Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 4. On today’s show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by long time podcasting partner Steven Cook Jr III. On the show, the guys discuss Kurt Angle & Kofi Kingston’s road to WrestleMania, NXT talents getting to work in EVOLVE & other places, Harlem Heat going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and close out discussing the excitement for WrestleMania weekend. The show is approximately 60 minutes long.

Intro

Kurt Angle – 3:30

Kofi Kingston – 8:22

NXT Talents Working Evolve & Other Places – 16:40

Harlem Heat & The WWE Hall of Fame – 29:45

WrestleMania Weekend Excitement – 38:10

The Miz Talks : Miz is here to comment on Shane’s betrayal and their Mania match. Miz shows us video footage and then says he’s been consumed for 10-years, taking shortcuts to get to Mania, ruining relationships but his relationship with Shane meant something to him. It was all to make his father proud, and his father said he loved him and told him he was proud, Shane made that happen. People actually warned him about Shane and he didn’t believe it. Shane attacked him in front of his father and then threatened his father. He will never forget that night as he laid there helpless. Shane is rotten just like his father, and born the worst, not the best. You may own this company, but you don’t own me. He was always told he was average and made it to WWE and became a champion and must see. He did it on his own. You cannot deny his work ethic, hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard enough. He’s had to earn everything he has and he’s earned it. Shane only deserves an ass beating at Mania.

Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics : Kay and Bayley begin. They lock up and Royce tags in. They lock up and Royce attacks with kicks. Bayley chases her off and follows with a clothesline for 2. Banks tags in and Royce runs and tags in Kay. Banks takes her down, tags in Bayley and double teams follow and the cover gets 2. LACEY BOMB. This distracts Bayley and Kay attacks. The Iiconics follow with double teams and Royce takes control, grounding the action. The spin kick follows and Royce covers for 2. Kay tags in and maintains control, working quick tags with Royce. Bayley manages a roll up for 2 but gets dumped. Back in and Kay grounds things, Bayley then gets sent to the buckles and Royce hits a clothesline. Bayley finally fights and gets the tag. Banks runs wild, hits meteora and then dumps Kay. The knee strike follows, she takes out Kay and then Royce. Takes out Kay and Royce rolls up Banks for the win with Kay’s help. The Iiconics defeated Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 8:30 via pin

– Rey, with Dominic, says he’s facing Samoa Joe at Mania for the US Title. Dominic says Joe is a bully and he’ll be ringside at Mania.

The Kevin Owens Show : He puts over Kofi, and announces that Charlotte & Becky are his guests. Becky’s out to a huge pop, and Charlotte follows, and the crowd is still chanting for Becky. Owens talks about friendships going wrong, and talks about Rousey calling Becky a joke and that she could win in a handicap match. He also brings up Charlotte saying that Becky will be carrying her bags by Summerslam. Owens then says that they have talked a lot, but no one wants to see them talk anymore. He wants to see them fight. Charlotte says she’d beat the hell out of Becky, and Owens bails. They brawl and spill over the table. They fight to the floor and security arrives to pull them apart. The crowd loves this.

– Styles is interviewed and says that Orton has had certain advantages, sure he’s great, and a first round draft pick while Styles admits to being a walk on. At Mania, he’s coming to tear down the house. He then wishes Kofi luck tonight.

– Daniel Bryan arrives and Rowan is with him. Bryan says Kofi being in this gauntlet match is an injustice, because he doesn’t deserve it. Bryan overcame the odds, but Kofi hasn’t been held down. He was handpicked and given a chance he never earned. Kofi fought hard, but lost, earning nothing. Kofi is a B plus player. That’s ok for you fans. B plus is good enough. No matter how much you chant for Kofi, he’ll lose again. New Day arrives.