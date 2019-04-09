Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

The Champ Is Here; Kofi Celebrates : Kofi & The New Day arrive. Big E puts over Kofi’s tile win big time. They talk about trying to make history on Raw last night, and Big E breaks out another split. They like to play around and talk about but stuff, but tonight, they are here to celebrate the career of Kofi. Woods is honored to follow Kofi’s career, and considers him a hero. They got together, shared a bond and wanted to make changes. And that’s what Kofi did on Sunday. Kofi says this is all incredible, an impossible moment for him. He thanks his family, who is there tonight. The Bat interrupts and say they saved Kofi on Raw, because Rollins was about to win Kofi’s title. They propose a six-man match, and bring out Drew McIntyre as their partner.

Aleister Black, Ricochet, & Ali vs. Andrade, Rusev, & Nakamura : Ricochet & Nakamura to begin. They lock up, working into some back and forth as Ricochet hits the head scissors and dropkick for 2. Nakamura cuts him off and Rusev tags in, laying the boots to Ricochet. He and Nakamura work double teams, an Andrade tags in, covering for 2. The heels work quick tags, isolating Ricochet as Nakamura lays in knee strikes. Rusev back in and lays the boots to him. Ricochet hits the neck breaker, and tags in Ali as my cable goes out. It’s back as Black runs wild and New Day vs. Sheamus, Cesaro,& Ricochetflies in with a dropkick and moonsault on the floor on Rusev. Andrade rolls up Black for 2. Ali tags in and hits a reverse RANA and heads up top. The 450 connects and that’s that. Aleister Black, Ricochet, & Ali defeated Andrade, Rusev, & Nakamura via pin

– Post match, Orton RKOs Ali as Owens stuns Rusev,

– The Usos comment on tonight’s match with the Hardys. They congratulate Kofi but say they need to beat the Hardys tonight.

– R-Truth & Carmella arrive. They put over Becky & Kofi’s Mania wins, and Truth say Carmella defeated Andre the Giant in the Royal Rumble. Carmella says things have changed this year, and she gained a friend in Truth. Samoa Joe arrives, looking ready to kill. He and Truth brawl, and Joe chokes him out. Joe then says that he’s a man that destroyed Mysterio in under 60-seconds, and may take less time to do it to others. BRAUN arrives and they brawl. Braun beats his ass until Joe gets the choke, but Braun powers out and Joe escapes.