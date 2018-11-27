Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown Results

Paige Here… : Page kicks off the show, welcoming back The Man, Becky Lynch. The crowd is very happy to see her back. Lynch says when you’re the hottest thing in the industry; any time away is too much. She invaded Raw, kicked ass, and is now ready to get back into action. She couldn’t perform at Survivor Series, and Charlotte had to fight for her. Lynch calls out Charlotte, who arrives. Lynch told Charlotte to give Ronda the beating she’d give her, and while she came close, Ronda was still standing the next day. Lynch says Charlotte had to channel Lynch to try and get the job done. Charlotte says that she was just Charlotte Flair, and have Ronda what she deserved. She’s more capable because she’s genetically superior. Lynch says Charlotte just went from imitating her old man to imitating the man. Lynch is glad she hit Charlotte so hard to know who she is. Charlotte says Lynch is copying her old man and still riding her coattails. Charlotte says she fought for herself, because Lynch couldn’t and she’ll fight her right now. Paige stops them and books Charlotte vs. Lynch for the title at TLC, in a TLC match. Mandy Rose now arrives along with the other heel women like Sonya, Zelina, & The IIconics. Rose bitches and moans and says that they could have done what Charlotte did, but they are ignored. Naomi, Carmella, Lana, & Asuka arrive. They agree with Mandy and they want their shot. Lynch says to form a line and she’ll knock them all out, Paige is happy about the passion they are showing. She books a battle royal with the extras, and the inner gets added to the TLC Title match.

– Earlier today, the Big Show and Bar did a backstage angle, already teasing a break up. I mean, seriously, did Show just fucking turn again?

Champions The Bar vs. The Usos : The Usos take early control, working over Sheamus and then Cesaro. Cesaro takes the ref and that allows Cesaro to take control. We go screen in screen, and Cesaro grounds an Uso. The champions take the heat, keeping Uso isolated and grounded in their corner. Sheamus tags in, keeping things grounded. Cesaro tags back in. Back to full screen, and Sheamus joins in as they wok double teams. The Cesaro powerslam gets 2. Sheamus back in, hits a knee strike, and covers for 2. Uso dumps Sheamus, and tags in Jey. He runs wild, hits the corner ass attack and covers for 2. Sheamus blind tags in and Cesaro cuts off the tope with a huge uppercut. Back in and Sheamus hits the knee drop off the ropes for 2. Back up top and Sheamus misses a clothesline, gets posted, eats superkicks and that gets 2. Jimmy tags back in and they head up top, Cesaro cut one off, and Sheamus blocks a splash and cradles an Uso for 2. Double team white noise is cut off, and Jimmy cradles Cesaro for 2. The Usos hit enziguris and superkicks and the big splash finishes it. The Usos defeated Champions The Bar @ 9:55 via pin

– New Day mocks Miz for losing last week. They argue about Survivor Series, and Miz then claims he can beat them. He’s going to meet with Shane and get a match. It is also revealed that Big E is a closet Marine movie fan.

AJ Styles Talks : Styles says for 14-days, he’s been without the WWE Title, and it feels longer than the 371 that he held the title. He hates losing, especially the way he lost to Bryan. He knew he had a target on his back, and he isn’t so much bothered with how Bryan won, but is upset over Bryan’s post match attack, which put him out of action. He watched Bryan’s explanation last week, and Styles thinks it’s crap and he can’t wait to smash Bryan’s face at TLC. He calls him out right here and now. But Bryan isn’t here tonight, he is because he doesn’t take nights off. So when Bryan rolls out of his hyperbaric chamber, bring the title to TLC, because it belongs to Styles.

– We get a Lars Sullivan video package.

US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev : This was set up at Starrcade. Nakamura attacks before the bell and hits Kinshasa, sending Rusev to the floor. He follows and hits another. No match.