Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

– Oh God, Shane is giving the whole locker room a talking too. He reiterates all the change talk from last night, and says it all starts tonight. He brings in Paige and thanks her for all of her work, but she’s no longer GM, but will have new responsibilities.