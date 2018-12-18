wrestling / News
Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage
Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
– Follow all of my reviews at this link.
– You can check out my top 32 matches of NOVEMBER list at this link.
– Oh God, Shane is giving the whole locker room a talking too. He reiterates all the change talk from last night, and says it all starts tonight. He brings in Paige and thanks her for all of her work, but she’s no longer GM, but will have new responsibilities.
Shit Just Got Real, The Man is Here: Becky Lynch arrives to kick off the show. She doesn’t care who go thinks they are running the shoe, but the man is really in charge. The only thing she wants from the McMahons is the Raw women’s champion. When she came at Rousey, she did so face to face, but Ronnie toppled over a ladder and left in Roddy Piper Cosplay gear. Charlotte arrives and tells Lynch to know her place, and that she gets Ronda first. Lynch says she’s done following Charlotte, but Charlotte says Lynch will look up to her then, now, and forever. Asuka makes her way to the ring. Asuka says to forget Rousey, because she is the champion now. Lynch & Charlotte claim Asuka never beat them, they argue, and Vince arrives. Vince congratulates Asuka, and tells Lynch & Charlotte that they aren’t owed anything and that everything goes in TLC matches. He tells them to take control and take it out on Rousey. Vince asks if Asuka wants to defend her title tonight. Naomi arrives, makes her case to Vince, and Vince agrees.