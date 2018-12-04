Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown Results

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

Paige Here, Contract Signing Time : Paige is in the ring, which is surrounded by tables, ladders, and chairs. She hypes the first women’s TLC match at the upcoming TLC PPV, with Becky, Charlotte, and Asuka. Paige brings out our participants for the contract signing. Becky says she makes history every time she steps into the ring and plans to do that at TLC. Nothing can compare to the pain she went through to get here, she’ll do anything to win and “I can’t say the same for you dopes.” Charlotte tells her to get off of saying she was given a chance, but she picked things up for Becky and took out Rousey, while it only took Jax one punch to take her out. She’ll do worse to Becky with tables, ladders and chairs. Asuka reminds Charlotte that Becky beat her, but Becky hasn’t beaten Asuka. Asuka claims she would have beaten Ronda and at TLC, she will win. Charlotte is not impressed and reminds Asuka that she broke her streak. Asuka says Charlotte got lucky one time. Becky says neither of them can beat Ronda or her. She signs and leaves. Charlotte runs her down and says she’s winning at TLC. Asuka rants in Japanese, and Charlotte says she will finish Asuka at TLC. Charlotte signs and then Asuka; Asuka then says she wants to break Charlotte right now. Mandy & Sonya arrive. They aren’t impressed, calling Charlotte & Asuka undeserving. Sonya says Asuka won last week via fluke, but that won’t happen again. Mandy questions what happens if Charlotte & Asuka don’t make it to TLC, so Paige Teddy Long’s this thing.

– Shane is texting backstage and meets with Miz. Miz questions why he is interviewing Bryan tonight, and again proposes that they be partners. Shane tells him to focus on interviewing Bryan. Miz says he’ll owe him.