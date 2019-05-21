Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



– Elias meets with Shane and says he lost at MITB due to putting all of his energy into his performance and was emotionally drained after negative fan response. He apologizes to Shane and they make nice ahead of Elias’ rematch with Reigns tonight.

NEW… DAY ROCKS : Kofi & Woods arrive, and they are very happy and dancing. They are excited that Big E is back tonight, and bring him out… but it’s not Big E, it’s a shrunken Big E imposter wit ashy knees. They dismiss him and apologize to the fans. The real Big E is introduced and does the big entrance routine. He’s back, wearing a knee brace, but the hips are ok as he dances. The ring is filled with presents, and he’s happy to be back and smells Woods’ hair and Kofi’s pits. He’s missed his boys and the fans. They say he’s killing it on Twitter, but remind him that Becky’s mom is spoken for. Big E says “But she’s fiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine.

Kevin Owen arrives and is then joined by Sami Zayn. Sami mocks the New Day and is offended that he never got a celebration when he returned. They promise him nothing just like Owens got at MITB. Owens leaves and Sami is upset about this. Sami then says this whole thing is disgusting, running down Booty Os & pancakes. Woods keeps interrupting him with the trombone, and Sami says that tonight, the night will not end in fun for Kofi when he beats him tonight. Kofi says don’t let them fool him, because he will throw down tonight and walk through Sami.

– Drake Maverick is searching for 24/7 champion R-Truth. Carmella finds him wearing a wig, and warns him everyone is looking for him. Truth is confused about the rules for the title, but wants Carmella’s help.

Ali vs. Andrade : Vega is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes. Andrade grabs the hair, and then poses with Vega. Ali follows with arm drags, a knee strike, and Andrade cuts him off with strikes and covers for 2. He lays in chops, but Ali hits a reverse RANA for 2. Ali gets distracted by Vega, allowing Andrade to attack. He lays the boots to Ali, and then dumps him. Andrade follows and works him over on the floor, and then locks on the hanging arm bar in the ropes. It’s all Andrade here, choking out Ali. Andrade then grounds the action, but Ali battles to his feet and Andrade quickly cuts him off. Andrade grounds the action again, working the arm. Ali battles back to his feet and hits a dropkick. The tornado DDT follows. He then hits a suicide dive and follows with a tope. Back in and Ali is slowed, favoring his back. Andrade then knocks him into the barricade, Ali barely beats the count and Andrade attacks with stomps. The rolling suplexes follow, and then slams him to the buckles. They work to the floor, and Andrade whips him to the barricade. Andrade lays in chops, and then posts him. Andrade then hip tosses him into the timekeeper’s area. Ali makes it back in and Andrade hits double knees, and covers for 2. Ali then gets a cradle and gets the miracle win. Ali defeated Andrade @ 11:20 via pin

– Carmella helps Truth with his disguise.

Mandy Rose vs. Carmella : Sonya & Truth are at ringside. Carmella attacks right away, laying in strikes. Sonya pulls Mandy to the floor. Carmella follows with a superkick, attacks Sonya and beats her down. Mandy then rolls up Carmella for 2.A gaggle of geeks arrive and Truth runs away. Mandy Rose vs. Carmella went to a no contest @ 1:40 [NR]

– Bayley comments on her MITB & Smackdown women’s title win. People still doubt her, but she created her own opportunity and succeeded. She has moved past the hugs and wants the best the division has to offer.

– Truth is still running.

– Elias is outside, playing his guitar.

– Owens has attacked Big E backstage, re-injuring his knee.

Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn : Kofi is all fired up and attacks at the bell. He kicks Sami’s ass, and beats him down in the corner until Sami dumps him. Sami slams him to the steps, and follows with rights. Back in and Sami lays the boots to him. Kofi fires back, and hits a dropkick. Post break and Sami works over Kofi up top. The superplex follows, and Sami covers for 2. Kofi cuts off the helluva kick, and hits the running double stomp. He looks for trouble in paradise, but Sami counters and Kofi then hits it anyway for the win. Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn @ 8:15 via pin

– Paul Heyman arrives and teases a Brock cash-in, but Dolph Ziggler makes his return and attacks. He posts Kofi and works him over in the corner. he then Pillmanizes Kofi’s neck with a chair and Kofi is down and out. They wheel out the stretcher, so that he can join Big E at the local medical facility. Kofi fights off the stretcher and starts walking to the back.