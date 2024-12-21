Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, time for WWE Smackdown. This episode was taped last week so if you want spoilers they can be found HERE. That mostly means a lot of the fallout from Saturday Night’s Main Event, specifically Chelsea Green’s women’s US title win, wont be referenced in arena. Probably some backstage stuff though since that could be taped without spoiling anything. Speaking of that event, Cody Rhodes defended his title against Kevin Owens who then hit Cody with a Package Piledriver and walked off with the novelty belt so that feud will continue just long enough for Owens to continue his yearly tradition of losing a WWE title match at the Royal Rumble. DIY and Motor City Machine Guns seem to be heating up as a feud so we’ll get Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley, Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend the women’s tag team titles against Candice LeRae and Nia Jax, and recent Smackdown roster member Braun Strowman said he’d be on the Grayson Waller Effect tonight. I’m sure there will be Bloodline related stuff as we’re heading towards Roman vs. Solo main eventing the first RAW on Netflix next year in Tribal Combat for the ula fala. Anyway that’s more or less the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

First a predictable recap of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which is a show I didn’t get to watch but have heard mixed reviews on. This does include the Package Piledrive from Owens to Rhodes but we’ll get more on that later.

Our first thing from the arena is seeing the wrestlers backstage “arriving” and a few previews of matches tonight.

Solo Sikoa heads down to the ring with the real star of this group Jacob Fatu as well as Tama Tonga for our first match. Solo gets a mic and just addresses the crowd as “Smackdown” because admitting it’s the same venue and crowd as last week would kill the mood. Unfortunately no interruption yet as Solo on the mic is still a work in progress, he brings up Roman’s challenge to Tribal Combat. He’s getting the “What?” treatment pretty badly. The post production work here is a tad obvious. Anyway Solo accepts, and says both men can leave all the help behind. Seriously, is my feed off or is the editing here really obvious? Solo says he’ll still be the head of the table after January 6th. After Solo beats Roman he says Roman can get back on his boat and stay irrelevant. That, boy that was a rough promo. Solo on the mic is still very much a work in progress. Anyway here’s Drew McIntyre to maybe finally address the one guy who actually screwed him out of the title. Drew stalks around the trio in the ring then gets a mic. Solo says he was happy to see Drew kick Jimmy in the face last week, but he better have a reason for interrupting. I for one am glad he did. Drew says he’ll be quick because being this close to them causes him physical pain, he asks Solo if he asks when Drew is coming for him. He says Solo cost him the WWE title at Clash at the Castle, the one who caused pain to his family, but Solo is the one who stood up to Roman. The rest of them acted tough but they fell back in line. Anyway Drew is torn since he wants to tear Solo apart but knows they have the same goal, so Drew will take out OG Bloodline members and Solo can take out Roman for good but once that is done then Drew will finish his business with Solo. Jimmy pulls Drew out of the ring and starts attacking him with a crutch and they head out through the crowd. LA Knight the heads to the ring for trios action. All three men are out and we get a brawl with the good guys standing tall as we head to break.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: