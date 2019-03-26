Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

New Day Talks : They talk about their journey with the fans over the last 5-years, not9ngthat it’s been a hell of an experience. But due to all of the bullshit involving Kofi, they have talked about walking away. They are upset at how Kofi’s been treated, not just recently, but for his entire 11-year run. But they need answers from Vince, who arrives. But Daniel Bryan interrupts and runs down New Day, saying to let them quit. Bryan calls them a stale novelty act that could be replaced by three waffle throwing NXT stars. Bryan runs down Kofi’s recent losses as reason he doesn’t deserve a shot ad says Vince has always been right. Woods says Bryan is just too afraid to face Kofi one on one, and has turned into a hypocrite and everything he used to hate. Vince says New Day isn’t going to quit because everyone loves it here, but still calls Kofi a B+ player, and wonders the same about Woods & Big E. Vince says Kofi is done with chances, but if Woods & Big E win a tag gauntlet match, Kofi will get his shot.

– Becky is interviewed, talking her Mania main event and running down Charlotte for bringing nothing to their match. Charlotte arrives and plans to show us how deserving she is.

Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte : This is a title match. They lock up and work to the ropes. Asuka looks to work the arm, but Charlotte escapes. They work side headlocks, and Asuka lays in kicks. Charlotte powders, and then returns, attacking the knee of Asuka. She works her over in the ropes, and then grounds things. Asuka rolls into a knee bar, but Charlotte counters out with a suplex. She lays the boots to Asuka, but Asuka then dropkicks her to the floor. Back in and Charlotte hits a clothesline. The knee drop follows, but Asuka locks on the octopus hold. Asuka then lays in strikes, but Charlotte attacks the knee to cut her off. Asuka hits a desperation code breaker, follows with strikes and a German. The sliding kick gets 2. More kicks follow, but Charlotte cuts her off with the big boot for 2. Asuka counters the moonsault, and the spin kick by Asuka follows for 2. Post break and Charlotte lays in chops. Asuka fights off the figure eight, and lands a head kick for 2.Asuk heads up top and Charlotte cuts her off. She follows her up and hits a Spanish fly for 2. Charlotte is frustrated now, lays in strikes but Asuka locks on a triangle. Charlotte powers up and powerbombs out and covers for 2. Asuka then cradles her, and gets the figure eight and Asuka taps. Charlotte defeated Champion Asuka @ 17:00 via submission

Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles : They shake hands and hug. Kurt then hits a German, but Styles gets the calf crusher. Kurt fights, and counters into the ankle lock. Styles fights out, sand Orton arrives with an RKO for the DQ. AJ Styles defeated Kurt Angle @ 1:40 via DQ [NR]

– Angle runs off Orton to make the save.

– Rey & Dominic are interviewed about Mania.