Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown Results

Hey everyone! In some super sad news, Larry is suffering through a hell of an issue, so he cannot be with us today. I’m taking over, much to the chagrin of…well, me. Anything for Larry man. I’m here for you!

Dedicated to the great Csonkanator, who will most undoubtedly be back in like 2 days because he’s fucking nuts.

We head to backstage as soon as SD starts, and Bryan is in front of a concession stand. He points out to it, saying that the only concessions being made are to our health and well-being. Look at ourselves, at the people next to us. Are we happy? HealthY How do we feel after we eat this? We are filling a void. This is why we cheer AJ Styles. By cheering him, you fill this empty void in our lives. AJ is exactly like this hot dog. Bryan steals a hot dog from a samoan while his friend nearby eats his quickly. Bryan says once they are done eating, they leave empty and move onto something else. Bryan tosses the hot dog at the guy, then comes up to a dude with a coke. He tosses the coke into the fan and screams FICKLE at him.

He heads to the merch stand, and asks for a YES movement t-shirt. Oh, that’s right, there aren’t any, because it’s dead. Why? Because he doesn’t want to fill us up with this toxic garbage. Oh, but look. AJ Styles garbage. Needless consumption. All to make AJ feel like you actually care. Look at this trash. Plastic, useless, harming the earth.

Bryan makes his way to the crowd, stands high up atop the steps, and says that he is out here changing the world. He is making the world a better place. But to create change, he needs us to change. All of these people are weak, submissive, impotent. Each of them are weak. He points at people in the crowd, telling them to change. He is here changing the planet one place at a time. He grabs a poster board that says AJ on it and walks down the stairs with it, saying he doesn’t think so. AJ fills a void for about 30 seconds. Bryan will tear apart that void and fill it with something meaningful, valuable, something that all of these children can be proud of.

He calls a guy ringside impotent, then tells him to change it.

We boo him, but he is changing the planet for the better, while all of us change it for the worse.

From out of the crowd, R-Truth flies onto Bryan and beats some ass. He attacks him until the ref stops him and holds him back for the commercial break.



Match 1: Daniel Bryan vs R-Truth

We come back to the match in play. Truth hits Bryan with a leg lariat. He attacks Bryan in the corner. Whip to the corner and Bryan hops over with abackflip. Truth ducks a right with a flip and hits a kick, sending Bryan down. Cover for 1..2…NO!! Bryan attacks the mid section then sends Truth into the corner. Kicks in the corner to Truth’s gut. Bryan with a snapmare. Kick to the back. Bryan slaps Truth in the head and calls him “the problem.” Truth fights back but Bryan hits a right. He sends Truth into the corner. Kick to the chest. Another. Bryan hits the corner an runs with a dropkick to Truth in the corner. He hits another. He goes for a third, but Truth comes out with a spinning forearm. Crowd is lovin it. Truth locks up, goes for a suplex, turns it into a jawbreaker and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!

Truth misses a splash in the corner. Daniel with a running knee. Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Daniel Bryan

Short and sweet and better than RAW

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Bryan makes his way up the ramp only to be attacked by AJ Styles! He beats him down and sends a bunch of headbutts into Bryan. Refs and the like come to stop him. AJ grabs a chair and goes after Bryan, chasing him backstage. Security stops him and Bryan escapes.

Up next is a tag team match!



Match 2: Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Alio vs Samoa Joe and Andrade Cien Almas

Joe and Ali to start. Joe chest checks Ali then spearates. Lockup again and Joe forces him into the ropes. Joe goes for a back hand but Ali rolls out and hits the ropes then a right hand to the face. Again. Joe drops his ass. He grabs Ali and lifts him up then hits a chop. Right hands in the corner, dropping Ali to the bottom rope. Whip to the corner. Ali rolls out and Samoa eats the corner. Dropkick from Ali. Another one. Tag to Rey. He comes in and hits a dropkick with Ali. Joe tags in Almas. They go for a test of strength, but Almas kicks him. Rey elbows out and goes for an over the head draf. Rey hits the ropes. Kick to the chest. Hops up on the shoulders, Almas spins him, and Rey hits a hurricanrana. Rey with a back elbow. Whip to the corner. Rey hops over .Hits the ropes. Almas with a hard hit and Rey falls down hard. Cover for 1..2..NO! He works the left arm and tags in Joe. Joe with a headbutt. He sends Rey into the corner head first. Right hands to the gut. Elbow to the head. Tag to Almas. Andrada goes for a wheelbarrow but Rey drops him face first. Rey tags in Ali. He comes in with a hurricanrana then sends Almas into the corner. Chop and a whip. Reversed and Ali slides then hits a high kick from the apron. He dives theough the ropes. X-Factor and a pin for 1….NO!! Ali with a. lock up from behind. Almas hits a high elbow. Ali blocks a kick, blind tag from Joe. Dropkick from Ali. Joe chats with him. Ali dropkicks both. He attacks Almas then tries for a springboard to the outside, but Joe catches him! Fallaway slam to Ali onto the announce table!!!

We come back to Ali being head scissored off the top rope by Ali. Ali pulls himself up and tries to unhinge his leg from the top rope. He finally falls down and drags himself towards Rey. Ali makes the tag. Springboard onto Almas. Whip to the ropes, he dives under , then rolls through and kicks Almas right in the head. Joe comes in an sends Rey into the corner. Rey headds to the apron. High kick to the head. Seated senton to Joe. Almas is up. Lockup behind, Rey lifts him up with the feet, holds the hands, flips, and Rey stands, flies behind, locks upside down, piledriver!! Joe in the ring. 619 from Rey!! Ali with a 450 splash!!! Almas in the ring, he’s still the legal man. He sends Ali down, but Ali sends him into the ropes.

Ali flips over the ropes onto Joe. 61—no!! ALmas catches him! Gut buster! Hammerlock DDT. Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Samoa Joe and Andrade Cien Almas

That was fun

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

A small interview with Carmella where she says she is seen as the third wheel. But why? She was champ for over 100 days. She beat Charlotte twice. She beat Asuka twice. She won with the MITB contract, and in that briefcase was an opportunity. And that’s all she will ever need…an opportunity. She is everything she says she is because Mella is Money.

Backstage, The Usos are chillin. They bring up having to beat The Bar tonight. Tonight, the true tag team is stepping up. Welcome to The Uso Pen.

Backstage, Shane is playing Angry Birds. Miz comes in, wondering if Shane had anything to do with that. Shane wonders what he’s talking about. Miz says The Usos getting a possible shot at the title. Miz says that he and Shane are the best tag team in the world. Shane says they are far away from the title picture. Miz says Shane is a McMahon, and he can just give them a title match. Shane won’t do that. They have to train, scout, gain confidence, challenge themselves and their competition. Are they on the same page?

Miz says yes, yes they are. Speaking of which, has Shane though of their outfits? Miz is thinking of going all white. Shane takes a fake phone call, leaving Miz by himself.

Rusev is in the middle of the ring, looking sad. He says last week Lana, his wife, his love, his heart, got hurt because of the selfish actions of one man. Shinsuke. While Lana is at home resting, he stands before us but not as the US Champion. He stands before us, not as the Bulgarian Brute with the body of 1,000 Hemsworth brothers. He stands here before us as a husband. We go to his room.

He tells Shinsuke that he can mess with him all he wants, but once he touched his wife, he crossed a line that he can’t come back from. He calls Shinsuke out and says he will break every bone in his body and crush him.

Backstage, Shinsuke is chillin the production truck near a dude playin Galaga.

He says that Rusev is out there trying to get sympathy. But he is in the truck to prove to everoyne that this isn’t his fault, it’s Rusev’s fault, and we have the proof.

We go back to Last Tuesday where Shinsuke kicks Rusev in the head and stomps him in the corner. Lana hops on the back of Shinsuke, and Rusev kicks him. Shinsuke rewinds it showing that Lana fell on her ass and head because Rusev superkicked Shinsuke.

He tells Rusev that he crushed Lana. Rusev paces the ring then says that if he ain’t comin to Rusev, then Rusev will come to Shinsuke. He rsuhes up the ramp and to the back.

Rusev wonders where the truck is, makes his way, but Shinsuke is there with a big ol box to crush Rusev into another box. He then kicks Rusev in the face and stands over him to talk some shit.