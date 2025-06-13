Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well it’s a Friday the 13th, and like most Friday’s that means it’s time for WWE Smackdown. We’re post Money in the Bank, a PPV that really felt lackluster to me but I do hope you enjoyed it. Naomi won a briefcase and is likely to target Tiffany Stratton’s title since Tiffany was a thorn in her side for months when Naomi was trying to beat Nia Jax. On the men’s side it went to Seth Rollins in the most boring outcome possible. Beyond that R-Truth was told his contract wouldn’t be renewed, everyone got pissed and Nick Khan patched things up so now Ron Killings is here. We’ll see if he really takes aim at John Cena going forward, or if he just shaved his head to be wacky. It’s King of the Ring season and we’ve got a couple of Fatal 4-Way matches to get people to advance to the semifinals of that tournament. In one match it’s Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes, since there’s no faith in Knight apparently I’m betting Randy wins at least this match. The other one is Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest vs. Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and boy one of those things is not like the others. Andrade and Nakamura are stuck, Priest is already taking aim at US champion Jacob Fatu while Cody Rhodes is still having issues with WWE champion John Cena. Since there’s a Queen of the Ring as well the ladies also get a couple of Fatal 4-Way bouts, Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae vs. Chelsea Green. The first one is a two horse race between Jade and Jax, while the second will be the acid test for Charlotte’s immediate trajectory. If she wins then it’s rather likely she takes the whole thing but if they’re serious about telling the story of her downward spiral then she should lose here, likely to Bliss though Green has an outside shot at getting out of the first round at least. WWE champion John Cena will be here, gotta use up those dates somehow I guess. Jacob Fatu will be on hand after turning on Solo Sikoa at MITB, he’s likely getting replaced by Hikuleo since WWE did trademark the name Talla Tonga and it hasn’t been assigned to anyone yet. Solo’s saga is just uninteresting at this point but we’ll see what Fatu has to say for himself at least. The tag team division is still a little in chaos while the Wyatt Sicks are prowling around, Giulia is taking aim at Zelina Vega’s women’s US title, Rey Fenix could use some kind of direction because he’s awesome, Jimmy Uso continues to tread water, Drew McIntyre is still taking a little vacation but will need direction when he comes back. Everyone’s aiming at Night of Champions now and it’s time to get those programs up and running. So that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Lexington, Kentucky for the show then run down a few of the matches currently scheduled. We see the arrivals of Jacob Fatu and then Naomi.

After that, a recap of Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide.

Out first for the show proper is WWE champion John Cena. Cena kills some time looking around as we get the dueling “let’s go Cena, Cena sucks” chants. Eventually he points at the ring announcer to do the job right, the announcer obliges. Cena gets a mic and says he’s all four faces on wrestling’s Mount Rushmore. He’s gotten here by being smarter than everyone including the fans, they can’t see him but want to be him. No matter who it is, opponents, audience on TV, or live attendees he’s always 1,000 steps ahead of you. He planned this moment over a year ago, he’s been planning this whole thing ever since he announced his retirement. He’s scouted everything and everyone who he might have to deal with, how he knew Cody would choke, could get Randy off of his game in his home town, and got R-Truth into a main event. Then everyone took the bait and focused on Truth while Cena joined with Logan Paul to take him off the board and then focus on CM Punk. Now he’s backed Punk into a corner, if Punk wants to take the title he must admit to his own hypocrisy and he knows Rollins will never cash in on him holding the WWE title because Seth wants him to leave with this title so when Seth does cash in he’s the only champion in the company. This is what makes Cena the greatest, he’s put the math in his favor. In 25 years he’s solved every puzzle and cracked every code, and no one will realize how great he was until three years after he’s gone. This is the greatest moment of the fans lives and to him they’re just part of a math equation. And the math says no one will be worthy enough to hold this title again. That brings out Cody Rhodes, he’s rocking street clothes and gets a mic once he’s in the ring. Cody kind of induces the “Cody, Cody Rhodes” little song which he then enjoys before saying he knows Cena is a genius. It’s unfortunate everything Cena has said came true and he runs down agreeing with Cena’s assessment, but now there’s a variable in his 25 year master plan and he asks if Cody pinning Cena at MITB was part of it. He’s not part of Cena’s plan, Cena is part of his. So John Rushmore, where does this leave the two of them? Before Cena can answer out comes Randy Orton, Randy is dressed to compete so we’ll likely dovetail into his Fatal 4-Way. Randy gets a mic of his own and says everyone knows he had Cena beaten at Backlash, and was about to kick his head off before someone got involved and save the day. Now Randy knows he has to do whatever it takes, he’ll go through anyone to get number 15. Even if it means winning King of the Ring and while he loves Cody like a brother but he will put him down if he has to to get a shot at Cena. This amuses Cena. LA Knight comes out next, boy we are full on revolving door segment aren’t we? Knight comes out with a mic and talks to us on his way to the ring, all week long he’s heard the world behind him and knows no one in the ring want him there so let’s take a walk. He is looking at the WWE establishment, while he’s the sore thumb sticking out but he likes it like that. Cena might have a master plan but he knows Cena never took Knight into account. Now Knight has a shot at all three of the men on the way to taking the WWE title. So if he drops a Viper, or a Nightmare, or a balding bitch genius Cena he’ll be WWE champion. Cena tosses his mic away, this is beneath him, and walks up the ramp but he’s jumped by Ron “the truth” Killings. Bald Truth unloads with mounted punches on Cena on the ramp before security pulls him away, his crazy eyes are pretty nice, and we head to break.

We come back to a quick recap of Truth jumping Cena. In the back Cena complains to Nick Aldis about security.

Back to the ring and we’ve got a couple more entrances to happen for our first match. No sign of Miz and Carmelo Hayes isn’t wearing the Andre head necklace.

Match #1 – King of the Ring 1st Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Aleister Black

35 minutes before the first match starts, that’s really pushing things. Hayes and Black go right after each other and fight to the floor before Knight and Randy tie up. Randy starts punching away at Knight but Knight fights back before Hayes gets involved and now everyone takes turns punching Hayes before Knight clotheslines him out of the ring. Black follows Hayes with the moonsault. Back in the ring both Knight and Randy teas finishers, Black then tries his own but nothing lands and we head to break with that stand off.

We come back to Knight clubbing down Hayes then stomping away at him in a corner. Stomps to Randy as well then Hayes superkicks Knight. La Mistica to Black from Hayes then he hits a fade away leg drop as well. Black starts striking away at Hayes but Hayes hits a springboard crossbody then dives onto Black on the floor. Knight with a diving dropkick to Hayes on the floor then he starts bouncing Hayes into the announce table. Randy comes over and hits Black with the release back suplex onto the table before Knight shoves Randy into the ring apron. Knight and Hayes head back into the ring, the crowd think this is awesome and I have to assume what happened during the commercial break helps with that assessment. Hayes and Knight fight over position on the top rope, Hayes blocks a superplex and shoves Knight down but Randy comes over to try one but again Hayes shoves him down, Black’s turn and he kicks Hayes in the head. Black and Randy start fighting on the floor and Knight runs over then jumps up with Hayes but Hayes shoves him down again and hits a nice Frog Splash and Black has to break up the pin as we go to break again.

We come back to Black getting his stuff in and clocking Knight with an elbow then blocking an RKO. Knight avoids a kick and Black kicks Randy then avoids Blunt Force Trauma. Hayes and Black trade strikes and Black gets the better of it but Randy breaks up the pin. Black lines up an attack but Randy cuts him off with clotheslines then a snap powerslam, and one for Knight as well, then one for Hayes for good measure. Randy tries the draping DDT on Hayes and Black, but Knight hits Randy at the same time with a jumping neckbreaker but his pin on Randy only gets 2. Hayes avoids Blunt Force Trauma, everyone gets some signature blows in then Black eats Blunt Force Trauma but Hayes breaks up the pin. Hayes takes a slam from Knight then Knight thinks about the megastar elbow from the top rope but here’s Bronson Reed to attack Knight. Bron Breakker adds a Spear to Knight. Hayes heads up top to take advantage but flies into an RKO from Randy and Randy gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Randy Orton won in 16:15

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I imagine this was better for the crowd as the two commercial breaks really disrupted the story and momentum of the match for the viewer. Still pretty good stuff from all four men, though Randy was the obvious winner.

Randy celebrates after the win.

We’re reminded about the three other Fatal 4-Way matches still to come.

In the back Jacob Fatu walks and talks, he’s here and is America’s most wanted and he’ll talk to us in the ring after this break.

Post break here comes the Samoan Werewolf to the ring, as he’s coming down we get the recap of last Friday when Fatu overheard Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo talking poorly about him, then how Fatu turned on Solo at MITB. Fatu has a mic and enjoys some chants before playing with the crowd. He wants to keep it 100, just because you’re family doesn’t mean you can snake someone behind their back. Just because we come from the same bloodline doesn’t mean you can take all the credit for his hard work. So Solo says he wouldn’t be anything without him? Well this is what he had to remind Solo what happens if you don’t get in where you fit in. It might be Fatu against the world he’s still all gas and no brakes. A Solo video interrupts this, he’s back at the table talking and says Fatu made the biggest mistake of his life. One year ago Fatu was doing nothing, MLW would disagree, but he brought Fatu here to WWE and made him into a superstar. It was all because of Solo. Next week Solo will be in the ring with open arms willing to take Fatu back, but Fatu will have to say he loves Solo. He brought Fatu into WWE, and he can take him out of it. Once again, Solo’s dramatics are poor and this role does not suit his abilities. Fatu heads to the back.

In the back Nick Aldis talks with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, Chelsea Green is on the phone and wants her match postponed and Aldis isn’t going to play along and puts Fyre into the match in her place. Zelina Vega comes up as Piper and Fyre walk off, Vega wants Giulia but Giulia isn’t here this week. Vega wont be scared off by a single sneak attack, and will confront Giulia next week. OK then.

Back to the ring here comes Jade Cargill for the next Fatal 4-Way and we head to break.

We come back to a reminder that WrestleMania will be Las Vegas again, so 42 will be back in Allegiant Stadium.

Back to the ring, Michin and Piper are there so Nia Jax gets an entrance.

Match #2 – Queen of the Ring 1st Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven

Jax attacks Jade while Piper goes after Michin. Those pairs brawl for a bit as they head to the floor. Michin avoids being squashed into the ring post then Jade launches Jax into the ring steps. Jade and Michin square off in the ring now, Jade overpowers Michin before they engage in some rope running then Jade hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker for a 2 count. Michin avoids a suplex then hits the ropes for a running hurricanrana followed by a shotgun dropkick for a 1 count. Piper pulls Michin out of the ring ring and hits a scoop slam on the floor while Jax drops an elbow on Jade, then Michin with a senton to Michin for good measure. Jax with some corner work to Jade then a headbutt as well. Samoan Drop from Jax then Piper with a senton to Jade then she stares down with Jax. I feel like they wanted a bigger reaction for that moment but the two team up for the moment to double team Jade. Jade makes her own save out of the corner then pump kicks Piper out of the ring. Jax pulls Jade out of the ring and Michin comes over to hit an asai moonsault onto the pile of bodies and we head to break.

We come back to Jade hitting corner splashes to Piper and Jax then misdirecting Jax into hitting a corner avalanche on Jax. Piper is able to run over Jade and cut her off. More corner attacks to Jade including a hip attack from Jax then a cannonball senton from Piper but when Piper tries to pin that causes friction. Jax and Piper start shoving each other then Jax with one of the worst hurricanrana sells I’ve seen from Michin. Michin with a tornado DDT to Piper for a 2 count. Jade counters a hurricanrana with a sit out powerbomb to floor Michin. Piper with a low crossbody to Jade then Michin hits a standing Shiranui on Piper and Jax breaks up the pin. Jax with a senton to Michin but only another 2 count. Piper and Jax both go after Jade on the floor but Jade fights them off for a bit before the two team up to launch her over the announce desk and Wade Barrett with a great sell job. Michin with a satellite DDT to Piper in the ring but Jax breaks up the pin. Michin with strikes to both Jax and Piper but they catch and spiker her with a double chokeslam. Jax then clocks Piper and tosses her out of the ring then sets Michin up for an Annihilator which connects but Piper breaks up the pin. Piper and Jax head out of the ring and Piper rams Jax into the ring post then tackles her through the barricade. Piper heads back into the ring for a Vader Bomb to Michin and it connects but here’s Jade to hit Piper with Jaded to win. Bad landing for Piper there but she seems OK.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jade Cargill won in 12:51

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: That was pretty fun, this was always either Jade or Jax but we had a fairly entertaining trip to get there.

In the back Naomi sees the results of that and seems annoyed, she walks and we’ll hear her monologue after this break.

Post break here comes Naomi. Naomi has a mic and thinks the fans look surprised and stupid. No real reaction to the cheap heat attempt. She took what she deserved and look at her now. Moderate reaction to that. The entire time she was trying to beat Nia Jax she was stopped by a briefcase wielding Tiffany Stratton. She’s here for payback and taking that title from Tiffany will feel good. Tiffany interrupts her and walks down to the ring. Tiffany gets a mic and says Naomi talks a big game, so why doesn’t she just cash in and take her title right now? It looks like Naomi hasn’t changed, she’s still all talk and no action. Naomi says she’s not stupid, she’s going to cash in when Tiffany least expects it. But in the mean time she’s going to enjoy making Tiffany’s life hell. Tiffy time is almost up, and she should proceed with caution. Well that was technically a segment. Naomi leaves, Jax then shows up and attacks Tiffany because of course Jax can’t do anything but be in the title picture but Tiffany fights back, but Naomi shows up to distract her and let Jax drop her. Jax with an Annihilator. Naomi hops over but Jax demands she just leave the ring.

We get a video recap of the tag teams all meeting with Nick Aldis about the Wyatt situation. Aldis has taken suggestions into account, and he settled on the Motor City Machine Guns getting a shot at the Wyatt’s tonight.

To the ring and here come the Guns and we head to break, they’ll take on a couple of the Wyatt members next.

Post break here come the Wyatts.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) vs. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis w/ Bo Dalls, Nikki Cross, and Erik Rowan

We get a big brawl to start, Sabin winds up isolated and takes some tandem moves from Gacy and Lumis. We settle into Lumis tagging in and working over Sabin. Gacy tags back in and hits a backbreaker then a lionsault for a 2 count. Shelley takes a cheap shot and is back down. Lumis back in for some kicks then Gacy tags back in but Sabin starts his comeback by low bridging Gacy the sidestepping Lumis. Shelley tags in and they hit stereo baseball slides then planchas as well and we head to break.

We come back to Sabin getting tagged in and hitting a missile dropkick to Gacy. Lumis tags in and Sabin chops away at him then hits a bulldog. Gamen giri from Sabin but only a 2 count. Shelley tags back in and Lumis takes kicks from the apron. Sabin tags in and Lumis has to fight off Skull and Bones then tag out. Gacy with the handspring clothesline then Lumis tags back in and gets powerbombed onto Sabin for a 2 count. Sabin fights back with a low dropkick to Gacy then a boot to Lumis and a slightly botched jumping DDT. Shelley tags in and Lumis takes the Facial combination move. Sabin tags back in, they try Skull and Bones again but Gacy breaks that up and headbutts down Sabin. Mistimed superkick and chop block to Sabin but he sells it anyway. Lumis heads up top, leg drop connects and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy won in 9:24

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Paint by numbers but it was a decent effort to remind everyone what Lumis and Gacy can do as a tag team. Shame that the Guns can’t find momentum.

In the back Cena finds Jimmy Uso and stares him down then asks if he’s seen Truth. Jimmy hasn’t. Has he seen Ron Killings? Jimmy hasn’t seen either one of them. Well Cena knows they’re close and says to tell Killings he’s going to the ring right now and he wants to meet him there. That sends us to break.

Post break Cena does head to the ring again, he looks unhappy and quickly gets a mic. Cena tells the crowd to shut up, there’s a level of disrespect he can tolerate but R-Truth just crossed some lines. The crowd want Truth, Cena says this is the time to fight and wants Truth out here. Instead he gets CM Punk, which frankly I consider a disappointment but the crowd seem OK with it. Punk sits on the ropes to talk once he gets a mic and says it’s great to be alive on a Friday in Lexington. Punk says the people are tired of being disrespected, but now he’s got a mic and he warns Cena that they’re both capable of much more disrespect. But for old times sake he’ll give Cena a chance, the benefit of the doubt, and maybe he’s a bit too Obi Wan looking for Anakin in Darth Vader but he’ll give Cena a chance to stop what he’s doing and let the people celebrate Cena on his way out. Let them celebrate his sacrifices, give them a happy ending to this story. Cena asks why would he waste his time with that. These people don’t matter, this place doesn’t matter, basketball doesn’t matter, horse racing doesn’t matter, only the WWE title matters. He’s supposed to eat crow to the same idiots wearing his shirt and singing Punk’s song? Fat chance. Well Punk is happy to start showing disrespect now. He’s happy to bring some reality to this, the truth is in the old saying that you tell a strong man a lie to bother him. But you tell a weak man the truth and that offends him. So here’s the truth Cena, that’s interrupted with “we want Truth” chants, but the truth is Cena can’t beat Punk. When he’s at his best Cena never could, and he’ll save wrestling. There’s a lot he wants to get off of his chest here. He admits to having sociopathic confidence, but that’s brought him to the top of the mountain over and over when people like Cena said he didn’t have it. He’s not as confident as Cena, who walked out here like a toddler who struck out at tee-ball. That sounds like a PG Cena, and now Cena sounds like Punk trying to take the strap and leave. Cena’s stealing Punk’s best material, Punk won the title and left with it, now Cena’s following him. He actually did it and Cena couldn’t stop him. Night of Champions wont stop him either, here’s Punk once again to make Cena interesting again. He will follow Cena to Mars to beat him if necessary, or hell itself to prove he’s better than Cena. A little more truth, he knows Cena is a GOAT, but so is Punk and he’s beaten Cena in both of their hometowns. Cena is the goat Punk will sacrifice to the gods of wrestling. He name drops Harley Race, Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart, the real names who should be on a Rushmore. Punk sees through Cena and always has, that’s the truth. Punk leaves after that. Cena stays in the ring and Truth jumps him from behind then locks in the STFU, and Punk adds that the Truth hurts. Officials run down to pull Killings off of Cena who scrambles away selling the leg because he’s a professional.

Alexa Bliss is at gorilla with Byron, she’s won MITB before but she’s not rattled and will remind everyone who she is while getting closer to Queen of the Ring. Charlotte wanders over and says there’s only one Queen. Poochie then heads to the ring, but Bliss interrupts her partway through her tedious entrance. We’ll get that match after this break.

Post break we see Killings in the back and here’s Aldis to talk with him. Killings wants Cena next week in a match, Aldis grants it.

Match #4 – Queen of the Ring 1st Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Alba Fyre vs. Candice LeRae

Bliss and Charlotte stare down, ignoring the other two so the two here to pad the match jump them. Candice and Fyre with some control but Charlotte chops Fyre down then she rams Bliss into Candice. Charlotte posts Bliss then poses before tossing Candice into Fyre and she starts looking for pins but can’t find them. Chops from Charlotte, she conveniently calls the number for everyone to hear before Candice chop blocks her down. Fyre chokes Charlotte with her tie then she and Candice take turns chopping away at Charlotte. Trying to build sympathy for Charlotte is a bold choice, let’s see if it pays off. Charlotte makes her own save then Bliss catches her with a top rope crossbody. Fyre and Candice break up a Sister Abigail’s DDT. Again Charlotte fires clotheslines because she’s above all of this and we go picture in picture.

Candice and Fyre try to double team Charlotte but their alliance looks to fall apart quickly. They mend fences to keep attacking Charlotte. Head scissors from Candice gets a 2 count. Charlotte fights off Fyre then boots Candice off the top rope and to the floor. Fyre starts stomping away at Charlotte in the corner while Candice and Bliss brawl on the floor. Candice gets the better of that and heads back into the ring to help Fyre hit a double suplex on Charlotte. Charlotte fires strikes but Fyre cuts her off with a kick but Charlotte heads to the apron then boots both other women as we come back to broadcast. Charlotte up top, Candice whacks her and climbs up with her, Fyre joins and here’s Bliss to complete the Tower of Doom spot. Bliss runs over Candice and Fyre then slams down Charlotte. Candice with a Codebreaker to Bliss then Fyre hits her with a gordbuster. Everyone gets to get their stuff in then Charlotte tries a Figure 8 on Bliss, it’s in but Candice breaks it up with a lionsault. Gory Bomb from Fyre to Charlotte but Bliss breaks up the pin. Bliss with a DDT to Fyre then she heads up top and hits Twisted Bliss but Charlotte breaks up the pin to more boos. Charlotte boots Bliss off the apron then Candice rolls up Charlotte for 2. Candice takes a Spear but still kicks at 2. Fyre with a superkick to Charlotte then unfortunately takes a boot. Figure 8 to Fyre but Bliss with a Sister Abigail DDT to Candice and she gets the pin because Fyre doesn’t tap in time.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexa Bliss won in 10:50

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent match, they tried to make Fyre and Candice look moderately legitimate but I’m not sure how successful they were. Bliss winning is the right call because Charlotte on the downfall is the only interesting thing she can do right now.

Bliss mocks Charlotte post match.

In the back Cody runs into Punk, they both know they can’t run away from each other and Punk wonders who will be chasing who after Night of Champions then wishes Cody luck. Cody heads to the ring for our next match and we head to break.

