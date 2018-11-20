Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown Results

Charlotte Talks : We get highlights of Rousey vs. Charlotte at Survivor Series and the ass beating Charlotte put on Rousey. Charlotte arrives and looks very pleased with herself. Charlotte says you should be thanking her as she put the baddest beating on the so-called baddest bitch on the planet. There will be no apology as Charlotte enjoyed every second of beating her ass. She did it for Smackdown, her girls, and Becky. She’s been fighting with and against Becky, but on Sunday she fought for her. Charlotte gave Rousey the beating Becky would have. Rousey bowed down to the queen on Sunday. Paige now arrives and says Charlotte doesn’t have to apologize as they enjoyed what she did. Charlotte says if Rousey gets in her business she put her head in another chair and stomp away on it, and no one will stop her. Paige says Charlotte snapped and no one can stop her, but she attacked refs, and you never do that. So Paige has no choice but to fine her $100,000. Charlotte isn’t impressed, and the IIconics arrive. They make fun of Charlotte for her actions on Sunday. They know they are Paige’s favorites, and they want to do her a favorite and take that $100,000 from Charlotte. Charlotte promises to make one of them the next Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte vs. Billie Kay : They lock up and Charlotte slams her to the buckles and lays in chops. She then grounds things, Kay fires back but Charlotte takes her down, drops the kneepad and follows with knee drops. Kay fights off the figure eight and powders. Charlotte follows, rolls her back in, but Kay runs. Royce distracts Charlotte and Kay attacks. Back in and Kay lays in strikes and covers for 2. Kay then kicks her to the buckles and lays the boots to her. Royce gets involved, and Kay hits another kick and covers for 2. Charlotte hits a fall away slam, natural selection and that’s that. Charlotte defeated Billie Kay @ 3:15 via pin

Charlotte vs. Peyton Royce : They start during the break, Royce runs, and stays on the floor. Back in and Charlotte attacks and beats her down in the corner. Royce hits a knee strike, but Charlotte dumps her. She follows with chops, chases Kay, allowing Royce to attack. She rolls Charlotte back in and covers for 2. Royce hits another knee strike and that gets 2. She lays the boots to her, and again covers for 2. Charlotte cradles her for 2, but Royce hits a clothesline and that gets 2. Royce chokes her out in the ropes, Kay attacks, but Charlotte hits a big boot. Kay runs in for the DQ. Charlotte defeated Peyton Royce @ 4:40 via DQ

– They attack post match, but Charlotte spears them both and repeatedly slams them onto the announce table. Charlotte then slams them to the steps and tosses Kay over the announce table and does the same to Royce. She poses.

– Rey cuts a promo on facing Randy Orton tonight.

– They recap Daniel Bryan winning the WWE Title last week.

Miz TV With Shane McMahon : Miz welcomes us to the show. He was honored to fight along side Shane at Survivor Series and brings out Shane. Shane’s too beat up to do his dance, thankfully selling the beating from the PPV. Miz praise’s Shane’s PPV performance, heavily kissing his ass. They fought to he bitter end on Sunday and sacrificed it all, as Miz keeps saying “we” went coast to coast. Miz says he’s a team player, and was there to motivate Shane. Shane says he’s happy to be here, and wonders if Miz has questions. Miz says they are best in the world together, and asks him, if they can team together. Miz wants to be a tag team. He says they could be something, the best team in the world. Miz saw a true fighter at the PPV and a real champion. Shane is flattered, and Miz says he already talked with Paige about them teaming tonight.

Shane & Miz vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Shane is beat up and in street clothes. Miz starts, takes control and poses. The running boot connects and Miz does Shane’s dance. The DDT follows and wants to tag in Shane, but Miz gets cradled for the win. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights defeated Shane & Miz @ 1:22 via pin [NR]

– New Day are dressed like pilgrims and there is a ton of Thanksgiving food in the ring. They banter and Kofi makes fun of the champions for losing at Survivor Series, while Woods has a 6-1 shirt on.

Thanksgiving Feast Fight: New Day vs. Big Show & The Bar : Show beats down Woods to begin, laying in chops. Cesaro tags in and follows with uppercuts. Sheamus follows with clubbing strikes, and Cesaro hits an elbow drop or 2. He grounds things, and Sheamus joins in for double teams. Sheamus grounds things, Wood battles back but gets cut off. Cesaro in and the dropkick gets 2. Woods tries to fire up for a tag, and finally cuts off Cesaro. Kofi tags in, runs wild and hits the boom drop. Kofi now hits the high cross but Cesaro makes the save. It breaks down and Big E knocks Show from the apron onto the table of food. Brogue kick by Sheamus, he grabs a turkey and misses Kofi, Kofi knocks him to the floor and Kofi hits Sheamus with a turkey off the top and puts him through a table. Big E now uses the turkey and punches Sheamus with it and pins him. New Day defeated Big Show & The Bar @ 6:45 via pin

– New Day then works them over in a food fight post match.

– Randy Orton doesn’t give a shit about Rey and wants to take him out tonight.

Asuka & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville : Mandy and Naomi to begin. They lock up, and Naomi takes control, taking down Mandy & Sonya. Naomi & Asuka hit ass attacks and clear the ring. We go screen in screen with Naomi getting a sunset flip for 2. Sonya tags in and cuts off Naomi, and the running knee strike gets 2. Mandy now lays the boots to Naomi and Sonya grounds the action. Back to full screen, and Naomi powers out, but Mandy tags in and double teams follow for 2. Naomi hits a desperation enziguri and tags in Asuka. Asuka runs wild on Mandy, Mandy bumps Sonya to the floor by accident, and Asuka follows with a knee strike and German. The shining wizard gets 2. Sonya tags herself in and she and Mandy argue as they almost hit each other. Asuka lock on Sonya and she taps. Asuka & Naomi defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville @ 5:45 via submission

– We get a Lars Sullivan promo.

– WWE Champion Daniel Bryan arrives. Bryan will rematch Styles at TLC. Bryan says that he doesn’t expect these people to understand. His explanation is not for them, his act of betrayal was 3-years in the making. When he retired and gave up on his dreams. Bryan doesn’t accept failure. He realized his mistakes, and decided to fight and spent hours in a hyperbaric chamber every day. It allowed him to focus, to fight for his dreams, and it worked. Against all odds, he returned. He received the loudest reactions he ever heard, but for these people, it was just a moment. They weren’t part of the struggle and pain. He refused to move on, but these people moved on as these idiots cheer for Styles. These fans are fickle, and the YES chants grew quiet, and when the ref was down, he didn’t give up and his dreams took over and did what they were programmed to do and he kicked Styles in the balls. His dreams made him realize he didn’t need these people, and they told him he didn’t need to beat Brock to win. He won because he allowed Brock to beat the weakness out of him. A new man has emerged, and the old Bryan the fans loved, is dead. The YES movement is dead. And all that remains is the new Bryan, the WWE champion. The only thing that matters is that you never give up on your dreams again.

Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio : Rey looks to pick up the pace, but Orton avoids a 619 and powders as Rey hits an apron senton. Back in and Orton attacks the mask of Rey, and puts him in the tree of WHOA. Post break, and Rey tries to fire back, but Orton cuts him off and covers for 2. They work back up top and Orton attacks the mask, ripping at it, but Rey fights him off and misses the dropkick as Orton sidesteps him. Rey fires back with kicks, and springboards in with the seated senton and bulldog. He looks for 619, but Orton counters and Rey hits an enziguri and head scissors. The 619 follows and Orton powders. Rey does the sliding splash right into an RKO on the floor. That was cool. Back in and another RKO finishes Rey. Randy Orton defeated Rey Mysterio @ 8:40 via pin

– Post match, Orton wraps a chair around Rey’s head, posts him, and steals his mask.