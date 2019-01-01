Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown Results

New Day Rings In The New Year : Kofi & Woods are dressed in suits, while Big E is the New Year’s baby. They are excited and welcome us to the show. They have an important announcement, and that is that they are all going to be in the Rumble match. Big E tries to do some Steiner match but gets called out for it. They even bury Brock for not showing up to work. Their new year’s resolution, due to doctor’s orders, is no more pancakes. Big E sneaks pancakes out of his diaper and eats them. Kofi jokes about buying a new car and recites the plot to Bumblebee, while Woods recites the plot to Bird Box. Big E hypes the main event and we head to the first match; Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy.

Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy : They lock up, Joe lays in kicks and rolls for a knee bar, but Jeff makes the ropes. He follows with a jawbreaker, and then slams Joe’s knee off the post repeatedly. Joe fights off a figure four. We go screen in screenJoe powders and tries to walk it off. Jeff follows for some floor brawling and back in hits a leg drop for 2. Mounted strikes follow, Joe is down and Jeff covers for 2. The basement dropkick connects and that gets 2. Jeff starts attacking the knee again, but Joe cuts off Jeff and grounds things. Back to full screen and Joe lays in strikes. Jeff fires back, but runs into a back elbow and Joe covers for 2. Joe continues to lay in strikes, but Jeff heads up top and knocked into the tree of WHOA. Joe hits the running dropkick and covers for 2. Joe grounds things with a neck crank, but Jeff fires up and hits rapid-fire offense and covers for 2. The twist of fate connects, Jeff up top and the swanton connects, but Joe rolls to the floor. Joe drags him to the floor, chokes him out, and Joe rolls back in and stops the count. Jeff makes it back in, choke applied and Jeff is done. Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy @ 10:36 via submission

– We get footage of Styles knocking Vince on his ass last week. Vince & Shane meet backstage, discussing tonight’s main event. Styles arrives and says maybe he should apologize, but he won’t since Vince provoked him. Shane bows up to Styles, but Vince holds him back. Vince wants to see the real Styles tonight.

Rusev’s WWE United States Championship celebration : Rusev & Lana make their way to the ring. Rusev says it was the greatest Rusev day of them all. He takes pride in the US Title, his reign will be long and luscious, like his beard, and will defend against anyone. RUSEV DAY USA! Nakamura attacks and lays out Rusev and then beats him down until Lana tries to make the save. Rusev hits a Machka kick, but Nakamura lands on Lana. Nakamura attacks as Rusev checks on Lana and Nakamura lays out Rusev with Kinshasa. Nakamura stands tall.

Sonya Deville vs. Naomi : This was supposed to be Mandy vs. Naomi, but we get Sonya instead. They brawl to begin. Naomi lays the boots to her, Mandy distracts Naomi, but she continues to attack until Sonya hits the sliding knee for 2. Mandy dances around wearing an Usos shirt to piss off Naomi. Naomi fights back, hits a disaster kick and Mandy gets in the mic and distracts her by talking about her husband. She sent him a pic of her in just a towel. Sony attacks, and picks up the win off of the distraction. Sonya Deville defeated Naomi @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

John Cena is Back : Cena plays to the crowd, joking about the mixed reaction. He’s glad to be back and feel that energy. He jokes about his WrestleMania match, his life playing out in the public eye, and live din China for 6-months and came back with this hair. Why is he back and why now? He doesn’t have a reason, but he knows some man will try to tell him he’s broken down and a part timer. Becky Lynch now arrives. Lynch asks how it feels to be in the ring with the Man. Lynch says it’s not that simple to pop back in, because she was aiming for him in 2018 as well. Cena was WWE, but it’s time for someone else to step in and takeover, and that’s her. If Cena has a problem, Nikki won’t be the only woman to drop him this year. Almas & Vega now arrive. Vega runs them down, calling them former champions and old news. The McMahons promised a fresh start, but all she sees is an old face and a broken face in the ring. Cena challenges them to a match, because he wants to know what it’s like to be in the ring with the Man.

John Cena & Becky Lynch vs. Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega : Lynch and Vega to begin. They lock up, and Lynch takes early control. Almas tags in and Lynch wants a piece, but is forced to tags Cena in. Almas goes tranquilo, and then locks up with Cena. He follows with strikes, taking control as the fans chant for Lynch. Almas grounds things, Cena fights to his feet, distracted by Vega, and that allows she and Almas to work him over; Almas covers for 2. Cena battles back, hits the suplex, and Almas cuts him off with a clothesline for 2. We go screen in screen as Almas maintains control and follows with the moonsault for 2. Back to full screen, and the heels continue to work over Cena. Almas lays in rights, but misses the charging knees. Tag to Lynch, she runs wild on Vega, and hits the XPLODER. Lynch up top and the missile dropkick gets 2. Almas makes the save, Cena attacks and runs through the 5 moves, Lynch is not impressed and tosses Cena. She arm bars Vega and that’s that. John Cena & Becky Lynch defeated Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega @ 10:20 via submission

– Post match, Cena offers a handshake, but Lynch gives him the “you can’t see me.”

– Miz meets with Shane, and Miz thanks Shane for giving them a chance. Miz is there to discuss wardrobe with Shane, and has design mock ups to show Shane. Shane ends up leaving as Miz talks.

– We get a video package for the NXT call-ups.

– Triple H meets with Asuka. He wants to know who she wants to defend against, she says anyone, because no one is ready for her. Charlotte arrives and says she should get the chance. Carmella arrives and disputes this. Becky arrives, reminding us she’s the man, so Triple H says they will consider their requests,