Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, this is it. The final go home show for WrestleMania on this episode of WWE Smackdown. John Cena will be here, nice of him to finally show up on the show who’s champion he’s challenging for the first time in six weeks. So he and WWE champion Cody Rhodes will doubtless share some kind of interaction, the real question is if The Rock shows up as well or if he’s going to just remain off TV until Mania actually rolls around. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen of heel Cena, it’s just not been featured enough to really become compelling since the turn. The odd tricycle of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins is still kind of a mess but in the intriguing way. It’s going to be sad watching the end of Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, hopefully his next character can be compelling as well. As for what we know about tonight, the WWE tag team titles are stuck on Smackdown before Mania so the Street Profits and Motor City Machine Guns will likely try to make a statement of their ability in protest of being left off of Mania. We’re also getting the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, so there’s that. We’re also getting Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven taking on Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance after what was apparently a botched finish to the Green and Vega match last week. Randy Orton is still looking for a WrestleMania opponent, Jacob Fatu and LA Knight have a final chance to try and get momentum, Jade Cargill and Naomi still want to kill each other, the lucha subheading of Smackdown are reorienting after the arrival of Rey Fenix a couple of weeks ago as well. There’s a decent chance we get another Aleister Black video, Rusev is still lurking as a possible returning force, and there’s doubtless more to come from Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest as they gear up for their Street Fight at Mania. Also Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will likely interact again, and I think I speak for most of us when I say the sooner that match gets over and done with the better. This feud has been pretty dead on arrival. But anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s see what they’ve got in store to sell us on WrestleMania this year.

