Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week we were treated to a tremendous TLC match that saw the Street Profits retain the tag team titles over DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns, so the Profits will likely be needing a new foil for the immediate future and the options are pretty much down to Fraxiom or Pretty Deadly as Los Garza can’t buy a win and there’s not really another full tag team that comes to mind on the brand. Also last week Aleister Black returned to WWE and kicked Miz in the head so they’ll have a match tonight. Randy Orton will be here tonight but John Cena isn’t advertised for the show. Still no sign of former champion Cody Rhodes. Tiffany Stratton got attacked by Nia Jax last week, because we need more of that pairing I guess. The US title scene is pretty interesting as Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest got added to the mix along with LA Knight and the current champion Jacob Fatu. Naomi and Jade Cargill are still feuding, Shinsuke Nakamura seems to be without direction, and there’s been nothing on air developing the Alexa Bliss or the Wyatt Sicks for quite some time. Backlash is coming up fairly quickly so let’s see what feuds might be making that event.

Commentary welcome us to Des Moines, Iowa and we see wrestlers arriving at the venue. Damian Priest will take on LA Knight tonight and we see Priest get into a little scuffle with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in the back. Then Knight walks past that and heads to the ring for our first match. Knight gets a mic and wants to talk to us first, last week he stepped into this ring and wanted a rematch for the US title but instead he got put into a match and then did what he needed to do but things didn’t go his way because Solo Sikoa got involved, then Priest got involved and Jacob Fatu came out and treated this whole thing like his personal jungle gym. Well Knight has no problem with Priest, he knows that didn’t have much to do with him- oh and here comes Priest. Priest gets a mic, because why start a wrestling show with a wrestling match, and says they’re cool and last week was about Drew McIntyre. He was ready to move on but Drew mentioned his family and he had to shut him up. Knight gets all that, but you picked the wrong time and that match ended because of Priest. Priest says Solo got involved first, and they go back and forth a little bit and Priest says this whole thing is about Knight losing the title at Mania. Knight knows he lost but he came back and wanted a match for it the next week, and he’s not wrestling for that title right now because of Priest. Priest says Knight’s problems are his own, they trade barbs then Knight says if Priest keeps going this way they’re going to wind up with a problem. Their match is later on tonight, but neither man sees why they should wait so they call for a ref. A ref does jog down and we head to break.

Match #1: LA Knight vs. Damian Priest

Joined in progress with Knight working the arm of Priest. Priest fights back with a right hand but Knight is happy to trade with him before running into a jumping back elbow. Flapjack from Priest then a corner elbow and Knight fights back with a boot but Priest avoids Blunt Force Trauma and lands a head kick for a 2 count. Now Priest goes up for his version of Old School but Knight yanks him down and hits a back suplex. Jabs from Knight then a right hand and jumping clothesline then a Russian leg sweep. Knight with the jumping neckbreaker for a 1 count. Priest with a right hand but Knight fights back with the pop up powerslam only for Priest to then try South of Heaven only for Knight to shove him away and Priest lands his turning rebound clothesline for a 2 count. Knight avoids a Razor’s Edge then hits a DDT. Knight now looks for the jump up elbow drop out of the corner and it connects for a 2 count and we go picture in picture.

Both men take their time getting up, Priest is on the apron now and Knight bounces him into a corner to send him to the floor. Priest blocks some announce table work from Knight then launches him into the barricade. Right hand from Priest and they head back into the ring briefly then Knight pulls Priest out of the ring and bounces him off the announce table. Apron leg drop from Knight and they head back into the ring properly now. Knight hits the ropes and we wind up with a double clothesline spot. We come back as Knight is setting Priest up on the top rope. Priest fights off a superplex as they trade punches then Priest boxes the ears and kicks Knight off balance. Priest gets behind Knight and drills him with a Razor’s Edge for a near fall. Now Priest sets for South of Heaven, Knight counters though only to get caught with Broken Arrow. Priest heads up top but takes a bit too long and Knight jumps up with him to deliver the superplex for his own 2 count. Both men slowly pull themselves up then Knight clotheslines Priest out of the ring then follows but misses a diving dropkick and Priest hits him with a lifting Flatliner on the apron. Solo then jumps Priest to get the match thrown out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest won via disqualification in 11:00 shown

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: The ending knocked this down from 3.5 even though you kind of knew it was coming. Priest and Knight work pretty well together and the ultimately multiman match for the US title will be all kinds of fun.

Solo goes after Knight in the ring but Priest blocks the Samoan Spike and Knight drills Solo with Blunt Force Trauma. Priest and Knight stare down then look at Solo and team up to threaten Solo with a trip through the announce table but Jacob Fatu is here to hit a suicide dive and save Solo. Knight with a diving dropkick to Fatu but Fatu hits Knight with a Samoan Drop onto the announce desk. Fatu then wipes out Priest with a hip attack into the barricade. Now Fatu poses with his title before heading out.

We get a recap of Fraxiom’s main roster debut last week then Byron talks with them in the back. They’ll take on Pretty Deadly later tonight, and they’re excited to do on Smackdown what they did to NXT’s tag team scene. Pretty Deadly do wander over though and send Byron away. They both welcome Fraxiom to the division and are happy to have more European people around. But they remind Fraxiom to earn things around here. That went on a little too long, but now Pretty Deadly head to the ring for that match and we head to break.

Post break Fraxiom get their entrance.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom

Axiom and Wilson start, Wilson with some arm work but Axiom escapes and lands a dropkick. Frazer tags in and Wilson gets the running kick out of the Octopus Hold then Frazer with an arm drag. Boot from Wilson though then he hits a hip toss. Prince tags in and stomps away at Frazer in the corner. Frazer lands an enziguri then Axiom tags in and Prince takes some rapid fire double team strikes, then more of the same for Wilson and Axiom dives onto Prince and Frazer onto Wilson then they do those same spots again. Prince and Axiom back in the ring but Axiom can’t find a pin so he grabs a surfboard stretch. Prince pulls free but runs into a back elbow then he catches a jumping Axiom and Wilson tags in to hit a double team sequence and that sends us to break.

We come back to Wilson working over Axiom, Axiom fights back with chops then tags in Frazer. Frazer gets to run wild as Prince also tags in. Phenomenal DDT from Frazer to both Prince and Wilson then a running Shooting Star Press gets a visual pin but they call it only a 2 count. Little miscue Prince who might have caught an elbow from Frazer on that spot. Frazer puts Prince up top, he climbs up with him but Prince shoves him away and Wilson blind tags in. Frazer back up with Prince but Wilson comes over and hits him with a sit out powerbomb for a 2 count. They start trading elbows then Frazer lands a nice enizguri. Axiom tags in and kicks Wilson then climbs up for the Spanish Fly and Frazer tags in to follow with the Phoenix Splash to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Fraxiom won in 9:30

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Whatever happened to Prince definitely messed with this a little bit. That said Fraxiom are a lot of fun and should be a decent challenger for the Profits.

In the back Michin and B-Fab talk with Nick Aldis, they want some tag team action. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre show up to make sure things are safe then Chelsea Green comes in to complain about losing her title last week. Green threatens to appeal to the supreme court, Aldis is unimpressed so Green instead asks for a recount. Aldis says they can talk about a rematch but not tonight, and tonight Piper Niven gets a match with Zelina Vega and might even get her own title shot, then Green can be part of Niven’s Secret Hervice. That makes Green faint.

We see Nia Jax walk in the back, unfortunately she’ll be talking after this break.

Post break we get a look at the 25 years of rivalry between Randy Orton and John Cena.

After that Nia Jax heads to the ring. Jax gets a mic and plays a bit with the crowd, but she repeats herself a bit. She’s been regrouping and is ready to take back her title. That brings out Tiffany Stratton, Tiffany has a mic and talks to the ring and mocks the predictable nature of Jax’s promos. She’s not the same person Jax used to bully around and she puts over her accomplishments recently. If they ever lock up again she’ll beat Jax again. Jax asks if Tiffany is offering a rematch, Tiffany says no as she doesn’t make the matches. But she is willing to defend the title against Jax anytime, anyplace, anywhere. That brings out Naomi with her new theme music. Naomi talks as well, because revolving door segments are juts the best aren’t they? Naomi remembers Tiffany costing her the title repeatedly and they both made Naomi’s life hell. Well now Naomi has changed and is willing to take out people, Jade ruined a lot of what she worked for but she’s not done going for gold. Of course now Jade comes out and charges at Naomi who scampers into the ring and we’ve got a brawl with all four women. Ultimately the faces stand tall so we’ve got the predictable tag team match (playa) made by Aldis for later.

Next a recap of Aleister Black’s return last week.

In the back Carmelo Hayes pumps up Miz for the match, Miz talks about how many people he’s outlasted during his two decades in WWE. Well last week Black woke up Miz and now he’s going to remind us who he is. Black only lasted 5 years here while Miz has decades under his belt. Miz heads to the ring and he’s so serious he still has to do his stupid little spin and walk to send us to break.

Match #3: Miz w/ Carmelo Hayes vs. Aleister Black

