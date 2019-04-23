Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Shane McMahon Talks : Shane is here to talk about Roman Reigns and what he did to Vince last week. We see footage, Shane praises Vince, and runs down Reigns for attacking a national treasure like Vince. Shane promises repercussions against Reigns, noting that they will settle things right now and tells Reigns to come to the ring right now. Reigns arrives, tosses the mic away and they brawl. Elias arrives. They brawl more and Elias hits drift away on Reigns.

– Shane & Elias are happy and promise that there is more to come.

– We get highlights from last week, when Kevin Owens became an honorary New Day member.

– Kofi is interviewed, and talks about facing Nakamura tonight. He says all is right with the world as Woods arrives and they celebrate him being champion. Kofi says Big E will be back soon, but for now, the Big O is here.

Champion Finn Balor vs. Andrade : Vega is at ringside. Andrade attacks at the bell, unloading with strikes. Balor fires back, Vega distracts him and Andrade dumps Balor and follows with a tornillo. Back in and Andrade covers for 2. He lays the boots to Balor, follows with a knee strike and grounds the action. Andrade follows with strikes and chops, but Balor dumps him. Andrade rolls right back in and takes control back. He lays in forearms, but Balor gets a sunset flip for 2. Andrade cuts him off and grounds the action again. Balor fights to his feet and hits a DDT. The standing double stomp follows, and then an enziguri. Balor up top, gets crotched, and Andrade follows him up. The RANA follows but Balor rolls through and dumps Andrade. The tope then connects, back in and they work into counters, and Andrade hits the double knees for 2. Balor cuts him off with the final cut, Vega up top and flies into Andrade. John Woooooo by Balor and the double stomp finishes it. Champion Finn Balor defeated Andrade @ 7:45 via pin

– Elias challenges Reigns to a match at MITB.

Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce : Asuka, Paige, & Kay are at ringside. They lock up and Royce lays the boots to Sane. Sane fights back and hits a dragon screw and kicks. The blockbuster follows, and then the spear. Sane hits the sliding D, heads up top and the insane elbow finishes it. Kairi Sane defeated Peyton Royce @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– Mandy & Sonya arrive and then Jinder Mahal & The Singhs. They are on Smackdown now as the “well thought out” Superstar Shakeup continues.

– We get an Aleister Black promo. The name and persona should not lead to judgment, but they do. Give it time and he will be condemned.