that show needs to get going now. So that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: