Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

– WWE Champion Daniel Bryan arrives. Bryan says he called the people sheep last week, and is here to apologize… to the sheep; they don’t deserve to be compared to these idiots that are ruing the planet with their consumption. The fans are parasites. You take and take, and give nothing back, especially here in Las Vegas. You people lived through the old Bryan, but the old Bryan is dead and the yes movement is dead along with him. And now you moved onto AJ Styles. He will crush Styles again and the new Bryan will remain champion. Stupidity is the cultivation of ignorance… and Mustafa Ali arrives. Bryan knows who he is and introduces him to the audience and praises him as the heart of 205 Live and an incredible performer. Bryan sees a lot of himself in Ali, but says they don’t have to do the match tonight. The fans won’t care after they are done and don’t deserve their match. Ali asks what happened to Bryan, noting that Bryan inspired him and the 205 Live guys idolize him for all he’s done. The old Bryan would want to fight and that’s what Ali wants. Bryan asks what kind of car Ali drives, and Ali says an SUV. Bryan calls him a small man and questions this and slaps Ali for being ignorant. They brawl, and Ali takes him to the floor and follows with a 450!

Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Mustafa Ali : Back from the break with Bryan taking control. Bryan talks trash as he beats on Ali, and follows with a series of kicks and knee strikes as he maintains control. Bryan follows with uppercuts, and then grounds things and starts working the knee. Bryan follows with more kicks, misses the big one and that allows Ali to fire back and cover for 2. Bryan powders, Ali follows, and gets posted. We go screen in screen as Bryan celebrates. He looks to take a countout win, but Ali beats the count, frustrating Bryan. Bryan follows with a suplex, heads up top and Ali cuts him off and follows him up. The Spanish fly connects and Ali covers for 2. Ali now looks for the imploding 450,but Bryan dumps him to the floor. Back in and Bryan applies the YES lock. Back to full screen as Ali fights to escape, and makes the ropes. Bryan puts him in the tree of WHOA and follows with kicks. The basement dropkick follows and takes Ali up top. Ali counters the belly to back superplex, avoids the running dropkick and Ali fires up with vicious chops. Ali follows with a tornado DDT and that gets 2. Ali heads up top and misses the imploding 450. Bryan slams the knee onto the post a few times, chop blocks Ali and applies the heel hook. Ali has to tap. Champion Daniel Bryan defeated Mustafa Ali @ 10:05 via submission

– Post match, Bryan attacks and applies the heel hook on the floor.

The Bar & Usos Rap Battle : New Day arrives to host. The Bar goes first, doing Ice Ice baby rhymes, and making the Usos laugh. They drop the mic. The Usos then go, making TMNT references and make fun of Cesaro losing teeth. The Usos are much better. It breaks down into a brawl with The Bar running wild and standing tall.

– Asuka cuts a promo on tonight’s match with Charlotte. At TLC, she will win the title. But tonight, Charlotte isn’t ready for her.