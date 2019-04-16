Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

The Kevin Owens Show : Owens arrives to a huge reaction for their hometown hero. He opens with some Quebecois, and says that tonight is his WrestleMania. Owens then puts over the Superstar Shakeup, and introduces his guest, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Woods is out with him and Owens welcomes him to the show and puts over his title win at Mania. Owens congratulates him and leads the crowd in a standing ovation. Kofi thanks him and says Mania was so special to him, and thanks the fans. Owens brings up Big E is missing, and Woods says Big E is injured. He’s upset that Raw stole most of his Youtube show’s roster. Owens says New Day will face Rusev & Nakamura tonight, and says they need some back up in Big O. Owens wants to join New Day tonight, and Kofi asks if he’ll wear a crop top. Woods says he needs to work on pancake throwing and video games as well as his wiggle. Owens does some hip swiveling, and Kofi agrees since the fans want it. Owens is in and puts on the super small shirt and unicorn horn.

– Cesaro offers to be back up for Rusev & Nakamura.

– Finn Balor joins Smackdown.