Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Things have been looking up for the blue brand over the last couple of weeks, last week Roman Reigns returned, wrecked Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa then nearly reclaimed his ula fala but Solo managed to scurry away with it still in his possession. Solo really has been coming off rather weak lately, there’s just no comparison between his presence and even Cody’s much less Roman’s. I believe we’re still waiting on official word as to if Jacob Fatu was legitimately injured at SummerSlam, a lot of word came out that he as always supposed to sell some kind of injury to prevent him interacting with Roman but he was also seen with a walking boot just out in the world so that’s still unclear. But minus the real star of the new Bloodline Solo’s crew is woefully underprepared to deal with Roman. Speaking of our Tribal Chief, he’ll be here tonight and should get some mic time to actually explain what happened after he lost the title at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes will be defending his belt against Kevin Owens soon and Owens gets a match with Grayson Waller tonight after Austin Theory volunteered Waller for it, that Waller and Theory team is headed for splitsville sooner rather than later it seems. Nia Jax will get her celebration ceremony and we’ll get a restroom break, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes are still going at it but I’m not complaining, Naomi meets Blair Davenport and one has to imagine the Unholy Union plus Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be on hand for shenanigans. Santos Escobar and LA Knight are set for a US title match, AJ Styles still hasn’t been seen in a while, ditto Shinsuke Nakamura actually, and Giovanni Vinci is stuck with every rich European gimmick ever apparently if the promo package from last week was any indication. Anyway there’s still stuff to do to continue building for Bash in Berlin, so let’s get to the action.

We get a recap of last week and Roman just running over Solo and company. I did say it last week but it bears repeating because we haven’t seen it in a while, but righteous fury Roman is all kinds of awesome.

We get a view of Solo entering the arena, only with Tama Tonga in tow though. We’re in Orlando, Florida tonight.

First we see Tiffany Stratton in the ring which is all set up with pink and unicorns for Nia Jax. She’s got Pretty Deadly there too for some reason. Tiffany then brings out Jax. Jax does not have her belt with her as it’s in the ring, for whatever it’s worth the crowd is pretty much dead silent for this. Tiffany hands Jax her belt while Kit Wilson and Elton Prince bow. OK, now that Jax is actually in the ring things have woken up just a bit. Jax gets a mic and says Tiffany shouldn’t have gone to all this work, Tiffany just wanted to give back to Jax. Jax says there’s an awful lot of pink here. She appreciates Tiffany, but this isn’t really her style. Her style is more destruction, she brings up beating Bayley for the title but in a very redundantly phrased way. Everyone in the locker room better bow down to her. And the best way to start would be with Tiffany. She wants Tiffany to bow to her, right now. Tiffany deflects, she’s got a song that Pretty Deadly will perform before everyone bows down. This is painful. Oh, wait, now they’re singing horribly, now this is pain. Michin shows up with a kendo stick to lay waste to this travesty, she drives off Tiffany and Jax then does to Pretty Deadly what Pretty Deadly did to music. Well that segment just kind of sucked.

In the back Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill talk. They’re going to celebrate beating their adversaries as we see Carmelo Hayes walk in the back. Hayes asks if they’re showing up to his after party, they make fun of his record against Andrade then head off. Hayes turning into Charlie Brown is definitely a choice.

To the ring here comes Andrade. Andrade and Hayes will wrestle after this break.

Post break we get a recap of some NBA related media. Are we really needing to stretch time this badly?

Back to the ring and here comes Hayes.

Match #1: Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes hides in the ropes right away then takes a powder. Andrade chases Hayes around for a bit then kicks him in the face but Hayes crotches him on the top rope. Some control from Hayes but Andrade starts chopping away at him only to get caught with the springboard clothesline. A bit of corner work from Hayes but then he runs into a dropkick. Hayes to the apron, Andrade punches him the hits a second rope moonsault to the floor. Back in the ring Hayes rolls right back out but Andrade pulls him up only to get snapped over the top rope. Hayes gets tripped up on the second rope, Andrade then climbs up with him but Hayes shoves Andrade to the floor and we head to break.

Hayes heads up top as we come back, Andrade chops him but Hayes lands a headbutt as they fight for position on the ropes. Andrade tries a superplex, Hayes fights that off and lands a few headbutts but Hayes and Andrade head all the way up top and Andrade hits a Spanish Fly for a near fall. “This is awesome” chant, seems generous but they haven’t had the commercial break. Hayes hits a superkick but then Andrade catches him with the 3 Amigos, well at least two of them then Hayes counters the third with maybe the worst looking version of Black Crush I’ve seen. Andrade avoids a flying nothing, they fight over pinning predicaments for a bit then Hayes lands a knee to the head. Spinning back elbow from Andrade connects but again only a 2 count. Andrade goes up top for a moonsault, he lands on his feet after Hayes avoided him then they fight over a few spots leading to Hayes catching a Rana pin for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Carmelo Hayes won in 9:38

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good enough but the commercial break hurt this and they clearly struggled a little bit down the stretch. Despite that these two have demonstrated great chemistry and this little program has been a great benefit to both men.

Post match Hayes wont leave Andrade alone celebrating and Andrade slaps the crap out of him. They start brawling and officials come out to separate them. “Let them fight” chant which is always a good sigh.

In the back Solo ponders his thumb then gets the ula fala from Tama Tonga. Tama says he’s going to rip Roman apart, which is funny, but Solo says he’s the Tribal Chief now and if Roman takes the ula fala back then he loses that status, and if that happens Tama and Solo will acknowledge Roman. But that’s a big “if” Roman can take it from him.

Naomi heads to the ring, she’ll take on Blair Davenport after this break.

Match #2: Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: