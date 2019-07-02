wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on The Club Members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Possibly Staying in WWE
- Seth Rollins Once Again Says WWE Is ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’ But Adds ‘No More Garbage Tweets,’ Apologizes to Will Ospreay for Disparaging Remarks
- WWE Releases Medical Update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, Strowman Suffered a ‘Possible Separated Pelvis’
- Jim Ross Discusses What Vince McMahon Said When He Called Him About Infamous Dr. Heinie Skit, Being Told Vince Made Fun of His Bell’s Palsy, If Vince Is Mean-Spirited