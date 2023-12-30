Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, this is it, the very last Smackdown of 2023. The end of the year is upon us, and it’s been kind of a rough one all the way around I think. That doesn’t mean universally awful, just kind of rough. Tonight, as is becoming tradition, instead of a regular episode we’ll get the Best of Smackdown 2023 edition. Smackdown had some highs and lows this year, in theory this could be clips of just the best but WWE and I differ on what they consider the best so it’ll be interesting to see their selections. The Royal Rumble is starting to loom on the horizon and next week will push a lot of Smackdown towards that point, we’ll crown the challengers for both Logan Paul and Roman Reigns and hopefully by February we can have at least one active champion on the blue brand besides Iyo Sky. But for tonight, it’s more relaxed so get comfy and permit me to say simply “thank you”. There are a boatload of places for this kind of content and that you all choose mine is humbling and motivating. So thank you for another year of fun and frustration, the highs and lows and everything in between that comes with this kind of a gig. Enjoy the show, and I better see you all next year.

LA Knight seems to have been roped into recording the intro for this. Smackdown has had a great year, and so has LA Knight. We start with quick mentions of John Cena and Randy Orton returning to Smackdown, and the very brief cameo from CM Punk. Oh yeah, The Rock had a brief cameo as well. We’ve seen a lot this year, returns, alignment shifts, new champions, and the undeterred success of Roman Reigns as supreme overlord of the WWE Universe. Here we go, the best of Smackdown 2023.

In a studio our hosts are Jackie Redmond and Corey Graves. OK then.

First up for discussion is the return of John Cena because he had to do something union approved during the writers and actors strike earlier this year. That leads to some part of Cena vs. Solo Sikoa getting replayed.

Match #1: John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa from Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money

We join with Cena working over the right hand of Solo. Solo with a headbutt then some stomps. Slow motion Solo looks for a Banzai Drop and hits it. Solo wants a Samoan Spike but Cena ducks and tries an Attitude Adjustment only for Solo to slip free and land a superkick. Hip attack from Solo connects and we get a commercial break.

We come back to Solo trying a Samoan Spike again but Cena avoids and fires up with the Five Moves of Doom. Cena wants the Attitude Adjustment but Solo avoids it and hits a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Solo tries a Samoan Spike, but Cena blocks and counters into the STF. It takes a bit but Solo drags himself to the ropes to force the break. Solo lands a Samoan Spike and sells the hand damage so he doesn’t go for a cover right away. Cena fights to his feet but Solo with another Spike. Solo has had enough of this and proceeds to Spike Cena over and over again before getting the perfunctory pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Solo Sikoa won

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Given how little we were shown here this is about as high as I can go.

We do see the standing ovation for Cena after the match, the man went out like a pro if nothing else. Kind of a shame his final bow was in Saudi Arabia instead of Boston or New York.

John Cena video, he raises a toast to the WWE Universe for making his 2023. He got to have a brief run and thanks everyone for the reception and the respect. He’s not sure if he’ll make it back but the fans have always welcomed him back and he’s indebted to the fans for their empathy, generosity, respect, and excitement. Thank you for making this year for him and his family. Classy from Cena there.

After this break we’ll get a look back at The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens from night one of WrestleMania.

