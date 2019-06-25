Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Shane opens the show, claiming that Reigns fears he and Drew that he brought in the Undertaker to help. Shane fears no man, and plans to make Reigns a dead man as well. Shane is pissed off.

Kofi Talks : Kofi is out to kickoff the show with the New Day and will address Samoa Joe’s attack on last night’s Raw. Kofi is all smiles and throwing pancakes following last night’s beat down. Kofi says since he won the title at Mania, he’s had great moments, but he’s also experienced some painful and agonizing moments. He beat Ziggler at Stomping Grounds, taking a leap of faith to do so, and then Raw happened. They air footage of Joe destroying him on Raw. Kofi says that it was brutal and painful, Joe isn’t complicated, he’s a force of nature. Joe thinks at Extreme Rules, he’s found his prey. Ziggler arrives and refuses to let this happen. No one will come and take his spot. Kofi knows better, this isn’t a game, this is Ziggler’s life and his everything. Ziggler says Woods saved him once and on Sunday, Kofi took the coward’s way out to win. Everyone knows Ziggler should be WWE champion right now. WWE Management says if Ziggler beats Kofi tonight he’s added to the Extreme Rules title match, and he’ll get what he deserves, the WWE Title. Also, the match is 2 out of 3 falls.

– Miz meets with Elias, and wants to meet with Shane. Elias warns him not to meet with Shane, and tells Elias to tell Shane their feud needs to end. Miz leaves and Shane arrives. Shane accepts the match, if Miz can bet Elias in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

Champions Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E : Bryan and Woods begin. They lock up and Bryan hits a shoulder tackle. Bryan takes control, hits a shoulder tackle and Woods then fires back with one sand covers for 2. Rowan tags in and runs over Woods. Head butts follow and he then lays the boots to Woods. The elbow drop follows for 2. He follows with strikes, tags in Bryan and the draping knee strike connects for 2. Rowan back in and follows with a clothesline. Woods fires back, but Rowan catches him only for Woods to counter out and Rowan runs him over again. He dumps Woods to the floor, Woods rolls back in and Bryan tags in and double teams follow. Bryan follows with rights, they trade and Bryan takes him down and tags in Rowan. He delivers elbow drops, and hits a back breaker and covers for 2. Rowan grounds things, working the cranium crunch. Woods fights to his feet and hits a jawbreaker. The enziguri follows and Bryan and Big E tag in. Big E runs wild with suplexes, but the running splash eats knees and Bryan locks on the Lebell lock. Woods makes the save, gets dumped but dropkicks Rowan. Bryan lays in kicks on Big E but runs into the STO. The midnight hour finishes Bryan. New Day defeated Champions Rowan & Daniel Bryan @ 9:30 via pin

– Kevin & Sami attack post match until heavy Machinery makes the save. The faces stand tall and clear the ring.

New Day & Heavy Machinery vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, & Rowan : They all brawl right away with the heels isolating Tucker. Quick tags follow as Bryan lays in kicks on Tucker, and then Rowan tags in and takes Tucker up top. Tucker fights him off, but Rowan knocks him to the mat. He takes him back up top and follows, and the superplex follows for 2. It breaks down, claw slam by Rowan on Woods and Bryan in and Tucker kills him with a lariat. Hot tag to Otis and he runs wild on Sami. The spinning slam follows and then corner splashes connect. Otis hits the caterpillar, tags in Tucker and the compactor finishes it as Owens walks of. New Day & Heavy Machinery defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, & Rowan @ 4:30 via pin

– They recap the Nikki/Bliss angle. If Nikki beats Bayley, Bliss gets her rematch.

– We get an Ali video package.