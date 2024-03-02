Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, the month of February has finally ended and what better way to celebrate the inexorable march of time than with another episode of WWE Smackdown? We’re on the heels of a very predictable but generally well executed Elimination Chamber event and it’s full steam ahead for WrestleMania. Elimination Chamber provided plenty of illumination for most of the relevant Smackdown players, LA Knight and AJ Styles will be a battle between two letter first names, Randy Orton seems poised to take on Logan Paul which could be pretty good, Kevin Owens is still a little bit out in the cold but he might find his way into the Orton and Logan situation or any different creative direction what might start tonight. Speaking of tonight, The Rock will be here to talk and Roman Reigns will be around as well, Bayley and Dakota Kai will team up to take on the Kabuki Warriors with the looming question of just how long Dakota will wait to stab Bayley in the back, Carlito takes on Santos Escobar in a Street Fight, and we know Tiffany Stratton will take on Naomi. The big Mania absence right now is Bianca Belair, after a few years of title matches at the Grandest Stage she’s out in the cold this year and whatever program she’ll be working needs to start very quickly. Adjacent to Belair, The Final Testament and the Hurt Profits are still feuding and expect that to continue for a bit. Bron Breakker debuted on Smackdown last week but still no word on where Jade Cargill is signing, she and Belair had a Rumble moment but I’m not sure if that’s a match we need to see this quickly. Lastly there’s some growing drama between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, Waller has been getting a little cozy with the Bloodline and didn’t help Theory out when Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes beat him up recently. A face turn for Theory is something I’ve thought might be a good move for a while now, and if they’re going to move things in that direction tonight would be a pretty good time to start. Well that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Up first after our regular recap, here comes Roman Reigns with his retinue in tow. Roman soaks in the boos then gets a mic from Paul Heyman and provides Glendale, Arizona the chance to acknowledge his greatness which they sort of do, but he doesn’t like the sound and so tells them to do so again. Second time around seems to work better but then we get a “Rocky” chant, Roman doesn’t like that at all and so for a third time he demands acknowledgement, Roman isn’t happy again and says they’re leaving. Paul Heyman reminds Roman that they can’t leave yet and asks for a moment. Heyman says the people’s champion will be out here, and Roman seems to seethe a bit as Heyman says he’ll be out here after this commercial break.

Post break, here comes The Rock. He’s wearing another very loud shirt, and Roman seems less than pleased with everything. Roman still feels like he’s seething as Rock gets a mic and enjoys some “Rocky” chants, then he asks if the people are sure they want to boo him. Well either way Rocky has good news for the people, apparently Glendale is 10 miles away from Phoenix, and he asks if there are people form Phoenix. There are, and Rocky informs us that Phoenix is the number once city in the USA for cocaine and meth use, the crowd seems to support this. And that means “Finally” your life has meaning, because finally you crackheads have something worth shooting into your veins as you sit and listen to how the Rock has finally come back to Arizona. Roman is looking real twitchy right now. Well the Bloodline is in a good mood, Solo actually has to fight to keep his stoic face, and Rocky tells us that for the first time in decades professional wrestling is cool. Professional wrestling is electrifying, it’s why the last three stops for Smackdown has been sold out, and how the upcoming shows are sold out. Greatness is here because of the Rock and Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. But you know who’s not cool? Our hero Cody Rhodes. Cody can run his mouth and challenge The Rock, well Rocky can see and here Cody and his answer to the challenge is no. You can’t just go one on one with the Great One just because you ask, everyone wants to take on the Rock including everyone in his arena. He settles down the crackhead Karen’s and methed out Mary’s, because they’re not ready for the Rock’s 22 inches of heaven. Get your head out of the gutter, he’s talking about his arms and while he’s willing to take on Cody but Cody’s stupid, Cody is coming up on a match with the most dominant champion in WWE history and he wants to fight the Rock? Stupid. Well they laughed about Cody’s offer but they’ve got a counter offer for him, Cody and his walking clown show buddy Seth Rollins how about a tag team match on night one of Mania, Cody and Seth vs. Roman and Rock in the biggest tag team match of all time. But this wont be a regular tag team match, if those two jabroni’s can win on night one then on night two the Bloodline will stay out of Cody’s title match. No Jimmy, no solo, no Rocky and we’ll put it in writing. So if Cody and Seth can win, then Cody will get his chance to finish his story one on one. But, and there’s always a but, if/when Rock and Roman beat those two candy asses on night one, then on night two for Cody’s title match it’s Bloodline rules and anything goes. Rock might pull up a chair, Jimmy could be the ref, Solo might be there to sing the national anthem. Solo looks shocked and horrified by public singing and this gets a “Solo” chant. But Bloodline rules could also mean that Rock bashes Cody’s head in with a chair. So Cody and his clown and companion can think this over and next week in Dallas they want an answer. And the thing is if you don’t accept the challenge, then we all know that Rocky will make sure Cody loses, and there’s not a man back there who can stop Rock, he’s on the board, he owns this whole thing. No GM, no VP, no one is getting in his way. That prompts a “Triple H” chant, but if Cody doesn’t accept then Rock and Roman will end Cody’s story in tragedy. Next week they give their answers. Roman interrupts the “If you smell” bit, Heyman looks like he’s seen a ghost at this interaction but Roman gets a mic from Heyman and then says he needs something from Rocky. Roman will do anything for his family but he needs one thing from Rock, he tells Rock to acknowledge him. Rock removes his sunglasses and then tells Roman Reigns, his family, that he acknowledges him as the Tribal Chief. That seems to mollify Roman and they two share a handshake then a hug to “you sold out” chants. Rock then explains to the idiots in the crowd, this is family and we will do anything for family, now to home and smoke some more crack “if ya smell” but he stops and hands the mic to Roman who closes this with “what the Bloodline is cookin'”. Rock and Roman have some impressive chemistry on the mic, when that explodes it’s going to be massive.

In the back Austin Theory and Grayson Waller get walked up on by LA Knight, Knight is looking AJ Styles with the same chair that AJ hit him with. Randy Orton walks into the background while Theory and Waller are watching replays of Logan Paul knocking him out with knux. Randy wants them to replay the clip and Theory and Waller get more and more nervous while Randy promises to rip off one of their heads tonight, doesn’t matter which of them later tonight. Waller then tosses Theory under the bus and Randy is very happy and he heads out. Theory isn’t happy but Waller tells him he just got him a main event tonight as we head to break.

Tiffany Stratton is mostly in the ring as come back, Naomi got the jobbers entrance.

Match #1: Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi

Some posturing to start then they tie up, Stratton hits a shoulder block then some gymnastics. Naomi then hits a jumping back elbow and her own little athletic showcase. Stratton slams Naomi down by the hair but then Naomi sends her into the corner and starts stomping on her. Basement dropkick from Naomi, then she kicks Stratton in the head and hits a slingshot X-Factor for a 2 count. Stratton rolls out of the ring for a powder as we head to break.

Stratton hits a handspring elbow in the corner then follows up with a running double stomp for a 2 count as we come back. Naomi heads to the apron and hits MJF’s Heatseeker on the apron but only a 2 count. They trade slaps in the ring now, Naomi lands a knee strike but runs into a spinebuster for another 2 count. Jawbreaker from Naomi then slams Stratton into the corner. They fight over the ropes and Stratton rakes the eyes then posts Naomi. Prettiest Moonsault Ever follows and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tiffany Stratton won in 8:08

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match and Stratton seems to be gaining serious momentum at this point.

Next a recap of the Bayley leaving Damage Control saga and how Dakota Kai seems to be in limbo but is trying to align with Bayley.

The Kabuki Warriors head to the ring with Iyo Sky, that tag team match will be up after this break.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) w/ Iyo Sky vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai

