Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Kofi Kingston Talks : Michael Cole brings out Kofi Kingston to discuss the actions of Kevin Owens on last week’s show. Kofi look way too happy coming to the ring all things considered. Cole praises Kofi, and talks about his journey to the WWE Title. Kofi says that there are a lot of highs as well as lows, but you have to keep fighting through. He’s proud he got to do that with the New Day by his side, because they helped him make the impossible possible. Cole says Kofi’s Mania moment was special, and maybe one of the best Mania moments of all time. Kofi says next to his kids and wife, it was the greatest moment of his life. Cole finally brings up Owens’ betrayal and attack on Woods last week. Kofi says he should have seen this coming, but he and New Day believe in second chances and giving people that chance to change. All Owens had to do was ask for a shot and he would have given it to him. But let him come at me at MITB, and I’ll defend the title there. Owens arrives and accepts the match. Owens says that Kofi gave the fans a great moment… but it ended and none of these fans believe in Kofi as a real champion. Owens says that Kofi doesn’t even believe it either. Woods attacks, but Owens lays him out with a superkick.

Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bayley : They lock up and immediately work into some counters. They trade shoulder tackles, and Becky knocks Bayley to the floor. Back in and Bayley tries to fight back, but Becky wipes her out with a flying forearm. They again work into some back and forth with both picking up near falls. Becky’s old knee injury gives her trouble, and that allows Bayley to stay in the game and keep it competitive. They spill to the floor for a bit, but back in Becky maintains control until Bayley hotshots her off the ropes. She follows with a knee strike for 2. Bayley misses another knee, allowing Becky to cut her off with a missile dropkick. Bayley battles back, takes control and looks to finish things with a top rope elbow drop but eats knees. The disarmher finishes things. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Bayley via submission

– Post match Charlotte hits a boot on Becky & posts Bayley.

The Hardy’s Arrive : They mention Jeff’s reported injury, which they are attributing to Lars Sullivan’s doing. Jeff says he will be out for a long time, and they must relinquish the Smackdown tag team titles. It’s a good thing Smackdown has so many tag t…. oh wait. Lars Sullivan arrives and Matt tries to fight him off, but fails as Lars hits the freak accident. Jeff looks to fight, but Truth attacks with a chair shot. This only angers Lars, and he hits him with the freak accident and Liger bomb.

– Ali, Balor, Andrade, & Randy Orton are added to the men’s MITB match.

Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Jenny & Joan Boots & Tights : Asuka & Sane run wild right away as the Iiconics are on commentary. Asuka hits a German, follows with kicks, and covers for 2. Double teams follow and the insane elbow finishes things. Asuka & Kairi Sane defeated Jenny & Joan Boots & Tights @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– Mandy & Sonya talk about getting a chance in MITB, but it will only be one of them getting a spot. Sonya tells Mandy to take it.

DA BIG DAWG TALKS : Reigns is here to talk about punching Vince and his feud with Elias. He says he took his one shot to make a first impression and KO’d Vince to do that. It wasn’t his plan, it could have been anyone, but he was there to prove he’s the big dog and that Smackdown is his yard now. Shane arrives and makes the ring announcer give his proper introduction. Shane reminds him that the McMahon’s own all the land. Reigns says that VINCE owns the land and that he put him on his back. Shane says he left Reigns laying last week. Reigns challenges Shane to come to the ring and Shane refuses because he’s about to leave to train for MITB. Shane brings out the B Team instead for a handicap match. Reigns isn’t impressed, so Shane makes Elias the special enforcer.

Roman Reigns vs. The B Team : Axel and Reigns begin. Dallas then tags in and grounds Reigns. Reigns fights to his feet, and wipes out Dallas with a back elbow. Axel distracts him and tags in for double teams. They work quick tags, working over Reigns in the corner. Reigns fires back and hits a Samoan drop for 2. Elias takes the ref, allowing Axel to cut off Reigns. They beat him down on the floor, Elias joins in and they roll Reigns back in. Dallas takes control, tags in Axel and he grounds things. Double teams follow and Dallas grounds things. This has slowed to a crawl now. Reigns fights to his feet, and hits a clothesline. Axel tags in and Reigns posts him. He works over Dallas, clotheslines Axel and hits a Samoan drop/DDT combo for 2. He dumps Dallas and Axel cradles him for 2. Superman punch to Axel and that gets 2 as Elias pulls out the ref. Reigns goes after him and Elias posts him. Axel hits the perfectplex for 2. Reigns then hits a superman punch and finally wins. Roman Reigns defeated The B Team @ 11:40 via pin

Randy Orton & Andrade vs. Ali & Finn Balor : Inspired booking, just like last night on Raw. Zelina Vega is at ringside. Ali and Orton begin and Orton dumps him to the floor. Post break and Orton maintains control. Ali finally hits a dropkick and Balor & Andrade tag in. They pick up the pace; Balor runs wild and knocks Andrade to the floor. Balor & Ali follow with dives. Vega distracts Balor and Andrade hits the double knees for 2. They work into counters and Ali tags in and hits the 450 and pins Andrade. Ali & Finn Balor defeated Randy Orton & Andrade @ 7:10 via pin

– Orton lays out Balor post match.

– Carmella & Ember Moon have also been added to he women’s MITB match.